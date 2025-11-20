LUNDIN GOLD DRILLS 491.62 G/T AU OVER 5.20M; EXPLORATION CONFIRMS LARGER MINERALIZED SYSTEMS AT BOTH FDNS AND FDN EAST

LUNDIN GOLD DRILLS 491.62 G/T AU OVER 5.20M; EXPLORATION CONFIRMS LARGER MINERALIZED SYSTEMS AT BOTH FDNS AND FDN EAST

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) (OTCQX: LUGDF) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") announces strong results from its conversion and near-mine exploration drilling programs at its 100% owned Fruta del Norte ("FDN") gold mine in southeast Ecuador.  The Company has completed the 2025 conversion program at Fruta del Norte South ("FDNS") on a portion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource, advancing engineering studies toward an initial Mineral Reserve estimate in early 2026. In addition, exploration drilling continues to return strong results at FDNS and FDN East, confirming larger mineralized systems and providing confidence in their potential for future growth. Highlights from drilling programs at FDNS and FDN East are outlined below, with detailed results provided in Appendix 1. PDF Version

Jamie Beck, President and CEO, commented, "I'm pleased to report outstanding results from our 2025 programs, which continue to demonstrate the significant potential around Fruta del Norte.  At FDNS, the conversion program achieved the highest-grade intercept ever drilled, a major milestone as we advance toward an initial Mineral Reserve estimate early next year—less than two years since discovery. Exploration drilling also confirms that FDNS is a larger mineralized system and now, FDN East emerges as a new epithermal vein deposit near existing infrastructure, offering meaningful upside. Based on these successes as well as the results on the emerging porphyries, we expanded our 2025 drilling program to a minimum of 120,000 metres with 17 rigs, the largest program ever undertaken on the FDN land package."

FDNS Conversion Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

  • Drill hole FDN-C25-305 intersected 491.62 grams per tonne ("g/t") of gold ("Au") over 5.20m from 40.60m, including:
    • 2,286 g/t Au over 1.10m
  • Drill hole FDN-C25-260 intersected 41.46 g/t Au over 6.30m from 59.60m, including:
    • 469.0 g/t Au over 0.50m
  • Drill hole FDN-C25-261 intersected 22.76 g/t Au over 10.50m from 80.0m, including:
    • 83.38 g/t Au over 1.95m
  • Drill hole FDN-C25-259 intersected 33.71 g/t Au over 6.30m from 38.90m, including:
    • 485.0 g/t Au over 0.40m

Drill results confirmed the gold mineralization with several outstanding intercepts and defined new mineralized zones within the main vein system.  The 2025 conversion program targeted a portion of the existing Inferred Mineral Resource.  Engineering studies and mine design are well advanced to support an initial Mineral Reserve estimate in Q1 2026 as well as inclusion into FDN's long term mine plan.

FDNS Exploration Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

  • Drill hole UGE-S-25-338 intersected 23.23 g/t Au over 7.70m from 51.35m, including:
    • 329.0 g/t Au over 0.40m
  • Drill hole FDN-C25-325 intersected 55.78 g/t Au over 3.15m from 283.45m, including:
    • 256.0 g/t Au over 0.65

Exploration drilling at FDNS continues to return strong results and has expanded the limits of the deposit and confirmed a larger mineralized system than previously understood, providing confidence in further growth potential.

FDN East Exploration Program Drilling Highlights (not true widths):

  • Drill hole UGE-E-25-328 intersected 14.10 g/t Au over 10.80 m from 332.00m including:
    • 56.09 g/t Au over 2.40m
  • Drill hole UGE-E-25-360 intersected 9.27 g/t Au over 15.05m from 226.35m, including:
    • 17.51 g/t Au over 4.20m

The initial geological model reveals an emerging epithermal vein-type deposit located approximately 100 metres east of FDN's current underground infrastructure. Recent intercepts highlight meaningful potential for further growth, with multiple subparallel veins extending 500 metres along the north-south direction and remains open for expansion.

DRILLING PROGRAMS

Lundin Gold's near-mine exploration strategy is focused on extending mine life by identifying and delineating new mineralized zones close to FDN's operations.  Over recent years, these programs have driven resource growth and led to the discovery of new sectors, contributing to Mineral Reserve expansion since commercial production was achieved, ultimately resulting in successful Reserve replacement in 2023 and 2024.  In 2025, underground drilling prioritized conversion of Inferred Resources at FDNS while continuing exploration along its extensions and at FDN East (see Figure 1).

Earlier in the year, the Company expanded its 2025 drilling program from 80,000 metres to a minimum of 120,000 metres, reflecting recent exploration success.  Seventeen rigs are currently active across conversion and near-mine exploration programs, marking the largest drill program ever undertaken on the FDN land package.

FDNS

Since January, underground drilling at FDNS has focused on converting Inferred Resources to Indicated status, with the ultimate goal of integrating the deposit into FDN's long-term mine plan in 2026.  The program also targeted areas for potential expansion.

Discovered in 2024, FDNS is an epithermal vein system located along the southern limit of FDN and currently hosts an Inferred Resource of approximately 2.09 Moz from 12.35 Mt at an average grade of 5.25 g/t Au.  For details on FDN's Mineral Reserve and Resource estimate as at December 31, 2024, please refer to the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 17, 2025 (the "AIF"), available at www.sedarplus.ca.

During the past several months, conversion and expansion drilling advanced significantly, with 16,282 metres drilled across 97 holes.  Results have improved confidence in the geological model, confirmed continuity of mineralization, and defined higher-grade zones within the vein system (see Figures 1 and 2).  Notably, hole FDN-C25-305 returned 491.62 g/t Au over 5.20m, including 2,286 g/t Au over 1.10m, the highest-grade intercept ever recorded at FDNS.  Assay results are presented in Table 1.

Exploration drilling also confirmed mineralization continuity beyond FDNS's eastern and southern limits (Figures 1 and 2).  For example, UGE-S-25-338 (23.23 g/t Au over 7.70m) and FDN-C25-325 (55.78 g/t Au over 3.15m) defined new high-grade veins and indicate further potential in these sectors.  Complete assay results received to date are presented in Tables 1 and 3; some results remain pending.

All results are being incorporated into the geological model and will support the initial Mineral Reserve and updated Mineral Resource estimate in Q1 2026, while conversion and exploration drilling continues.  Mine engineering work is also advancing to evaluate geotechnical, metallurgical, and infrastructure requirements for integration into FDN's 2026 long-term mine plan.

