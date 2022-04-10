Long-Term Clinical Benefit and Prolonged Tumor Response Seen With 40.7% Objective Response Rate No New Safety Signals Observed Longest Follow-Up of Patients Treated With a KRAS G12C Inhibitor Amgen today announced the presentation of long-term efficacy and safety data from the CodeBreaK 100 Phase 12 trial in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer who received LUMAKRAS ® *. The two-year ...

AMGN