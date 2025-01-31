Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announces Extensive Exploration and Drilling Program in 2025 at Preston Uranium Project

Critical Metals Corp. Enters Into Share Subscription Facility For Up To US$125.0M In Transaction Funding

CY25 Production Program Underway, First Gold Pour in March

Halleck Creek Resource Expands to 2.63 Billion Tonnes with Higher Grades

Nuclear Fuels Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Energy Technologies Limited 2Q FY2025 Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
2025 World Cleantech Outlook Report

2025 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to partner on logistics of essential chemical products for Lithium Universe's Becancour Lithium Refinery operations.

Highlights

- Strategic local chemical logistics partnership with Servitank

- Single logistics supplier capable of sourcing multiple process chemicals

- Reliable delivery of critical chemical inputs to Becancour Lithium Refinery

- Investigation of secondary product management and sales

- Proven experience in spodumene logistics and storage

About Servitank, a subsidiary of Groupe Somavrac

Servitank, a local, Quebec-based Company, specializes in optimizing supply chain processes and logistics solutions across various industries, including chemicals and raw materials. With a strong focus on multimodal handling, Servitank employs innovative strategies to save time and reduce costs for its clients. The parent company has extensive experience in the Becancour and Trois-Rivieres areas, having successfully managed logistics and moisture control for key players in the lithium sector in North America.

Key Elements of MOU

This partnership aims to optimize supply chain processes and enhance the operational efficiency of both companies in the rapidly growing lithium sector. Under the MOU, Servitank will seek to leverage its expertise in supply chain management and multimodal logistics to support Lithium Universe's project: the development of the Becancour Lithium Refinery, projected to produce 18,270 tonnes per annum of green battery-grade lithium carbonate. While this MOU outlines the framework for partnership, it remains a non-binding document, paving the way for detailed discussions and the eventual drafting of definitive agreements.

Chemical Supply and Logistics

Servitank is currently evaluating various storage solutions at their Becancour Port terminal, which may facilitate the efficient trucking logistics required to deliver key liquid chemicals directly to Lithium Universe's operational site. Additionally, Servitank will investigate the process of constructing dedicated storage tanks for specific process reagents, positioning itself to supply critical chemicals directly to Lithium Universe and others within the Becancour Industrial Park. Additionally, Servitank will actively assist in exploring procurement options within the local areas for other dry bulk reagents to meet Lithium Universe's specific operational requirements.

To ensure a steady supply of readily available reagents, arrangements will be made for direct delivery from established suppliers, further securing the necessary materials for production. Servitank will also assist in investigating sourcing specialty reagents from within the Becancour Industrial Park to promote the immediate circular economy within the park and reduce freight costs from other areas of Quebec.

Secondary Product Management

Both parties will investigate storage opportunities and potential partnerships with cement companies within sister companies of Servitank in Groupe Somavrac's client base. This investigation aims to effectively utilize Lithium Universe's alumina silicate by-products, enhancing sustainability and resource management. Furthermore, the two companies will assess storage requirements for sodium sulphate, considering its potential placement within the pulp and paper industry in North America.

Logistics and Storage Solutions:

Servitank's facilities in Becancour will play a crucial role in the storage and transportation of spodumene. The partnership will ensure the logistics and handling of spodumene sourced from transatlantic suppliers is managed efficiently. Servitank's sister company, Somavrac, will also provide access to advanced bagging machinery and bulk storage solutions at its Trois-Rivieres location, optimizing operational efficiency and supporting the needs of the refinery.

Iggy Tan, Chairman of Lithium Universe Limited, added, "This partnership with Servitank is a significant step towards realizing our vision for the Becancour Lithium Refinery. We are particularly focused on identifying a single logistic supplier capable of supporting us in sourcing most of our chemical reagents, which will simplify our supply chain and enhance operational efficiency. Together, we aim to bridge the lithium conversion gap and ensure a robust and responsible supply chain."

*To view photographs, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/66K80ZQ8



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Ltd Quebec Carbonate Interview

Lithium Universe Ltd Quebec Carbonate Interview

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Iggy Tan, recently participated in an interview titled "Quebec Carbonate" on the Rock Stock Channel Podcast.

The interview emphasises the Company's strategic choice to focus on lithium carbonate over hydroxide, reflecting shifting market demand towards safer and cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Mr Tan outlines the competitive advantages of Quebec for lithium processing, including access to inexpensive hydro power, lower labor costs (vs Australia), proximity to mines, and favourable tariff conditions. He reports strong financial projections of the Company's PFS based on conservative pricing assumptions, indicating a robust internal rate of return and payback period for their operations.