FDN EAST

At FDN East, exploration continues to define and expand a new buried epithermal vein system located approximately 100 metres east of FDN's existing underground infrastructure. Since its discovery, drilling has delineated multiple subparallel veins trending north-south over a strike length of approximately 500 metres, which remains open (see Figure 3).

The most recent drilling results continues to confirm the continuity of the gold mineralization with wider mineralized zones in distinct sectors of the system (Figure 3).  Drill holes UGE-E-25-328 (14.10 g/t Au over 10.80m and 23.91 g/t Au over 4.85m) and drill hole UGE-E-25-360 (9.27 g/t Au over 15.05m) yielded some of the most notable results ever recorded at FDN East.  Assay results from the drilling undertaken at FDN East are presented in Table 2.

These results support our initial geological model, which indicates an emerging epithermal vein-type deposit with meaningful potential for future growth. A second drill rig has been mobilized to accelerate delineation along the system's extensions. Assay results are presented in Table 2.

Figure 1: Map showing FDN deposit, the FDN East target and FDNS selected drilling results

Figure 2: Map showing FDN and FDNS deposit with selected FDNS conversion and exploration drilling results

Figure 3: Map showing FDNS, FDNS deposit and FDN East with selected FDN East drilling results

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The technical information contained in this News Release has been reviewed and approved by Andre Oliveira, P. Geo, Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples consist of half HQ and NQ-size diamond core that are split by diamond saw on site, prepared at the ALS laboratory in Quito, and analyzed by 50g fire assay and multi-element (ICP-AES/ICP-MS) at the ALS Laboratory in Lima, Peru.  The quality assurance-quality control (QA-QC) program of Lundin Gold includes the insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blank and duplicate samples.  The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes.  For further information on the assay, QA-QC, and data verification procedures, please see Lundin Gold's AIF.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, owns the Fruta del Norte gold mine in southeast Ecuador.  Fruta del Norte is among the highest-grade operating gold mines in the world.

The Company's board and management team have extensive expertise and are dedicated to operating Fruta del Norte responsibly.  The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices.  Lundin Gold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders through operational excellence and growth, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.  Furthermore, Lundin Gold is focused on continued exploration on its extensive and highly prospective land package to identify and develop new resource opportunities to ensure long-term sustainability and growth for the Company and its stakeholders. 

Additional Information

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Gold under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.  This information was publicly communicated on November 20th 2025 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out below.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain of the information and statements in this press release are considered "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" as those terms are defined under Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements").  Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "pending", "intends", "plans", "forecasts", "targets", or "hopes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "will", "should" "might", "will be taken", or "occur" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and information involve assumptions, inherent risks, and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, and are usually beyond the control of management, that could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed by these forward-looking statements and information.  Lundin Gold believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.  Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.  This information speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company will not necessarily update this information, unless required to do so by securities laws.

This press release contains forward-looking information in a number of places, such as in statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, activities and results and its plans to update its estimates of Mineral Reserves and Resources.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as Lundin Gold's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in Lundin Gold's AIF.

Lundin Gold's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or that could have a material impact on the Company or the trading price of its shares include: instability in Ecuador; community relations; reliability of power supply; tax changes in Ecuador; security; availability of workforce and labour relations; mining operations; waste disposal and tailings; environmental compliance; illegal mining; Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates; infrastructure; regulatory risk; government or regulatory approvals; forecasts relating to production and costs; gold price; dependence on a single mine; shortages of critical resources; climate change; exploration and development; control of Lundin Gold; dividends; information systems and cyber security; title matters and surface rights and access; health and safety; human rights; employee misconduct; measures to protect biodiversity, endangered species and critical habitats; global economic conditions; competition for new projects; key talent recruitment and retention; market price of the Company's shares; social media and reputation; insurance and uninsured risks; pandemics, epidemics or infectious disease outbreak; conflicts of interest; violation of anti-bribery and corruption laws; internal controls; claims and legal proceedings; and reclamation obligations.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Drillhole assay results from the drilling program at FDNS reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 14 (m x g/t Au >14). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths and true widths

