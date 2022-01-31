TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 768,800 to 735,755,954 common shares with voting rights as at January 31, 2022 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from January ...

LUN:CA,LUNMF