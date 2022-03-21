GamingInvesting News

LootMogul forms strategic partnership with:

  • Optima Sports Group , world's premier sports analytics with predictive data intelligence. Partnering with Troy Brazell , CEO of Optima Sports Group, gives LootMogul access to collegiate athletes incl. eSports players. These groups of athletes can build their metaverse profile, create personalized lands, avatars and sell NFT Trading cards for boosting their global metaverse presence.
  • Deborah Sawaf , The Power of Words by Thale Blanc Designer NFT clothing line inside LootMogul metaverse available to all avatars & celebrities with  real-world access to the physical products and premier red carpet events in Los Angeles , Bel Air & Beverly Hills. THE POWER OF WORDS is a collection that not only comes from inspiration, but was founded to inspire others to action, which in turn will help to shed much needed light on the issues around mental illness in our society.
LootMogul expands its VIP ambassador program with inclusion of the following celebrities:

  • Gheorghe Muresan - Gheorghe Dumitru Mureșan, also known as "Ghiță", is a Romanian former professional basketball player. At 7 feet 7 inches, he is the tallest player ever to have played in the NBA.
  • Luis Da Silva Jr . - Luis Fernando "Trikz" Da Silva Jr. is an American actor, basketball player, author, and producer. In 2009, Trikz achieved a personal goal of setting a Guinness World Record of 24 consecutive neck catches of a basketball.
  • Thomas E. Doyle - Tom is America's top 100 lawyer and has been a leader in organizing, funding and enhancing professional athletic events and team youth sports in the Washington DC area. Tom was the co-founder and Owner of the Premier Basketball League.
  • Rafer Alston - Rafer Jamel Alston , also known as Skip to my Lou or Skip 2 My Lou, is an American retired professional basketball player. While in the NBA, he played for six teams including the Orlando Magic team that made the NBA Finals.
  • Cecil Miller - Cecil Miller is an American actor and is known for his work on The Snowflake Crusade, Hard Fought and Stuck. Cecil Miller has launched two publishing companies, one in the name of his heiress, princess Ayanna Miller Music and a 2nd publishing company named B.Y.D Music.
  • Bernard C Dory - Senior Field Representative at California State Assembly.

About LootMogul

LootMogul is a multiverse blockchain gaming platform for sports influencers and fans to engage.

Media contact:
Raj@LootMogul.Com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lootmogul-expands-its-strategic-partners-and-ambassadors-group-301506605.html

SOURCE LootMogul

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Agora to Showcase Live Audio and Video Technology For Gaming at Gamer Developer Conference 2022

Agora will demonstrate how real-time engagement technology increases interactivity and will power the metaverse

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 2022 Game Developer Conference (GDC), the game industry's premier event that brings together the game development community to exchange ideas, solve problems and shape the future of the industry. GDC which will have more than 25,000 participants takes place from March 21-25 both virtually and in-person in San Francisco, CA.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

KlayCity raises $3.75M in Seed Round Funding Led by Krust and Animoca Brands

KlayCity raised $3.75 million in their seed round funding led by Krust and Animoca Brands with participation from Naver Z FriendsGames A&T Capital OKX Blockdream Ventures Genesis Block Ventures Kyros Ventures ROK Capital StableNode PlayDapp HG Ventures Eric Zoo from Exnetwork Capital Kwon Do and others. KlayCity is building the future of the mirrored virtual world and expanding its presence to the global market and bringing its LandFi metaverse to crypto enthusiasts over the world.

KlayCity is a LandFi metaverse based in the year 2080 on a replicated earth. Built on the Klaytn Network, players could utilize NFTs, $LAY tokens and $ORB tokens and participate in various activities including scavenging, exploring, and leveling. The company also has a grand plan to develop IP business in various fields based on KlayCity's original story.

Land NFTs are made by dividing the earth into Districts based on real-life population centers. Land NFT owners could stake their NFT to generate $LAY tokens every 30 days based on the tier of the Land NFTs, and will be able to mint a new Land NFT by burning a certain amount of $LAYs and $ORBs.

KlayCity has successfully finished its Land NFT presale on Feb 10 at the price of 500 KLAY for each NFTs. While being actively traded in OpenSea, District #684 hit the highest price of 120,000 KLAY on 11 Mar. It was 240 times of the initial minting price - 500 KLAY, which reflects the deep interest from the investors and industry to the project.

" With this capital from our strategic investors and partners, KlayCity will continue to build the virtual world with Land NFTs to allow users to come across a whole different experience in crypto space ." said Jake Choi , CEO of Klaycity.

KlayCity offers a brand-new experience into the LandFi metaverse across the globe. Their new features will be revealed soon within the first half of 2022.

About KlayCity

KlayCity is a P2E virtual world where district NFT owners can govern, explore and earn while enjoying the gaming experience. Built on Klaytn, KlayCity is focused on LandFi and NFT into a single ecosystem.