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

True width (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

FDN-C25-249

114.60

117.70

3.10

2.68

5.12

1.38

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-249

125.70

128.45

2.75

2.25

7.22

11.86

FDN-C25-249

135.70

143.40

7.70

6.31

12.20

5.95

Including

139.65

140.80

1.15

0.94

20.22

7.62

FDN-C25-249

145.40

153.40

8.00

6.55

4.07

1.70

Including

151.40

153.40

2.00

1.64

9.34

1.65

FDN-C25-249

203.00

205.90

2.90

2.63

7.91

6.38

FDN-C25-249

207.80

211.30

3.50

3.17

13.29

9.40

Including

207.80

208.80

1.00

0.91

21.50

6.00

FDN-C25-249

215.95

219.80

3.85

3.49

6.45

1.55

FDN-C25-250

95.20

100.40

5.20

4.71

4.61

2.23

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

98.10

99.00

0.90

0.82

9.45

1.80

FDN-C25-250

183.25

186.55

3.30

2.86

5.86

1.55

FDN-C25-250

199.30

202.85

3.55

3.07

6.66

2.75

FDN-C25-250

210.60

215.20

4.60

3.98

6.77

1.21

Including

211.60

212.50

0.90

0.78

17.50

1.40

FDN-C25-251

42.00

47.00

5.00

3.54

3.45

2.88

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

FDN-C25-251

52.00

56.00

4.00

3.06

3.59

1.78

FDN-C25-251

61.00

68.00

7.00

5.36

4.45

1.20

FDN-C25-251

86.20

98.70

12.50

8.84

4.29

1.23

Including

91.30

94.40

3.10

2.19

6.16

1.20

Including

97.35

98.70

1.35

0.95

8.48

1.26

FDN-C25-251

102.05

109.10

7.05

5.40

3.62

3.00

FDN-C25-251

123.75

128.80

5.05

3.87

6.68

2.58

FDN-C25-251

151.50

165.40

13.90

10.65

7.33

3.02

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-252

3.55

6.80

3.25

3.05

4.94

10.25

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-252

57.20

61.20

4.00

3.76

5.71

8.10

Including

58.20

60.10

1.90

1.79

10.11

7.27

FDN-C25-253

123.20

127.30

4.10

2.35

4.20

16.68

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-254

101.60

104.15

2.55

2.31

6.24

2.88

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

101.60

102.65

1.05

0.95

14.55

5.00

FDN-C25-255

3.40

7.00

3.60

3.12

7.54

8.23

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

5.50

6.25

0.75

0.65

13.45

10.90

FDN-C25-255

11.35

14.05

2.70

2.54

6.48

7.01

Including

13.15

14.05

0.90

0.85

12.00

11.70

FDN-C25-255

29.50

34.00

4.50

4.35

4.21

7.10

Including

29.50

30.35

0.85

0.82

10.75

6.50

FDN-C25-255

44.40

47.50

3.10

3.05

10.66

8.25

FDN-C25-255

62.50

65.80

3.30

3.25

29.90

68.18

Including

64.20

65.80

1.60

1.58

58.95

116.45

FDN-C25-257

38.90

42.50

3.60

3.48

4.57

4.54

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

39.90

40.90

1.00

0.97

11.00

6.70

FDN-C25-257

48.00

55.45

7.45

7.42

4.60

6.04

Including

48.00

49.80

1.80

1.79

10.23

8.77

FDN-C25-257

131.05

137.00

5.95

5.59

10.42

6.09

Including

134.60

137.00

2.40

2.26

19.01

7.49

FDN-C25-258

25.40

27.80

2.40

1.70

58.51

22.47

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

25.40

26.05

0.65

0.46

212.00

66.70

FDN-C25-259

38.90

45.20

6.30

5.92

33.71

14.48

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

44.80

45.20

0.40

0.38

485.00

136.00

FDN-C25-259

67.75

72.50

4.75

4.75

16.59

17.06

Including

68.90

70.80

1.90

1.90

37.35

22.04

FDN-C25-259

94.00

99.00

5.00

4.53

4.22

5.10

Including

94.00

95.00

1.00

0.91

15.80

8.30

FDN-C25-260

34.95

36.90

1.95

1.25

8.79

34.67

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-260

59.60

65.90

6.30

5.16

41.46

25.01

Including

63.60

64.10

0.50

0.41

469.00

207.00

FDN-C25-260

70.20

73.40

3.20

2.62

4.61

8.50

FDN-C25-260

77.80

81.90

4.10

3.14

10.61

12.10

Including

77.80

78.60

0.80

0.61

25.50

31.00

FDN-C25-260

81.45

81.90

0.45

0.34

34.50

20.00

FDN-C25-260

84.45

87.60

3.15

2.96

33.20

21.44

Including

85.45

86.00

0.55

0.52

180.00

91.70

FDN-C25-260

122.90

127.05

4.15

2.08

3.89

4.32

Including

126.65

127.05

0.40

0.20

10.60

8.10

FDN-C25-261

2.00

3.75

1.75

1.43

14.24

7.64

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

2.00

2.90

0.90

0.74

24.40

10.80

FDN-C25-261

10.55

16.95

6.40

4.90

5.97

10.39

Including

10.55

11.05

0.50

0.38

20.30

12.40

Including

12.55

13.15

0.60

0.46

20.90

32.00

FDN-C25-261

25.00

28.30

3.30

3.25

50.98

10.52

Including

26.30

27.40

1.10

1.08

146.50

18.00

FDN-C25-261

60.70

61.80

1.10

1.08

14.10

7.10

FDN-C25-261

80.00

90.50

10.50

9.09

22.76

14.07

Including

80.00

81.95

1.95

1.69

83.38

43.30

Including

89.60

90.50

0.90

0.78

41.40

17.60

FDN-C25-262

50.85

53.40

2.55

0.87

7.08

8.02

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

52.75

53.40

0.65

0.22

20.40

15.30

FDN-C25-262

60.30

64.35

4.05

1.39

5.81

40.00

Including

60.30

61.10

0.80

0.27

15.20

130.00

FDN-C25-262

74.90

77.90

3.00

1.93

18.72

9.76

Including

75.40

76.75

1.35

0.87

38.84

15.93

FDN-C25-262

111.70

116.95

5.25

3.71

4.35

6.52

Including

111.70

112.50

0.80

0.57

12.55

4.30

FDN-C25-262

119.75

123.70

3.95

2.79

10.44

6.87

Including

122.35

123.70

1.35

0.95

24.64

12.54

FDN-C25-262

154.65

158.90

4.25

2.73

4.37

5.08

FDN-C25-263

4.40

7.80

3.40

3.39

8.14

7.80

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-263

16.00

24.40

8.40

5.94

3.12

6.79

Including

17.70

18.50

0.80

0.57

6.41

19.10

Including

23.55

24.40

0.85

0.60

7.85

9.45

FDN-C25-263

36.20

40.20

4.00

3.46

29.55

21.98

Including

37.65

39.30

1.65

1.43

53.50

39.14

FDN-C25-263

101.90

104.10

2.20

2.17

6.63

4.25

FDN-C25-263

137.20

138.60

1.40

1.32

14.18

7.64

