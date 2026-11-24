(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, November 24, 2026 - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LKY, OTC: LKMNF, FRA: LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of its Prud'homme Property in northern Québec and an update on several corporate initiatives, including the proposed rebranding of the Company as Terravik Metals Corp., the appointment of Nikolas Perrault to the Board of Directors and the date of the Company's Annual General Meeting.
Prud'homme - Why the Project Matters
Prud'homme provides Lucky with a large, historically explored polymetallic land position in the Labrador Trough, one of Canada's most established Proterozoic mineral belts. The 109-claim property covers approximately 8,145 hectares, approximately 60 km west of Kuujjuaq and 40 km south of Tasiujaq. Both communities are served by airports and have access to deep-tidewater infrastructure.
• 109 claims covering approximately 8,145 hectares in northern Québec's Labrador Trough.
• 11 documented mineral occurrences, including the Soucy No. 1 and Prud'homme No. 1 mineralized systems. (Wares et al., 1988).
• Nearly 200 historical drill holes completed across the principal Prud'homme and Soucy zones.
• 17 additional near-surface and shallow-depth geological and geophysical anomalies identified historically and described as largely untested (Lamothe, 2013).
• Historical work documented copper, nickel, cobalt, zinc, gold and silver mineralization across multiple zones.
• Historical reports describe broad copper-nickel-cobalt mineralization at Prud'homme A, B and C, including weighted average grades of approximately 0.30% Cu, 0.12% Ni and 0.01% Co over an average true width of 21.9 metres. (GM-54632 Wares, R.P., 1996).
• The historical dataset provides a substantial foundation for modern geophysical interpretation, target ranking and future drilling.
Figure 1 - Regional location of the Prud'homme Property in northern Québec.
Historical Exploration and Mineralization
The Prud'homme Property has a long exploration history dating back to the early twentieth century, with the most intensive historical work completed during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Three principal areas of mineralization are well documented in the geological record: Soucy (Zones A through D), Prud'homme North and Prud'homme South.
The property lies within the Labrador Trough, a regionally extensive Paleoproterozoic geological belt that has undergone multiple phases of deformation, folding, shearing and thrust faulting. These geological processes are considered important controls on the localization and remobilization of mineralization within the belt. (Stockwell, 1982; Machado et al., 1989; Clark and Thorpe, 1990; Machado, 1990; Rohon et al., 1993; Skulski et al., 1993; Machado et al., 1997).
Historical geological work interpreted Soucy Zones A through D as stratiform, syngenetic massive sulphide mineralization hosted in sedimentary rocks of the Baby Group, with mineralization traced for approximately 700 metres along surface strike. Prud'homme South occurs between gabbro sills and was described as having characteristics similar to other massive sulphide occurrences in the district (Wares et al., 1988).
The Prud'homme South showing was discovered in 1928. Subsequent programs identified 17 additional near-surface and shallow-depth geophysical and geological anomalies. Historical records indicate that many of these targets remain largely untested, providing a clear rationale for applying modern geophysics and exploration methods to the property (Lamothe, 2013).
Historical Drilling
|
Target Area
|
Historical Drill Holes
|
Reported Drilling Period
|
Soucy Zones A-D
|
54
|
1954-1955 and 1973-1976
|
Prud'homme North
|
44
|
1963-1965
|
Prud'homme South
|
72
|
1954-1956 and 1963-1965
|
Prud'homme Zone C
|
6
|
1973
|
Prud'homme Zone B
|
14
|
1962-1963 and 1996
|
Prud'homme Zone A
|
7
|
1954-1956 and 1995-1996
In total, the historical drilling summarized above represents 197 drill holes across the principal Prud'homme and Soucy target areas. Exploration completed in 1996 also confirmed widespread copper-nickel-cobalt mineralization across Prud'homme A, B and C. Historical reports cite weighted average grades of approximately 0.30% Cu, 0.12% Ni and 0.01% Co over an average true width of 21.9 metres, with mineralization described across a broad surface footprint ranging from approximately 200 metres to 1,600 metres in width (GM-54632 Wares, R.P., 1996). Zone B was reported as remaining open to the northeast.
