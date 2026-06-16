Lockheed Martin, GM Defense Collaborate to Strengthen America's Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base

Lockheed Martin, GM Defense Collaborate to Strengthen America's Manufacturing and Defense Industrial Base

Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] and GM Defense today announced a new collaboration to strengthen America's manufacturing and defense industrial base, facilitated by the U.S. Department of War.

Lockheed Martin and GM Defense

Working under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), Lockheed Martin and GM Defense will explore opportunities to accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities and innovation by combining Lockheed Martin's defense production expertise with General Motors' advanced industrial capabilities in high-rate commercial manufacturing and engineering.

The collaboration will focus on three areas: strengthening defense supply chains, advancing manufacturing and design capabilities, and evaluating opportunities to expand production capacity through commercial manufacturing expertise and infrastructure. Initial efforts will include exploring ways to accelerate production readiness and apply proven commercial manufacturing approaches to support defense production requirements.

"America's security depends not only on developing advanced technologies, but on our ability to produce them quickly, reliably and at scale," said Frank St. John, chief operating officer, Lockheed Martin. "This collaboration brings together two leaders in American manufacturing and innovation to explore new ways to strengthen the defense industrial base, expand production capacity and accelerate delivery of critical capabilities for the United States and its allies."

"Working together, GM Defense and Lockheed will further strengthen American manufacturing and national defense by driving greater speed, efficiency, and innovation in the aerospace and defense sectors," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "Over the coming weeks, we will be working to identify initial projects to pursue together."

The collaboration reflects growing demand for greater production capacity, supply chain resilience and manufacturing agility across the defense sector. By combining commercial and defense expertise, the companies aim to identify opportunities that can accelerate production timelines while maintaining the quality, performance and reliability standards required for mission-critical systems.

About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at www.lockheedmartin.com.

About GM Defense LLC
GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

 

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SOURCE Lockheed Martin

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