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

137.20

137.60

0.40

0.38

48.50

17.40

FDN-C25-263

143.50

145.40

1.90

1.79

38.53

11.28

FDN-C25-263

170.70

171.70

1.00

0.64

26.50

5.40

FDN-C25-264

26.85

30.75

3.90

3.89

9.18

7.50

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

29.90

30.75

0.85

0.85

35.70

12.80

FDN-C25-264

36.40

39.00

2.60

2.59

5.89

6.97

Including

37.30

37.95

0.65

0.65

16.35

7.60

FDN-C25-264

40.10

45.60

5.50

5.42

6.89

6.29

Including

44.00

45.60

1.60

1.58

12.36

8.56

FDN-C25-264

73.60

75.70

2.10

2.07

47.00

45.77

Including

73.60

74.70

1.10

1.08

87.80

84.20

FDN-C25-264

94.60

99.30

4.70

4.63

7.55

11.64

Including

97.90

99.30

1.40

1.38

18.27

28.01

FDN-C25-265

45.60

46.90

1.30

1.28

12.44

33.78

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-265

55.50

61.40

5.90

5.88

7.26

11.86

Including

56.30

57.75

1.45

1.44

22.54

21.10

FDN-C25-265

100.45

105.20

4.75

4.30

27.77

49.59

Including

104.80

105.20

0.40

0.36

267.00

113.00

FDN-C25-265

113.60

117.55

3.95

3.58

6.65

12.37

FDN-C25-266

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-267

0.00

4.25

4.25

4.19

4.25

5.69

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

2.00

2.90

0.90

0.89

9.40

7.20

FDN-C25-267

24.60

28.45

3.85

3.84

45.45

13.37

Including

26.80

27.45

0.65

0.65

263.00

61.90

FDN-C25-268

136.00

138.30

2.30

2.29

7.72

5.73

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-268

141.15

144.00

2.85

2.81

35.66

26.44

Including

142.00

143.00

1.00

0.98

88.00

48.90

FDN-C25-269

34.70

37.80

3.10

2.37

8.72

6.19

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

35.75

36.85

1.10

0.84

21.90

9.80

FDN-C25-269

71.70

76.05

4.35

2.80

8.82

8.33

Including

74.80

76.05

1.25

0.80

25.04

16.47

FDN-C25-270

15.70

22.30

6.60

4.24

7.07

8.29

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

19.85

21.35

1.50

0.96

11.98

14.86

FDN-C25-270

36.95

38.50

1.55

1.46

13.09

3.60

FDN-C25-270

53.95

56.80

2.85

2.18

14.54

21.38

Including

53.95

54.80

0.85

0.65

45.30

23.80

FDN-C25-271

21.75

23.50

1.75

1.43

19.18

9.21

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-271

36.50

39.90

3.40

3.19

6.23

8.99

Including

36.50

37.65

1.15

1.08

12.25

8.70

FDN-C25-272

0.00

6.60

6.60

5.06

12.09

51.90

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

0.00

3.70

3.70

2.83

19.96

62.31

FDN-C25-272

14.05

17.70

3.65

2.80

5.88

13.73

Including

16.95

17.70

0.75

0.57

15.95

13.40

FDN-C25-272

54.85

59.45

4.60

2.30

4.48

38.49

Including

58.85

59.45

0.60

0.30

16.40

170.00

FDN-C25-272

76.80

78.70

1.90

0.80

35.39

24.44

Including

76.80

77.65

0.85

0.36

77.30

46.60

FDN-C25-273

9.40

13.35

3.95

2.79

5.97

30.19

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

12.15

13.35

1.20

0.85

12.74

11.53

FDN-C25-273

25.90

29.00

3.10

2.19

5.16

8.81

Including

25.90

27.20

1.30

0.92

9.58

10.65

FDN-C25-273

63.85

71.95

8.10

2.77

7.08

19.11

Including

69.05

71.95

2.90

0.99

11.27

32.52

FDN-C25-273

83.60

87.95

4.35

2.18

6.04

21.48

Including

83.60

85.55

1.95

0.98

11.90

37.30

FDN-C25-273

132.35

135.10

2.75

1.38

9.64

9.11

Including

133.15

134.10

0.95

0.48

26.60

15.00

FDN-C25-273

149.60

153.60

4.00

3.46

4.94

26.35

Including

151.00

151.60

0.60

0.52

19.25

82.40

FDN-C25-273

157.80

159.95

2.15

1.86

16.66

28.98

Including

158.20

159.15

0.95

0.82

36.00

23.70

FDN-C25-274

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-275

32.50

35.90

3.40

2.94

26.14

11.00

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

32.50

32.90

0.40

0.35

113.50

49.20

Including

33.90

34.75

0.85

0.74

41.70

14.10

FDN-C25-275

121.80

125.50

3.70

3.64

9.17

95.95

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

121.80

122.60

0.80

0.79

30.90

93.20

FDN-C25-276

173.20

176.80

3.60

2.95

5.95

140.89

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

174.10

174.90

0.80

0.66

13.30

12.80

FDN-C25-277

97.80

100.00

2.20

1.99

31.04

165.04

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

97.80

98.80

1.00

0.91

44.70

224.00

FDN-C25-278

13.10

16.05

2.95

2.42

40.53

7.18

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

14.10

14.70

0.60

0.49

192.50

24.10

FDN-C25-278

168.00

169.95

1.95

1.83

7.36

12.90

Including

169.25

169.95

0.70

0.66

17.85

16.40

FDN-C25-279

65.55

69.05

3.50

2.25

33.35

15.23

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

66.50

68.50

2.00

1.29

57.14

19.79

FDN-C25-279

97.85

100.10

2.25

1.29

7.93

6.61

Including

97.85

98.70

0.85

0.49

16.05

8.10

FDN-C25-280

78.60

83.60

5.00

2.11

5.34

2.47

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-280

84.45

87.70

3.25

1.11

8.82

3.85

Including

84.45

84.95

0.50

0.17

16.40

4.20

FDN-C25-280

89.75

93.85

4.10

1.40

22.26

7.92

Including

90.40

92.10

1.70

0.58

37.00

11.11

FDN-C25-281

93.30

95.30

2.00

0.85

7.09

8.80

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-282

23.10

27.10

4.00

3.98

5.66

2.28

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-282

42.35

53.00

10.65

10.29

40.98

15.26

Including

49.55

50.55

1.00

0.97

402.00

98.40

FDN-C25-282

89.20

97.40

8.20

7.71

15.07

9.64

Including

89.60

90.50

0.90

0.85

79.60

5.50

Including

94.45

94.85

0.40

0.38

52.70

21.20

FDN-C25-282

117.35

118.80

1.45

1.43

11.00

6.12

Including

117.35

117.75

0.40

0.39

29.60

15.10

FDN-C25-283

92.75

98.75

6.00

5.80

4.60

3.04

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

