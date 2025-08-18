Maiden Drill Program Presentation

Maiden Drill Program Presentation

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Maiden Drill Program Presentation

Download the PDF here.

mount hope miningmhm:auasx:mhmbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
Mount Hope Mining
Advancing a copper and gold-rich asset in the prolific Cobar Basin of New South Wales

Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Hope Maiden Program

Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Hope Maiden Program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill Contract Awarded for Mt Hope Maiden Program

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25

Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B June 25

Download the PDF here.

Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Drill permits received for maiden Mount Hope drill program

Download the PDF here.

Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Targets Defined for Maiden Drill Program

Download the PDF here.

Loyalty Option Offer Results

Loyalty Option Offer Results

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Loyalty Option Offer Results

Download the PDF here.

400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced 400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

Download the PDF here.

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of LIFE Offering

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Withdrawal from Jordan

Withdrawal from Jordan

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Withdrawal from Jordan

Download the PDF here.

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

Angkor Resources Advances Seismic Program With Enercam's Oil & Gas Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA - August 14, 2025 TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") is well underway to complete Cambodia's onshore EnviroVibe oil and gas 2-D seismic for Block VIII ("Project").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver47 Unveils Multiple Premier Exploration Targets with Strong Discovery Potential Across the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Unveils Multiple Premier Exploration Targets with Strong Discovery Potential Across the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Undrilled silver-rich and polymetallic occurrences are dispersed across a 55 km highly prospective east-west corridor

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a review of drill targeting across the highly-prospective Bonnifield District at the Red Mountain project near Fairbanks, Alaska (the "Red Mountain Project").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Osisko Metals Intersects 731 Metres Averaging 0.29% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Intersects 731 Metres Averaging 0.29% Cu at Gaspé

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec.

Osisko Metals Chief Executive Officer Robert Wares commented: " Drill results at Gaspé Copper continue to exceed expectations. These new data expand the deposit further south and at depth with drill holes 30-1092 and 30-872, located respectively 230 metres and 440 metres south of the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") model. Additional holes are planned in this resource expansion target area in the coming months over a surface of 450 metres by 550 metres, which we believe will add significant new tonnage to the MRE update, planned for Q1 2026. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Mount Hope Mining
Investor Presentation

Farm In Agreement to acquire St George Gold-Antimony Project

400% Increase in Gecko Resource to 18.4Mt @2.32% CuEq

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

