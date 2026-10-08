Magna International Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Results Webcast

Magna International Inc. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Results Webcast

Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc.
ANNOUNCES DATE FOR THIRD QUARTER 2026 RESULTS WEBCAST

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026 @ 8:00 AM ET

LIVE AUDIO WEBCAST & REPLAY*
Click here to register and access replay: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/258579312
     
DIAL-IN DETAILS
 USA Toll-Free:   1-833-461-5787
International Toll:   1-585-542-9983
Meeting ID:   258579312
 
Slide presentation will be available on our website Investors | Magna prior to the call
 
*Note: Replay available 2 hours after call until November 6, 2026
 

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com    905-726-7035

WEBCAST CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com    905-726-7108

ABOUT MAGNA  
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets—North America, Europe, and Asia. With operations in 28 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.​ 
​ 
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social. 


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