92.75

93.60

0.85

0.82

13.90

6.30

FDN-C25-283

147.20

150.00

2.80

2.63

6.68

1.05

Including

148.20

149.20

1.00

0.94

13.15

1.40

FDN-C25-284

29.95

31.00

1.05

0.99

79.40

61.70

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-284

38.60

41.00

2.40

2.08

92.40

32.13

Including

38.60

40.00

1.40

1.21

156.77

51.51

FDN-C25-284

49.50

54.20

4.70

4.07

166.58

20.28

Including

52.80

54.20

1.40

1.21

552.28

61.69

FDN-C25-284

70.55

73.80

3.25

2.09

5.03

13.17

FDN-C25-284

97.30

103.90

6.60

5.98

4.97

4.10

FDN-C25-285

67.00

79.50

12.50

10.83

8.54

4.50

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

73.40

77.75

4.35

3.77

18.92

6.63

FDN-C25-285

102.50

106.50

4.00

3.63

4.09

2.03

FDN-C25-286

35.25

40.25

5.00

4.92

3.19

1.88

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

39.25

40.25

1.00

0.98

6.00

2.00

FDN-C25-286

83.00

85.10

2.10

2.07

9.51

9.00

FDN-C25-287

87.25

91.45

4.20

2.41

21.10

15.08

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

87.25

88.10

0.85

0.49

28.00

35.70

Including

90.50

91.45

0.95

0.54

62.70

8.60

FDN-C25-287

98.40

100.10

1.70

1.20

16.90

11.68

Including

99.70

100.10

0.40

0.28

64.90

18.10

FDN-C25-288

56.50

60.60

4.10

2.35

4.67

7.96

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

59.60

60.60

1.00

0.57

9.76

13.70

FDN-C25-288

135.10

139.20

4.10

2.05

14.73

4.87

Including

135.10

136.30

1.20

0.60

26.30

8.24

Including

138.45

139.20

0.75

0.38

27.70

3.60

FDN-C25-289

65.60

69.40

3.80

2.44

5.17

19.77

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-290

89.10

100.00

10.90

9.44

4.32

31.39

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

89.10

92.00

2.90

2.51

5.72

35.68

Including

97.00

100.00

3.00

2.60

5.62

26.30

FDN-C25-291

23.65

107.90

3.60

3.48

7.14

2.30

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

106.40

107.20

0.80

0.77

26.50

208.00

FDN-C25-291

114.90

117.05

2.15

1.86

11.34

16.35

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

115.75

117.05

1.30

1.13

18.41

24.16

FDN-C25-292

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-293

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-294

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-295

50.25

57.35

7.10

3.00

10.71

8.68

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

54.20

56.00

1.80

0.76

21.40

12.88

FDN-C25-296

77.20

79.55

2.35

1.51

8.34

3.16

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

79.15

79.55

0.40

0.26

43.00

9.90

FDN-C25-297

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-298

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-299

24.45

27.90

3.45

3.33

7.52

3.64

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

27.35

27.90

0.55

0.53

35.40

8.80

FDN-C25-299

81.00

86.10

5.10

4.42

16.72

13.69

Including

82.90

86.10

3.20

2.77

25.00

15.71

FDN-C25-299

118.30

122.50

4.20

3.22

5.58

3.60

Including

118.30

119.80

1.50

1.15

10.55

4.20

FDN-C25-300

60.35

68.40

8.05

7.93

7.21

14.80

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

64.10

68.40

4.30

4.23

11.19

8.58

FDN-C25-300

98.80

110.00

11.20

10.52

16.71

2.07

Including

104.10

110.00

5.90

5.54

29.04

3.05

FDN-C25-301

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-302

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-303

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-304

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-305

21.40

23.95

2.55

2.31

21.85

12.02

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

23.40

23.95

0.55

0.50

90.00

36.40

FDN-C25-305

36.60

37.55

0.95

0.82

123.75

53.68

FDN-C25-305

40.60

45.80

5.20

4.50

491.62

182.55

Including

43.00

44.10

1.10

0.95

2286.08

728.40

FDN-C25-305

95.60

101.50

5.90

5.88

32.33

15.42

Including

95.60

97.30

1.70

1.69

53.25

23.72

Including

100.70

101.50

0.80

0.80

120.00

39.60

FDN-C25-306

123.00

129.40

6.40

6.30

6.57

13.03

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

123.00

124.40

1.40

1.38

20.69

29.29

FDN-C25-306

260.60

262.75

2.15

2.14

26.65

29.80

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

261.40

261.90

0.50

0.50

111.00

17.40

FDN-C25-307

56.80

61.95

5.15

4.84

10.03

18.27

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

56.80

57.70

0.90

0.85

25.08

20.49

Including

61.00

61.95

0.95

0.89

20.76

32.57

FDN-C25-308

11.45

13.70

2.25

1.59

5.65

7.29

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

12.55

12.95

0.40

0.28

30.40

25.50

FDN-C25-308

70.20

73.75

3.55

3.22

6.48

6.27

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-309

79.80

85.60

5.80

5.26

9.34

3.72

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

81.40

85.60

4.20

3.81

11.54

4.35

FDN-C25-310

69.45

72.65

3.20

3.20

5.78

6.16

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

70.35

71.65

1.30

1.30

11.65

11.95

FDN-C25-311

8.20

11.55

3.35

3.15

5.02

6.24

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

8.75

10.00

1.25

1.17

10.21

9.32

FDN-C25-311

57.30

62.25

4.95

4.95

6.64

3.55

Including

57.30

59.50

2.20

2.20

10.55

4.43

FDN-C25-312

68.60

71.75

3.15

2.96

5.29

5.90

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

71.30

71.75

0.45

0.42

11.40

4.10

FDN-C25-313

3.40

9.20

5.80

5.26

9.20

4.57

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

3.40

4.50

1.10

1.00

18.85

7.45

FDN-C25-313

15.70

19.60

3.90

3.89

3.84

3.02

Including

15.70

16.70

1.00

1.00

6.09

3.08

FDN-C25-313