The interview underscores the urgency and growth potential for lithium supply chains outside of China, positioning Lithium Universe as a key player in this sector.

To view the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/15Y6K65C



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries Ltd Quarterly Activities Report and Video

Altech Batteries Ltd Quarterly Activities Report and Video

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announced an update on funding of the CERENERGY sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany.

On 14 June 2024, the Company, through its Germany subsidiary Altech Batteries GmbH ("ABG"), announced the appointment of global big four professional services firm ("funding adviser") to assist in securing finance for the construction of Altech's 120MWh CERENERGY battery manufacturing plant in Germany. The project's financing strategy is structured across three key areas: debt, equity, and grants. These sources will cover not only the capital expenditures but also financing costs, working capital, debt service coverage, and an additional contingency for potential business interruptions.

Debt Process

A funding invitation document (investment teaser) has been finalised and distributed to various financial institutions for debt funding in the project. The Group has engaged ten commercial banks and two venture debt funds in a first market round, receiving predominantly positive initial feedback. Several of these institutions have expressed strong interest in participating in the financing. The Group is now in the process of shortlisting potential lenders to identify the most suitable financial partners for the project. To support a thorough due diligence process, a secure data room has been set up, providing detailed project information to interested financiers and ensuring full transparency. The DFS financial model has been adjusted to stress-test various funding scenarios tailored to the lending institutions ABG has engaged with. Further steps involve determining the most suitable banks to form a syndicate and appointing a lead bank to guide the lending process. This syndicate will play a crucial role in structuring the financing arrangement to meet the project's requirements.

Equity Funding

In addition to ongoing debt financing efforts, the Group has engaged several equity advisers to support the equity component of the project's funding package. As part of this strategy, the Altech Group plans to divest a minority interest in the project to one or two strategic investors. This partial divestment aims to attract investors who can bring not only capital, but also strategic value to the project, aligning with the CERENERGY project's long-term growth and sustainability objectives.

The Group is specifically targeting large utility groups, data centre operators, investment funds and corporations that are heavily involved in the green energy transition. These entities are seen as ideal partners due to their strong alignment with the project's focus on sustainable energy solutions, as well as their capacity to provide substantial financial backing.

To date, significant progress has been made in these equity discussions. Several Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) have been signed, allowing for deeper engagement with Figure 1. Financing Plan and Structure prospective investors. Altech has also circulated draft term sheets to a number of interested parties, outlining the proposed terms and conditions for investment. These documents serve as a starting point for negotiations, paving the way for more detailed discussions regarding the potential equity stake and partnership structure.

The strategic decision to divest a portion of the project is aimed at reducing the overall financial burden on the Company while bringing in experienced partners who can contribute to the project's success. By securing both the equity and debt components, the Company aims to finalise the full financing package, ensuring the timely construction and commissioning of the CERENERGY battery plant.

The next steps will focus on advancing these discussions and converting interest into formal commitments, which are crucial for moving forward with the project.

CEO and MD Mr Iggy Tan stated "The funding stage of any project is the most complex and challenging process of any project. Securing a big four funding adviser with expertise and a global network is a major step in our financing efforts.

Altech is advancing both debt and equity discussions, along with offtake agreements, to fully fund the CERENERGY project. We are seeing strong interest, especially from European banks and potential equity partners".

Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anode Achieved in Silumina Anodestm Lithium-ion Battery Altech achieved a remarkable milestone in its Silumina TM Anodes battery material technology. The Company is delighted to announce an average 55% surge in lithium battery anode energy capacity, marking a significant breakthrough. By utilising its innovative proprietary technology, Altech has now improved on the previous 30% energy increase, by blending alumina-coated silicon particles (10%) with battery-grade graphite, to create a composite graphite/silicon anode for the lithium-ion battery electrode. Upon activation, this composite material has now exhibited a remarkable 55% increase in capacity compared to the traditional graphite-only anode material.

In a series of tests, the Altech lithium-ion battery anode material exhibited an average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g, which is significantly higher than the average of approximately 320 mAh/g for a normal lithium-ion battery anode. This represents an average of 55% increase in energy retention capacity. Importantly, the Altech Batteries demonstrated good stability and cycling performance, indicating that the technology is highly promising. Altech's technology has the potential to be gamechanging and has demonstrated that silicon particles can be modified to resolve the capacity fading caused by both the swelling and first-cycle-capacity-loss problems. Altech's Research and Development team, led by Dr. Jingyuan Liu, achieved this significant breakthrough.

To view Mr. Iggy Tan discuss the CERENERGY(R) funding, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/UFQ6984N

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8923YOT2



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