Homepage: https://www.klaycity.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/klaycity

Docs: https://sns-sns.gitbook.io/klaycity/

Contact: lara@klaycity.com (Lara Kim, PR Manager)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/klaycity-raises-3-75m-in-seed-round-funding-led-by-krust-and-animoca-brands-301506295.html

SOURCE KlayCity

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kiba Inu's Sponsorship with Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom, two time NBA champion, has partnered with Kiba Inu. Kiba Inu is now partnering with acclaimed athletes to showcase project visibility.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8520/117220_281e96fee4a169f5_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GamesPad and BullPerks Announce The Collaboration With Blockchain Center

- Establishing themselves as both an innovative new physical and digital space, Blockchain Center is a hub where everyday people can gather to speak with experts about all things blockchain. GamesPad the world's first gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, and BullPerks a decentralized VC and launchpad, have announced the collaboration with Blockchain Center in an attempt to further connect with the crypto gaming industry and expand on the emerging network.

GamesPad and BullPerks Announce The Collaboration With Blockchain Center

BullPerks and GamesPad aim to continue to build a community that has a strong foundational understanding of blockchain and how it exists in the gaming and crypto industries. Companies share Blockchain Center's mission of bringing forth a deeper knowledge and understanding of cryptocurrency to the forefront of the mainstream narrative.

NFT blockchain games generated $3.32 billion in Q3 of 2021 , with predictions that this number will continue to soar over the next few years. As blockchain-based gaming continues its stronghold within the crypto and gaming industries, companies like Blockchain Center, BullPerks and GamesPad can further solidify their influence, including Blockchain Centers' establishment of a physical NYC location. A site where it can continue to act as a global hub for experts from all over the world to join together, promoting accessibility by allowing people to discover this exciting new form of finance and technology.

About Blockchain Center
Blockchain Center is an organization with both physical and virtual hubs across the globe where everyday people can meet with Blockchain experts and discuss all things cryptocurrency. With locations in Miami and New York City , Blockchain Center aims to be the global hub for developers, entrepreneurs, and investors to learn and network on the topics of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets. Its mission is to foster the growth of a sustainable decentralized ecosystem and provide a network of resources to facilitate success.

About GamesPad
GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and the metaverse ecosystem. Establishing a holistic approach and bringing together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace. GamesPad is set to revolutionize the GameFi industry and features a team of industry professionals with over 20 years of combined crypto and blockchain experience. This highly knowledgeable team aims to help the most impactful crypto gaming projects raise funds, build communities, and provide the opportunity for retail buyers to invest in the deals on equal terms with VCs.

About BullPerks
BullPerks is a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad dedicated to introducing the best-quality projects to its users. The company truly believes that its community should always receive trustworthy information about all deals. BullPerks team of advisors performs rigorous due diligence of all crypto startups to ensure the highest ROI and minimize investment risks for its users. Built on the BNB blockchain, BullPerks brings together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs.

Visit us on social media:
Twitter
YouTube
Telegram Official Announcements
Medium
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamespad-and-bullperks-announce-the-collaboration-with-blockchain-center-301505962.html

SOURCE GamesPad

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

C2X Announces $25 Million Funding Round Led By FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto and Animoca Brands

In addition to the financing, C2X names Hashed and Terra as advisors

MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X ("the Platform"), today announced the closing of a $25 million funding round led by FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto and Animoca Brands. This round was conducted as a private token sale, at a $500 million valuation to the platform. C2X also disclosed today that an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) was conducted today, March 18, 2022 for the Platform's native token, C2X. The public listing of the C2X token will be announced at a later date.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

New "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Boundary Break Update & More

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team received new updates to improve the player experience and celebrated with various in-game campaigns from Friday, March 18 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpressrelease20220318ctdt_update.html ) for more information.

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team received new updates to improve the player experience and celebrated with various in-game campaigns from Friday, March 18. The Update Celebration will include various in-game campaigns including a Login Bonus where users can get up to 150 Transfer Tickets and a special event to collect "Tomorrow

New Update Features

A New Way to Boundary Break

In addition to the conventional Boundary Break method, a new method has been added and the requirements have been simplified. Furthermore, by performing the Boundary Break, a Stat Increase will be added in addition to Unlock Special Skill Slots and Ability Limit Break Maximum.

Match Function Updated

A button will be added that allows users to immediately activate a preset Special Skills (Ground Shot) during the match. A function was added that allows users to play a test match with their own deck.

In addition, retire buttons will be added to Friendly Match, Quick Match, Group Match, and Random Match. By pressing the retire button, users can retire even during the match.

"Quick Match" Updated

The teams have been redesigned. The Player parameters will be consistent for each position, Special Skill power will be adjusted, and users can rely purely on Player techniques in matches.

*In addition, UI adjustments have been included with this update. Please check the details of each update in the app.

Update Celebration Overview

The Update Celebration will include various in-game campaigns including a Login Bonus where users can get up to 150 Transfer Tickets and a special event to collect "Tomorrow's Field Medals" and exchange for various items. Be sure to check the in-game announcements for more information.

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

Genre:

Head-to-head football simulation game

Price:

Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)

Supported Regions:

Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)

Official Website:

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en

Official Twitter Account:

@tsubasaDT_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/

Official Discord Channel:

https://discord.gg/6tyEs48

Copyright:

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-captain-tsubasa-dream-team-boundary-break-update--more-301505724.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

