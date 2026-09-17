Lockheed Martin fast-tracks PAC-3 MSE components in less than one month in partnership with GM Defense.

Partnership underscores American manufacturing expertise
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) today announced the first delivery of mission-critical components produced by GM Defense for the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptor missile less than one month after a formal contract between the two companies was signed.
The rapid delivery from GM Defense to Lockheed Martin of components that can traditionally take months to years to produce underscores the effectiveness of defense and commercial partnerships — demonstrating how they can be leveraged to accelerate production, strengthen America's defense industrial base and build the Arsenal of Freedom.
EXPERT PERSPECTIVE
"This extraordinary 22‑day turnaround underscores Lockheed Martin's relentless focus on execution – delivering for our troops faster, with greater capacity," said Tim Cahill, president, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "Our partnership with GM Defense is a concrete example of how we're merging world-class commercial manufacturing with defense supply chain and production practices and rapidly translating that into battlefield readiness for the United States."
"We're proud to support production of this country's critical defense capabilities. Our partnership with Lockheed Martin leverages GM's precision-fabrication expertise and ability to manufacture with quality at scale. We look forward to putting these strengths to work in support of our nation's security and the people who protect it," Stephen duMont, President and CEO, GM Defense.
WHY IT MATTERS
Lockheed Martin is moving with wartime urgency to deliver the Arsenal of Freedom, partnering with Department of War leadership to leverage commercial-style contracts for PAC-3 MSE, THAAD and PrSM. The company is investing $8-9B to scale munitions production, with new buildings, expansions and thousands of jobs at more than 20 sites across America. In fact, production and warehousing space for munitions production will increase almost 50% after planned expansions.
ADDITIONAL CONTEXT
- 22-Day Cycle: Lockheed Martin and GM Defense signed a formal contract agreement Aug. 6, and the first batch of initial PAC-3 MSE housing components was delivered Aug. 28.
- Commercial-Grade Precision: GM Defense leveraged its advanced casting and machining capabilities to meet exacting defense specifications.
- Long-Term Partnership: Both companies plan to build on this foundation, applying commercial practices across munitions programs and expanding capabilities for future defense systems to protect America and its allies.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.
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SOURCE Lockheed Martin