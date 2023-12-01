Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Many Peaks Gold (ASX:MPG)

Many Peaks Gold: Exploring Mining-friendly Jurisdictions to Meet Growing Demand for Critical Minerals


Many Peaks (ASX:MPG) capitalizes on Australia’s and Canada’s ongoing push to strengthen domestic critical mineral production by advancing its gold-copper assets in Queensland, Australia, and other key energy transition projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Many Peaks’ Canadian assets target REE and lithium deposits where Newfoundland represents an emerging district of lithium strategically positioned with access to both European and North American markets. The company’s REE project has not been previously drilled but has a defined, drill-ready target with the potential for a significant REE deposit.

Many Peaks Project Locations

The company’s assets in Queensland, meanwhile, cover a combined 464 square kilometers, with an 80 percent interest and an option over the remaining 20 percent. The company’s Australian portfolio has an excellent existing infrastructure and is host to intrusion-related gold systems and copper-gold porphyry style mineralization. The presence of copper allows these assets to meet the growing demand for the critical mineral, while gold creates additional value.

A management team with a range of experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the company toward achieving its goals of strengthening shareholder value through exploration.

Company Highlights

  • Many Peaks is a mineral exploration company with assets in Australia and Canada.
  • The company’s assets include several drill-ready targets focusing on minerals necessary for the transition to clean energy.
  • Many Peaks aims to capitalize on both countries' push to strengthen domestic sources of critical minerals, while gold further improves the value of its assets.
  • Both countries have mining-friendly regulations and the potential for future incentives to help bolster the domestic supply of lithium, copper and REEs.
  • Many Peaks owns two critical minerals assets in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, and an extensive portfolio of copper-gold assets in Australia.
  • The company’s Queensland assets cover a combined 464 square kilometers with several drill-ready copper-gold targets.
  • An expert management team with extensive experience throughout the natural resources industry leads the team toward fully exploring its assets.

This Many Peaks profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Many Peaks (ASX:MPG) to receive an Investor Presentation

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is pleased to announce the integration of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com, its flagship publication.

Since 2019, InvestingNews.com.au has been INN's hub for Australia-focused content, and the company is excited to merge this website with InvestingNews.com. This strategic decision allows users to access all INN's content through one streamlined website, and marks a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to serving a global audience.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement

Carbonxt Group Limited (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised$0.6m (before costs) through the placement (“the Placement”) of 10m new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.06 (“Placement Shares”). The Placement Shares will be issued under the Company’s available placement capacity as per ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A on 18 December 2023.
Keep reading...Show less
Rewards Minerals Limited

Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project

Reward Minerals Limited (ASX: RWD) (Reward or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement (Share Sale Agreement) with the Receivers and Managers (Receivers) of Kalium Lakes Limited (Administrators appointed) (Receivers and Managers appointed) (ASX: KLL) ACN 613 656 643 (Kalium) to acquire the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project (Beyondie Project) on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances for total consideration of A$20 million, comprising a A$250,000 exclusivity payment previously made (see ASX announcement dated 16 November 2023), upfront cash consideration of $14.75 million and deferred cash consideration of $5 million by 30 June 2025. See the Schedule for further details.

Keep reading...Show less
James Bay Minerals

Significant Number of New LCT Pegmatite Targets Generated from Airborne Lidar at Aqua Property, James Bay – Quebec, Canada

James Bay Minerals (ASX: JBY) (“James Bay Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has generated a significant number of high-priority LCT pegmatite targets across its Aqua Property. The targets were identified following assessment of the airborne LiDAR and high-resolution photography recently flown by Perron Hudon Belanger (PHB) across the Company’s La Grande Project and Troilus Projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

CARBONXT Launches a Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer and Placement to Raise up to $2.94M

Carbonxt Group Limited (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has decided to launch a capital raise comprising of a placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Placement) and non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing shareholders (Offer) to raise approximately $2.94m.
Keep reading...Show less
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Carbonxt Group Limited (‘CG1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CG1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 6 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

GOLD ROYALTY ANNOUNCES $31 MILLION ROYALTY AND GOLD-LINKED LOAN INVESTMENT IN AURA'S BORBOREMA PROJECT, FINANCED BY $40 MILLION STRATEGIC CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE FINANCING WITH QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL AND TAURUS FUNDS MANAGEMENT

Diamond Hole Delivers Thick and High Grades - Exercise of Bluebush Ionic Clay REE Option

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) – Trading Halt

×