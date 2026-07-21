Lumen Technologies To Attend Investor Conferences

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), the trusted network for AI, will attend the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2026:
- TD Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 11.
- Citi 2026 Global TMT Conference on September 9.
- Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 10.
When applicable, live webcast links to investor presentations will be available on the Lumen Investor Relations website .
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen is unleashing the world's AI potential. As the trusted network for AI, we ignite business growth by connecting people, data, and applications — quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Lumen's physical infrastructure, programmable network, and connected ecosystem give enterprises a simpler way to move data from virtually anywhere to anywhere in real-time to support their AI needs. Together, Lumen's owned fiber backbone and cloud-native control plane provide a differentiated platform for connecting, securing, and operating modern enterprise environments at global scale. From metro connectivity and long-haul data transport to cloud networking, security services, digital platform capabilities, and connectivity orchestration, Lumen meets customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks of Lumen Technologies, Inc. in the United States.
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Media Relations Contact:
Anita Gomes
Anita.Gomes@lumen.com
+1 858 229 8538
Investor Relations Contact:
Jim Breen, CFA
Investor.Relations@lumen.com
+1 603-404-7003