86.70

89.35

2.65

2.49

5.62

4.98

Including

88.90

89.35

0.45

0.42

27.70

17.00

FDN-C25-313

100.65

104.90

4.25

3.99

5.79

6.12

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

103.90

104.90

1.00

0.94

18.65

7.30

FDN-C25-314

21.10

26.70

5.60

2.54

12.07

14.81

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

21.10

21.80

0.70

0.32

80.30

46.10

FDN-C25-314

41.05

42.30

1.25

0.77

44.69

91.29

Including

41.70

42.30

0.60

0.37

78.10

167.00

FDN-C25-314

68.10

68.90

0.80

0.40

36.68

47.20

Including

68.10

68.50

0.40

0.20

71.40

84.30

FDN-C25-315

17.90

21.80

3.90

2.76

6.08

3.38

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

19.35

20.30

0.95

0.67

18.65

5.70

FDN-C25-315

28.70

34.50

5.80

4.10

5.08

8.19

Including

31.85

32.25

0.40

0.28

14.95

7.20

FDN-C25-315

69.90

73.70

3.80

3.29

5.39

7.28

Including

73.00

73.70

0.70

0.61

12.80

11.00

FDN-C25-316

0.00

2.65

2.65

2.49

7.86

6.59

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

0.55

2.10

1.55

1.46

12.36

8.54

FDN-C25-316

35.25

38.85

3.60

2.55

21.08

16.43

Including

35.25

35.65

0.40

0.28

171.00

79.90

FDN-C25-316

46.55

49.85

3.30

2.86

19.31

14.08

Including

46.55

46.95

0.40

0.35

139.00

36.10

FDN-C25-316

51.75

58.65

6.90

5.29

10.23

42.18

Including

53.70

54.25

0.55

0.42

86.50

352.00

FDN-C25-316

67.85

75.80

7.95

7.83

20.97

30.43

Including

67.85

68.40

0.55

0.54

139.00

49.80

FDN-C25-316

87.35

89.80

2.45

1.88

10.09

12.60

Including

87.35

87.75

0.40

0.31

52.00

43.20

FDN-C25-316

118.60

121.50

2.90

2.32

6.07

49.52

Including

120.50

121.50

1.00

0.80

15.00

105.00

FDN-C25-317

0.00

4.85

4.85

4.68

41.83

12.04

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

3.85

4.40

0.55

0.53

349.00

85.30

FDN-C25-317

15.90

19.65

3.75

3.62

55.75

160.21

Including

18.00

19.10

1.10

1.06

125.00

238.00

FDN-C25-317

54.95

57.75

2.80

2.70

5.54

53.10

Including

55.90

56.55

0.65

0.63

18.25

76.00

FDN-C25-317

61.45

66.95

5.50

5.17

83.15

117.87

Including

61.45

63.30

1.85

1.74

214.16

207.03

FDN-C25-317

69.20

72.35

3.15

3.10

8.98

18.00

Including

71.00

71.80

0.80

0.79

26.58

24.95

FDN-C25-317

74.70

78.40

3.70

3.64

82.11

376.48

Including

76.20

77.10

0.90

0.89

327.56

738.00

FDN-C25-317

81.25

84.00

2.75

2.71

18.49

39.60

Including

81.75

82.55

0.80

0.79

61.10

125.00

FDN-C25-317

134.55

142.20

7.65

7.19

6.45

40.59

Including

136.50

137.75

1.25

1.17

13.41

51.98

FDN-C25-318

8.35

12.80

4.45

4.18

18.68

15.53

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

8.35

9.65

1.30

1.22

35.24

29.65

FDN-C25-318

44.25

47.70

3.45

3.24

4.21

15.60

FDN-C25-318

52.45

57.40

4.95

4.65

12.40

20.53

Including

54.75

55.85

1.10

1.03

48.07

48.20

FDN-C25-319

1.00

5.45

4.45

2.86

3.24

5.35

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-319

32.60

34.35

1.75

0.88

9.80

7.20

FDN-C25-319

74.80

78.75

3.95

2.79

12.40

101.45

Including

77.30

78.75

1.45

1.03

23.48

244.07

FDN-C25-319

87.25

87.85

0.60

0.46

48.60

42.20

FDN-C25-320

39.10

43.20

4.10

3.55

5.34

4.41

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

FDN-C25-320

55.30

57.20

1.90

1.90

7.72

1.60

FDN-C25-321

0.00

3.10

3.10

2.37

4.72

24.65

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

2.20

3.10

0.90

0.69

7.45

34.32

FDN-C25-321

107.85

115.20

7.35

6.02

6.04

45.86

Including

114.15

114.60

0.45

0.37

46.90

554.00

FDN-C25-322

Pending Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-323

Pending Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-324

Pending Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-325

12.15

14.90

2.75

2.58

47.86

17.35

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

12.15

12.90

0.75

0.70

159.50

50.10

FDN-C25-325

29.70

34.05

4.35

4.28

3.95

4.24

Including

31.05

31.45

0.40

0.39

24.80

10.30

FDN-C25-325

125.30

127.00

1.70

1.67

11.40

9.55

FDN-C25-325

180.30

181.30

1.00

0.94

29.20

20.60

FDN-C25-325

283.45

286.60

3.15

3.14

55.78

37.65

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

284.80

285.45

0.65

0.65

256.00

138.00

FDN-C25-325

306.30

308.15

1.85

1.79

26.32

11.54

Including

307.35

307.75

0.40

0.39

117.50

46.50

FDN-C25-326

92.80

96.95

4.15

3.90

46.86

31.48

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

96.15

96.55

0.40

0.38

472.00

139.00

FDN-C25-326

206.20

210.10

3.90

3.77

10.16

107.47

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

207.15

208.20

1.05

1.01

22.80

158.00

FDN-C25-327

Pending Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-328

37.40

42.45

5.05

3.87

7.09

53.23

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

Including

38.60

40.15

1.55

1.19

13.32

43.55

FDN-C25-328

79.20

88.35

9.15

7.92

30.45

64.81

Including

79.20

81.70

2.50

2.17

93.17

138.50

FDN-C25-328

90.00

93.65

3.65

3.59

5.85

24.18

Including

93.00

93.65

0.65

0.64

15.70

66.20

FDN-C25-328

95.20

98.35

3.15

3.10

6.21

15.37

Including

95.75

96.25

0.50

0.49

10.90

27.90

FDN-C25-329

0.70

4.50

3.80

2.69

3.96

5.48

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-329

26.70

29.25

2.55

1.90

15.87

15.51

Including

27.20

28.40

1.20

0.89

32.29

30.13

FDN-C25-329

55.45

61.80

6.35

2.78

5.09

16.69

Including

58.20

59.20

1.00

0.44

9.10

19.65

Including

60.05

61.80

1.75

0.77

7.53

23.13

FDN-C25-329

76.40

86.50

10.10

4.27

5.25

25.86

Including

77.20

77.65

0.45

0.19

36.20

19.50

Including

78.90

79.50