Figure 2 - Prud'homme claim position and regional bedrock geology.
Historical Report and Exploration Target
Historical reports describe uncategorized mineral inventories for the Soucy and Prud'homme deposits based on historical drilling campaigns and feasibility studies conducted prior to the adoption of NI 43-101 (Sigeom, GM-54631 as cited by Wares, R.P., 1995). The Company considers these estimates a starting point in the potential valuation of the project and solely as exploration targets, expressed in terms of potential quantity and grade. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient recent exploration to define a current mineral resource, and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of the same mineral resource.
|
Deposit
|
Inventory (M tons)
|
Cu %
|
Zn %
|
Au g/t
|
Ag g/t
|
Soucy (A & D)
|
5.34 to 5.44
|
1.25 to 1.34
|
1.80 to 1.87
|
1.5 to 1.6
|
15 to 18
|
Prud'homme 1 (South)
|
4.50 to4.58
|
1.30 to 1.40
|
1.60 to 1.66
|
1.4 to 1.5
|
20 to 23
|
Prud'homme 1
|
1.00 to1.15
|
1.90 to 2.00
|
2.25 to 2.31
|
1.9 to 2.0
|
35 to 38
Source: modified from SIGEOM GM-54631, as cited by Wares, R.P. (1995).
* These historical estimates do not conform to the current disclosure standards prescribed under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and should not be interpreted as, or relied upon as, current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Accordingly, the Company has not undertaken sufficient work to classify these historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.
Modern Exploration Opportunity
Lucky believes the combination of extensive historical drilling, multiple documented mineralized zones and numerous untested anomalies creates a compelling opportunity to reassess Prud'homme using modern geological modelling and geophysical techniques.
The Company's near-term focus is expected to include compilation and validation of the historical technical database, reinterpretation of legacy geophysical information, target prioritization and planning for modern ground geophysics and future drilling. The objective is to determine whether the known mineralized systems can be better defined and whether additional zones can be identified across the broader property package.
Corporate Update
Proposed Name Change to Terravik Metals Corp.
As part of its broader corporate transformation, Lucky is advancing a rebranding initiative that includes the proposed change of its corporate name to Terravik Metals Corp. The proposed name change has been approved by the Company's Board of Directors, and the name reservation has been secured with and the British Columbia Corporate Registry. Management believes the new name better reflects the Company's strategic direction and its ambition to build a broader portfolio of high-quality mineral exploration assets. The name change remains subject to all required regulatory approvals.
Nikolas Perrault Appointed to the Board
Lucky is pleased to welcome Nikolas Perrault to its Board of Directors. Mr. Perrault spent the first 15 years of his career with major Canadian financial institutions, including National Bank, Merrill Lynch, CIBC and Scotia Capital, and has extensive experience in securities trading, financial analysis and capital markets. His career has focused primarily on small- and mid-cap companies globally.
Mr. Perrault holds a Bachelor of Commerce and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 1997. Since 2007, he has provided independent consulting services in areas including going-public transactions, spin-offs, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions. Over more than 30 years, he has also developed an extensive international network of strategic relationships.
Annual General Meeting
The Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on December 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Vancouver time. Shareholders of record as of the applicable record date will be entitled to vote on matters presented at the meeting. Additional information, including meeting materials and voting instructions, will be provided in the Company's management information circular and related proxy materials.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Patrick Laforest, B.Sc., MBA, P.Geo. who is the President, CEO and director of the Company and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties, particularly regarding historical mineral inventories.
About Lucky Minerals Inc.
Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world-class deposits.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Patrick Laforest"
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer
Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedarplus.ca, or by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924-6484.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Adjacent Properties and Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related exploration and development; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund exploration and development; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in input costs; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or inability to obtain permits encountered in connection with exploration activities; and labor relations matters. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations also include risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.
The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will not update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.
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