LUCARA FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS TO BE RELEASED THURSDAY, MAY 11, 2023

TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

LUCARA FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS TO BE RELEASED THURSDAY, MAY 11, 2023 (CNW Group/Lucara Diamond Corp.)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that it will be publishing its 2023 First Quarter Results on Thursday, May 11, 2023 after market close in North America . PDF Version

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 5:00am Pacific, 8:00am Eastern, 1:00pm UK, 2:00pm CET .

CONFERENCE CALL:
To join the conference call please use the following link https://emportal.ink/3MK80nT or the phone numbers listed below.

Conference ID:
33643944 / Lucara Diamond

Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free Participant Dial-In North America

(+1) 888 390 0605

UK Toll free

0800 652 2435

Local Toronto

(+1) 416 764 8609

Webcast:
To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link: https://app.webinar.net/8rMY2nz2Z7p

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website ( Link to presentation ).

Conference Replay:
A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until May 19, 2023 .

Replay number (Toll Free North America)

(+1) 888 390 0541

Replay number (Local)

(+1) 416 764 8677

The pass code for the replay is: 643944 #.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana and owns a 100% interest in Clara Diamond Solutions, a secure, digital sales platform positioned to modernize the existing diamond supply chain and ensure diamond provenance from mine to finger. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 2:00pm Pacific Time on April 27, 2023 .

SOURCE Lucara Diamond Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/27/c2230.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) and (OTC: MPVD) wishes to provide the details of its Q1 2023 earnings release and conference call.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces First Quarter 2023 Production and Sales Results

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces production and sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q1 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LUCARA ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING TO BE HELD MAY 12, 2023

TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) PDF Version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") announces that its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the office of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Toronto, ONT M5L 1A9, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) , for the following purposes:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LUCARA SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) View PDF version

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2022 YEAR END RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the audited results of its operations for the year ended December 31, 2022 will be filed today on SEDAR and may be viewed at www.sedar.com once posted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

TSX and OTCQX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTCQX: MPVD) today announces its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ("the Quarter" or "Q4 2022") and the full year ended December 31, 2022 ("FY 2022").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