0.60

0.25

12.15

13.10

Including

82.70

83.25

0.55

0.23

12.70

275.00

Including

86.10

86.50

0.40

0.17

14.50

18.60

FDN-C25-330

0.70

3.50

2.80

0.72

28.35

29.39

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-330

65.40

68.20

2.80

2.63

6.94

12.59

FDN-C25-331

38.00

40.00

2.00

2.00

7.29

10.25

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-332

Pending Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-333

Pending Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-334

Pending Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-335

Pending Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-336

Pending Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-337

Pending Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-338

0.00

2.80

2.80

1.80

6.18

38.44

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-339

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-340

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

FDN-C25-341

No Significant Results

FDNS - Conversion

Underground

UGE-S-25-300

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-308

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-312

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-316

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-317

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-324

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-337

14.40

17.40

3.00

2.82

6.62

4.30

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

15.40

16.40

1.00

0.94

11.65

5.20

UGE-S-25-337

31.90

34.80

2.90

2.86

24.45

11.57

Including

31.90

32.80

0.90

0.89

76.50

30.60

UGE-S-25-337

59.30

63.70

4.40

4.25

5.69

78.16

Including

63.10

63.70

0.60

0.58

16.35

163.00

UGE-S-25-337

68.75

73.60

4.85

4.56

10.80

46.46

Including

68.75

69.75

1.00

0.97

40.90

160.00

UGE-S-25-337

117.80

121.50

3.70

3.64

19.40

15.84

Including

118.85

119.65

0.80

0.79

83.00

48.50

UGE-S-25-337

144.50

148.00

3.50

3.49

5.66

13.36

Including

145.30

146.20

0.90

0.90

12.75

23.90

UGE-S-25-338

51.35

59.05

7.70

6.67

23.23

15.81

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

52.25

52.65

0.40

0.35

329.00

128.00

UGE-S-25-338

58.25

61.65

3.40

3.08

6.40

9.76

UGE-S-25-338

180.20

181.65

1.45

1.43

4.97

27.01

Including

180.20

180.60

0.40

0.39

15.85

63.00

UGE-S-25-339

149.10

152.30

3.20

3.09

7.74

13.41

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Including

149.55

150.55

1.00

0.97

19.55

29.80

UGE-S-25-350

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-351

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-354

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-355

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-356

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-357

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-373

No Significant Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

UGE-S-25-384

Pending Results

FDNS - Exploration

Underground

Table 2: Drillhole assay results from FDN East exploration drilling program reported for thickness versus grade intervals above 9 (m x g/t Au >9). Drill hole intercepts are reported in drill core lengths

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Target

Zone

UGE-E-25-309

190.90

192.60

1.70

5.31

5.11

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-309

229.55

230.75

1.20

15.88

7.53

Including

229.55

229.95

0.40

44.60

19.80

UGE-E-25-309

304.05

306.50

2.45

4.32

15.95

Including

304.05

304.50

0.45

12.50

27.50

UGE-E-25-309

314.65

317.70

3.05

3.54

5.18

UGE-E-25-309

336.30

337.30

1.00

5.81

8.30

UGE-E-25-309

439.30

442.20

2.90

14.06

10.03

Including

439.30

440.20

0.90

41.60

19.10

UGE-E-25-330

No Significant Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-328

137.05

139.20

2.15

4.58

5.60

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-328

142.50

144.30

1.80

7.52

6.76

Including

143.90

144.30

0.40

14.20

11.20

UGE-E-25-328

229.70

234.10

4.40

8.27

5.39

Including

229.70

230.70

1.00

34.10

21.00

UGE-E-25-328

262.80

265.20

2.40

8.07

6.78

Including

262.80

263.30

0.50

37.60

27.90

UGE-E-25-328

278.65

282.15

3.50

9.64

7.58

Including

280.50

281.15

0.65

48.30

28.40

UGE-E-25-328

332.00

342.80

10.80

14.10

8.47

Including

332.00

334.40

2.40

56.09

27.04

UGE-E-25-328

362.85

367.70

4.85

23.91

18.07

Including

362.85

363.70

0.85

114.50

82.50

UGE-E-25-330

No Significant Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-331

No Significant Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-342

No Significant Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-343

136.20

138.00

1.80

45.05

802.50

FDN-East

Underground

Including

137.10

138.00

0.90

80.90

1500.00

UGE-E-25-343

175.85

181.65

5.80

6.16

8.06

UGE-E-25-343

188.20

193.20

5.00

8.23

8.42

UGE-E-25-343

202.15

204.45

2.30

4.94

14.63

UGE-E-25-360

195.20

199.20

4.00

3.22

5.43

FDN-East

Underground

Including

195.20

197.20

2.00

4.70

5.25

UGE-E-25-360

226.35

241.40

15.05

9.27

4.49

Including

231.15

235.85

4.70

10.35

5.30

Including

236.80

241.00

4.20

17.51

5.85

UGE-E-25-360

257.10

262.90

5.80

2.43

3.66

Including

262.40

262.90

0.50

10.10

7.60

UGE-E-25-360

270.30

280.00

9.70

1.82

2.09

UGE-E-25-361

Pending Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-379

Pending Results

FDN-East

Underground

UGE-E-25-386

Pending Results

FDN-East

Underground

Table 3: FDNS and FDN East Collar Drill Holes

Hole ID

Prospect

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

EOH (m)

