Los Andes Copper Ltd. reports excellent initial results from Hole CMV-001B and aggregate of 732 meters with estimated average grade of 0.51% Copper Equivalent. The average grades include 0.46% Copper and 160 parts per million Molybdenum from 64m to 820m down the hole. Assay grades for the interval reported for silver are still pending, as are the values from 820m down the hole to end of hole at 1,265.15m. Drilling ...

LA:CA