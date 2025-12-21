The Conversation (0)
December 21, 2025
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Intersects High Grade Antimony at St George
17 July
Pacgold
Advancing Tier-1 exploration at Alice River in Northern Queensland and leveraging near-term gold production at White Dam in South Australia Keep Reading...
17 December
Trading Halt
17 December
Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach Irrigation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach IrrigationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 December
St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km AnomalyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
03 December
Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project Acquisition
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Pacgold Completes White Dam Gold Project AcquisitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13 November
White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold MineralisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 December
Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Upsized Brokered Private Placement Financing from $30 Million to Up to $50 Million
/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA/ Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF)... Keep Reading...
18 December
New RC drilling extends primary gold at Lighthorse
Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced New RC drilling extends primary gold at LighthorseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 December
Freegold Ventures Limited Announces $30 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing
/NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA/ Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL,OTC:FGOVF)... Keep Reading...
18 December
Equity Metals Closes Non-Brokered Charity/Premium Flow-Through Private Placement
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) (the "Company") reported that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered flow-through private placement by issuing a total of 20,000,000 CharityPremium flow-through units ("FT Units") at $0.23 for gross proceeds... Keep Reading...
18 December
Pinnacle Closes First Tranche of Private Placement
(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, December 18, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:PSGCF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a first tranche of the non-brokered private placement announced on... Keep Reading...
18 December
RETRANSMISSION: LaFleur Minerals Upsizes LIFE and Flow-Through Unit Offerings
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") announces it has amended its previously disclosed non-brokered private placement offering, upsizing it to up to 9,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit... Keep Reading...