Zone

Year

FDN-C25-249

FDNS

778177

9582157

1192

317

-15

290.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-250

FDNS

778177

9582157

1192

305

19

227.60

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-251

FDNS

778178

9582157

1192

331

-34

203.40

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-252

FDNS

778220

9582326

1183

149

-51

130.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-253

FDNS

778220

9582326

1186

151

42

140.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-254

FDNS

778221

9582326

1185

152

22

130.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-255

FDNS

778220

9582326

1183

167

-36

190.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-257

FDNS

778178

9582352

1183

320

-5

160.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-258

FDNS

778177

9582351

1182

292

-44

80.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-259

FDNS

778182

9582366

1183

343

2

134.60

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-260

FDNS

778182

9582366

1183

354

-6

140.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-261

FDNS

778181

9582366

1183

321

-3

93.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-262

FDNS

778220

9582326

1185

170

23

197.10

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-263

FDNS

778220

9582326

1182

172

-57

189.50

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-264

FDNS

778219

9582326

1183

175

16

125.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-265

FDNS

778184

9582366

1182

32

-35

172.40

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-266

FDNS

778180

9582169

1193

321

7

137.40

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-267

FDNS

778181

9582365

1184

320

27

110.70

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-268

FDNS

778181

9582366

1184

334

27

160.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-269

FDNS

778182

9582365

1186

337

50

100.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-270

FDNS

778175

9582527

1179

317

-22

90.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-271

FDNS

778175

9582527

1181

337

12

89.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-272

FDNS

778221

9582432

1180

47

-73

166.60

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-273

FDNS

778220

9582429

1180

159

-75

334.80

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-274

FDNS

778199

9582257

1092

119

11

90.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-275

FDNS

778199

9582257

1092

69

5

139.80

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-276

FDNS

778199

9582258

1091

88

-45

205.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-277

FDNS

778199

9582257

1091

120

-35

206.50

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-278

FDNS

778222

9582140

1195

51

32

189.20

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-279

FDNS

778222

9582140

1196

76

45

118.20

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-280

FDNS

778153

9582347

1089

254

-48

130.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-281

FDNS

778153

9582350

1090

313

-52

140.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-282

FDNS

778153

9582347

1093

258

30

130.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-283

FDNS

778152

9582346

1091

243

-3

160.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-284

FDNS

778150

9582348

1183

268

-23

110.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-285

FDNS

778150

9582349

1182

291

-22

110.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-286

FDNS

778150

9582348

1183

283

3

120.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-287

FDNS

778150

9582348

1182

273

-44

119.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-288

FDNS

778151

9582346

1182

246

-46

160.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-289

FDNS

778222

9582429

1181

116

-18

139.90

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-290

FDNS

778222

9582432

1180

48

-49

150.10

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-291

FDNS

778199

9582257

1091

97

-36

200.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-292

FDNS

778199

9582257

1091

76

-18

120.10

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-293

FDNS

778199

9582257

1091

98

-17

173.10

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-294

FDNS

778199

9582257

1090

112

-49

134.70

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-295

FDNS

778153

9582349

1089

299

-46

105.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-296

FDNS

778153

9582348

1089

279

-39

80.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-297

FDNS

778153

9582347

1089

263

-43

110.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-298

FDNS

778150

9582346

1183

239

-11

77.50

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-299

FDNS

778150

9582347

1182

248

-30

122.90

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-300

FDNS

778150

9582347

1183

257

-15

110.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-301

FDNS

778150

9582348

1183

269

6

105.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-302

FDNS

778204

9582135

1194

129

23

110.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-303

FDNS

778205

9582136

1193

105

-5

70.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-304

FDNS

778205

9582143

1192

56

-28

94.10

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-305

FDNS

778159

9582343

1090

125

-28

108.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-306

FDNS

778159

9582343

1090

145

-20

318.40

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-307

FDNS

778174

9582351

1091

334

8

126.20

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-308

FDNS

778191

9582261

1091

303

-22

100.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-309

FDNS

778191

9582261

1091

314

-28

110.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-310

FDNS

778191

9582261

1093

330

16

121.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-311

FDNS

778191

9582261

1093

297

21

106.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-312

FDNS

778191

9582261

1093

316

22

90.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-313

FDNS

778184

9582345

1183

159

-12

115.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-314

FDNS

778177

9582346

1089

110

-71

180.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-315

FDNS

778186

9582352

1182

115

-39

78.10

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-316

FDNS

778186

9582353

1182

53

-48

140.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-317

FDNS

778184

9582351

1089

23

-28

149.60

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-318

FDNS

778184

9582351

1091

34

21

70.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-319

FDNS

778184

9582350

1089

53

65

95.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-320

FDNS

778173

9582258

1092

266

-3

90.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-321

FDNS

778222

9582427

1088

85

-47

150.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-322

FDNS

778221

9582427

1088

100

-70

200.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-323

FDNS

778222

9582426

1088

135

-27

90.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-324

FDNS

778221

9582427

1088

128

-63

270.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-325

FDNS

778212

9582326

1183

147

-3

315.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-326

FDNS

778211

9582326

1184

133

21

225.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-327

FDNS

778211

9582326

1185

141

35

177.90

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-328

FDNS

778186

9582353

1182

58

-47

110.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-329

FDNS

778186

9582352

1182

85

-70

95.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-330

FDNS

778221

9582434

1182

35

8

125.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-331

FDNS

778222

9582433

1181

53

-20

116.20

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-332

FDNS

778199

9582348

1089

125

-28

160.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-333

FDNS

778199

9582348

1089

130

-44

149.90

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-334

FDNS

778199

9582348

1088

95

-57

120.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-335

FDNS

778199

9582348

1088

49

-59

250.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-336

FDNS

778199

9582348

1090

107

-5

150.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-337

FDNS

778199

9582348

1090

95

-14

156.20

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-338

FDNS

778222

9582433

1182

49

8

115.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-339

FDNS

778223

9582430

1182

120

15

130.90

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-340

FDNS

778205

9582136

1196

113

42

100.00

Underground

2025

FDN-C25-341

FDNS

778206

9582142

1192

79

-27

85.30

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-300

FDNS

778260

9581782

1413

322

-50

473.60

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-308

FDNS

778117

9582819

1247

138

-22

420.00

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-312

FDNS

778265

9581778

1413

60

-63

280.10

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-316

FDNS

778117

9582819

1248

139

-7

423.80

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-317

FDNS

778260

9581775

1414

250

-53

609.10

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-324

FDNS

778118

9582820

1248

125

-13

399.00

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-337

FDNS

778222

9582140

1194

67

9

196.30

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-338

FDNS

778222

9582138

1194

110

19

190.00

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-339

FDNS

778222

9582138

1193

117

-11

190.00

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-350

FDNS

778221

9582623

1178

139

18

204.30

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-351

FDNS

778221

9582623

1177

143

-30

197.30

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-354

FDNS

778196

9582136

1193

259

-9

250.00

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-355

FDNS

778196

9582135

1193

242

-26

261.00

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-356

FDNS

778197

9582135

1193

223

-20

275.80

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-357

FDNS

778196

9582135

1193

230

-12

246.10

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-373

FDNS

778197

9582135

1193

215

-15

280.00

Underground

2025

UGE-S-25-384

FDNS

778205

9582136

1194

120

5

229.20

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-309

FDN-East

778188

9583153

1274

117

3

445.10

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-323

FDN-East

778187

9583153

1273

130

0

502.50

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-328

FDN-East

778188

9583153

1274

115

12

450.70

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-330

FDN-East

778188

9583153

1273

115

-20

255.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-331

FDN-East

778188

9583153

1275

120

27

280.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-342

FDN-East

778188

9583154

1275

70

33

320.70

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-343

FDN-East

778188

9583153

1273

87

-21

251.90

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-360

FDN-East

778168

9583293

1271

100

7

435.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-361

FDN-East

778168

9583295

1271

80

9

270.40

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-379

FDN-East

778168

9583295

1271

265

60

265.00

Underground

2025

UGE-E-25-386

FDN-East

778168

9583296

1272

300

50

300.00

Underground

2025

 

