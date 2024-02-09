Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Eclipse Metals

Maiden Inferred Resource Declared for the Gronnedal Rare Earth Project, Greenland

Eclipse Metals Limited (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce a maiden inferred Mineral Resource for the Grønnedal REE deposit which forms part of Eclipse’s Ivigtût project in southwest Greenland. The inferred resource estimate incorporates results from Eclipse’s initial drilling and trenching program completed in 2023.

Highlights:
  • Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) comprising 1.18 million tonnes grading 6,859 ppm TREO containing 8,074 tonnes TREO using a 2,000ppmTREO cut-off
  • MRE extends from surface to a depth of 9.5m representing 80,000 tonnes per vertical metre (TVM)
  • Resource remains open in all directions
  • Resource represents a small fraction of a large carbonatite intrusive that has been drill-tested
  • MRE supports significant upside case for initial development and investment


The resource is contained within rocks of the Proterozoic Grønnedal Complex that intrudes Archean basement gneissic rocks in the Gardar Province, Southwest Greenland.

The Grønnedal REE complex is formed within a northerly trending 8km x 3km ovoid body of layered nepheline syenites which are intruded by a xenolithic syenite with a central plug of calcite and calcite–siderite carbonatite.

These rocks have, in turn, been intruded by large north-east trending dolerite dykes. The concentration of rare earth elements is developed in the carbonatite.

With a high percentage of outcrop, the area has been mapped in detail and hence the extent of the geological units that host the REE mineralisation are very well understood and defined.

Resource Area

The Grønnedal REE mineralisation has been defined in the northern parts of a central block of carbonatite that measures approximately 1,400m north-south and 750m east-west. The carbonatite is truncated to the northwest by a dolerite dyke. The extent of dolerite intrusives within the carbonatite is yet to be established but it is likely that where grades drop off it is because dolerite dykes have been intersected. It is likely that this carbonatite extends to a depth exceeding 500m below surface (Figure 1).

The resource area is restricted to a relatively small portion of the carbonatite that has been tested by trench sampling and drilling. Mineralisation is developed from surface to at least the maximum vertical extent of drilling of 22m. All mineralised holes ended in high grade REE. Trench sampling has returned high REE grades to the northern and western limits of the sampling grid. The resource area remains open at depth, along strike and in width.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Eclipse Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:epmrare earth miningrare earth stocksrare earth explorationrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
EPM:AU
Eclipse Metals
Eclipse Metals

Eclipse Metals


NeoTerrex Samples 9.21% TREO at Mount Discovery

NeoTerrex Samples 9.21% TREO at Mount Discovery

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to report on surface sampling results at its flagship, 11,187-hectare, Mount Discovery project located in southwestern Quebec (the "Property"), as well as provide an update on preparations for a winter drill program.

Highlights

Ucore Welcomes Canadian Government Officials to its Kingston Ontario CDF for an NRCan Funding Announcement

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to host Canadian Government officials at its RapidSX™ Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, for the formal announcement of $4.2 million of funding through Natural Resources Canada's ("NRCan") Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration ("CMRDD") program. This funding program was originally announced by Ucore on November 20, 2023.

Today, Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $4.2-million investment to Ucore Rare Metals Inc. This investment will help scale up and demonstrate the commercial efficacy of Ucore's pending patent and Canadian-developed RapidSX™ rare earth element separation technology platform under rigorously simulated commercial conditions.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ChemX Materials Limited

ChemX Granted Australian Patent for HiPurA® HPA

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian based high purity critical materials developer, has been granted an Australian Patent for its disruptive HPA Processing technology.

Ucore Announces Closing of Debenture Offering

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of new convertible debentures for aggregate gross proceeds of $1.5 million (the "Offering"). Proceeds from the Offering are to be used for general working capital purposes.

Pursuant to the Offering, the Company has issued 1,510 convertible debentures (the "Debentures") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture. The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 7.5%, payable semi-annually on the last day of June and December of each year, commencing on June 30, 2024. The Debentures have an approximately two-year term with the principal amount being due to be repaid in full by the Company on January 31, 2026. The Debentures are unsecured. At any time during the term of the Debentures, a holder may elect to convert the outstanding net principal amount, or any portion thereof, into units at a conversion price of $0.75 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of a warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire a common share at an exercise price of $1.05 for a period ending on the maturity date of the Debentures. The issuance of the Debentures, the units and any underlying common shares has been completed on a private placement and prospectus exempt basis such that the issuances shall be exempt from any applicable prospectus and securities registration requirements. The Company as paid a total of $67,750 finder fees and a total of 116,667 finder warrants in connection with the Offering. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Eclipse Metals

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the Quarter ending 31 December 2023

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) (ASX: EPM | FSE: 9EU) is pleased to report its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.

DY6 Metals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Heavy rare earths and critical metals explorer DY6 Metals Ltd (ASX: DY6) (“DY6”, “the Company”) is pleased to present its quarterly activities report for the December 2023 quarter.

Eclipse Metals
