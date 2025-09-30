Majority of Homeowners Expect Personalized, Digital, and Flexible Experiences in New Consumer Trends Report from ServiceTitan, Synchrony, and Visa

ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, today released its 2025 Consumer Trends in the Trades Report, developed in collaboration with Synchrony and Visa . The report analyzes evolving homeowner preferences and spending behaviors across key demographics, providing actionable insights that contractors can use to help grow their business, elevate customer satisfaction, and build long-term loyalty.

"Residential contractors are constantly looking for ways to differentiate themselves and drive growth in an extremely competitive market," said Chris Petros, Chief Operating Officer at ServiceTitan. "Homeowners today have high expectations for customer service, and expect options tailored to their preferences. Whether that's communicating with a contractor over the phone or through text, paying with a credit card or from their phone, or getting real-time updates on the status of a job, they want flexibility and transparency. The businesses that lead with empathy, offer choices, and deliver consistently great experiences will earn the trust of consumers, along with their repeat business."

Report Highlights:

  • Generational trends: While consumer spending is largely driven by older generations, a powerful undercurrent is reshaping the future. Today, younger generations are demonstrating a notably stronger tendency than their predecessors to invest in home improvement.^
  • Women as key decision-makers : Women are the primary decision-makers in 65% of remodeling projects in the U.S. 1 and they value trust, branding, and clear pricing options in choosing a contractor. 2
  • Affluent opportunity: Households earning $100K+ annually are more likely to invest in planned improvements, offering growth potential for contractors who position themselves effectively. 3
  • Rising diversity: The next generation of homeowners is significantly more diverse. Among Gen Z customers, 48% identify as non-white.^ Communities of color are projected to drive all net new homeownership through 2040. 4
  • Digital engagement: 80% of homeowners begin their search online, yet many report dissatisfaction with the availability of trustworthy reviews, financing info, and digital checkout.**
  • Flexible payments are essential: 41% of consumers actively seek financing options.** ServiceTitan data shows contractors who offer financing see 12% higher close rates and 13% higher average ticket sizes.
  • Credit cards and online payments on the rise : Today, 94% of home service customers own a credit card, and 90% use them regularly. Younger consumers are also pushing a shift toward online payments and SMS-based invoicing.^
  • Limited English Proficiency Households are growing: According to the Urban Institute, limited English proficient (LEP) people are those with a limited ability to speak, read, write or understand English. From 1980 to 2021 the number of LEP households almost doubled, from about 2% of the population to nearly 4%. 4 Among those LEP households, Spanish is the most frequent language spoken at home, representing more than 9 million individuals in 2021 and about 70% of LEP population overall in the U.S. Chinese is second, at about 7% of LEP households. Vietnamese represents about 4% of LEP households. 5

"Checks are fading fast, falling from 59 percent of home-service payments in 2015 to 36 percent in 2024," said David Weinshel, Vice President of emerging segment sales at Visa. "By connecting business owners to a modern payment experience, Visa can help contractors meet consumers where they are—online, in-home, or tap-to-pay—delivering speed, security and trust."

A growing demand for convenience, personalization, and trust
The report underscores that homeowners want more than just a quick fix, they want a five-star experience. From brand presence to digital convenience to flexible payment options, modern customers weigh multiple factors when choosing who to hire.

"At Synchrony, we partner with some of the best home improvement businesses across all the trades – from roofing and HVAC to plumbing, electrical and beyond," said Curtis Howse, EVP and CEO, Home & Auto, Synchrony. "We're committed not only to empowering our partners with flexible financing solutions, but also to equipping them with resources for achieving business growth. ServiceTitan's latest State of the Trades report delivers actionable insights for any trade businesses seeking to raise the bar for customer service across the industry."

To explore the full findings and strategies for contractors, download ServiceTitan's Consumer Trends in the Trades Report here .

About ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan (NASDAQ: TTAN) is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company's cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Synchrony
Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a leading consumer financing company at the heart of American commerce and opportunity. From health to home, auto to retail, our Synchrony products have been serving the needs of people and businesses for nearly 100 years. We provide responsible access to credit and banking products to support healthier financial lives for tens of millions of people, enabling them to access the things that matter to them. Additionally, through our innovative products and experiences, we support the growth and operations of some of the country's most respected brands, as well as more than 400,000 small and midsize businesses and health and wellness providers that Americans rely on. Synchrony is proud to be ranked as the country's #2 Best Company to Work For® by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com .

About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com .

Sources
* Synchrony InSynch Consumer Monthly
** Synchrony 9th Major Purchase Journey Survey data
^ Visa U.S. Consumer Payment Panel Study 2015–2025
1 National Association of Realtors. (2024) Women Home Buyers: https://www.nar.realtor/women-home-buyers
2 Nielsen (2018, October) The Power of She: Women in Nielsen Hosts Diverse Intelligence Series Breakfast: https://www.nielsen.com/news-center/2018/power-women-nielsen-hosts-diverse-intelligence-series-breakfast/
3 2017–2021 American Community Survey
4 Urban Institute projections based on decennial census and American Community Survey data
5 Forbes (2029, November 21) Consumers Are Hungry For An Experience-Based Connection With Your Brand: https://www.forbes.com/councils/forbesbusinesscouncil/2019/11/21/consumers-are-hungry-for-an-experience-based-connection-with-your-brand/

Press Contacts

Max Wertheimer
ServiceTitan, Inc.
Press@servicetitan.com

Lauren Devilbiss
Synchrony
Lauren.Devilbiss@syf.com

Victoria Khamsombath
Visa
Press@Visa.com


