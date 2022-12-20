Lomiko Land Acknowledgement

Copper-Molybdenum-Gold Porphyry Mineralisation Discovered At Copper Ridge

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") reaffirms its vision to embrace Indigenous people and Indigenous values within our projects, to develop a sustainable approach on our path to critical minerals development, while honouring the lives, memories, and hopes of all seven generations close.

Voices at the Table, Kirk Brant, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)

The projects where Lomiko has natural flake graphite claims, namely La Loutre and surrounding claims, are located within the traditional land of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZ) First Nation's territory. The KZ First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation and the traditional KZ territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. The Bourier lithium project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements, south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory and within the traditional land of the Cree Eeyou Istchee Peoples.

Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director: "Just over twelve months ago, we embarked on our journey to listen and learn from First Nations, and work toward our vision of climate success stories that are inclusive, and respect community values. Our first step was the development of a land acknowledgement, and today we take the opportunity to recognize that we are operating on KZ traditional land, were we retain mineral rights. This distinction, from land ownership, is now reflected in all our materials.

We thank Independent Director Lee Arden Lewis, status member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, and Advisor, Anne Chabot, strategic advisor to management on our work with KZ First Nation, for their guidance and support.

Lomiko further recognizes Reconciliation and supports the Canadian Critical Minerals strategy (available here: https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/critical-minerals-in-canada/canadian-critical-minerals-strategy.html#a54 ). Lomiko commits to Call to Action #92 of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada, which calls upon the corporate sector to:

  • commit to meaningful consultation and seek the free and informed consent of Indigenous peoples prior to any economic development projects;
  • ensure equitable access to jobs, education and training and ensure that Indigenous communities gain long-term sustainable benefits from economic development projects;
  • Educate management and staff on the legacy and history of Indigenous people, and on UNDRIP, treaties and Aboriginal rights, Indigenous law, human rights and anti-racism.

In this past year: we have engaged with First Nations leaders and colleagues to better understand how we can do better as we build Lomiko; we held a reception in Montreal, Quebec "Voices at the Table" to talk about critical minerals development from a First Nations perspective; we commissioned artwork from a Mohawk artist to visually show our commitments; and we continue to talk to students and other Canadians about the importance of Indigenous and First Nations-led processes, for the future of our industry."

The full artist statement can be seen on the company's website at: https://lomiko.com/la-loutre-community-updates/ .

Lomiko has a vision and purpose: we are a people-first company, and believe we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals, for a solution in North America. Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified and seeks to be a responsible operator of choice in Quebec.

About Lomiko Metals Inc.

Lomiko Metals has a new vision and a new strategy in new energy. Lomiko represents a company with a purpose: a people-first company where we can manifest a world of abundant renewable energy with Canadian and Quebec critical minerals for a solution in North America. Our goal is to create a new energy future in Canada where we will grow the critical minerals workforce, become a valued partner and neighbour with the communities in which we operate, and provide a secure and responsibly sourced supply of critical minerals. Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified.

The Company holds mineral interests in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nation territory. The KZA First Nation is part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA traditional territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions.​ Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of 1 large, continuous block with 76 minerals claims totaling 4,528 hectares (45.3 km 2 ). Lomiko Metals published a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on September 10, 2021 which indicated the project had a 15-year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of the graphite concentrate at 95%Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of the graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements and south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec and within the traditional land of the Cree Eeyou Istchee Peoples. It consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada's lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.

Mr. Mike Petrina, Project Manager, a Qualified Person ("QP") under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the Company; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking information" ("FLI"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are FLI and can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "anticipates", "plans", "continues", "estimates", "expects", "may", "will", "projects", "predicts", "proposes", "potential", "target", "implement", "scheduled", "intends", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words or expressions. FLI in this new release includes, but is not limited to: the Company's objective to become a responsible supplier of critical minerals, exploration of the Company's projects, including expected costs of exploration and timing to achieve certain milestones, including satisfactory completion of due diligence and ability to reach an agreement with third party owners in connection with projected acquisitions, timing for completion of exploration programs; the Company's ability to successfully fund, or remain fully funded for the implementation of its business strategy and for exploration of any of its projects (including from the capital markets); any anticipated impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's business objectives or projects, the Company's financial position or operations, and the expected timing of announcements in this regard. FLI involves known and unknown risks, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. This FLI reflects the Company's current views about future events, and while considered reasonable by the Company at this time, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that they will accurately reflect actual results. Assumptions upon which such FLI is based include, without limitation: potential of future acquisitions presently evaluated by the Company; current market for critical minerals; current technological trends; the business relationship between the Company, local communities and its business partners; ability to implement its business strategy and to fund, explore, advance and develop each of its projects, including results therefrom and timing thereof; the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; uncertainties related to receiving and maintaining exploration, environmental and other permits or approvals in Quebec; any unforeseen impacts of COVID-19; impact of increasing competition in the mineral exploration business, including the Company's competitive position in the industry; general economic conditions, including in relation to currency controls and interest rate fluctuations.

The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section contained in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

