Lockheed Martin and Department of War to Accelerate Air Dominance Missile Production Under New Agreement

Lockheed Martin and Department of War to Accelerate Air Dominance Missile Production Under New Agreement

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) signed a framework agreement with the U.S. Department of War to rapidly accelerate the production and delivery of the AIM-260, Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM).

Lockheed Martin Logo.

WHY IT MATTERS

JATM is the most sophisticated air dominance missile, capable of deterring and defeating current and projected enemy air threats. This state-of-the-art weapon has increased range and effectiveness over existing air-to-air weapons and provides an asymmetric advantage to the joint force. JATM is compatible with a variety of Air Force and Navy aircraft including the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II, making it a highly versatile combat system.

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE   

"This agreement builds on years of collaboration to deliver this critical air dominance capability to the warfighter," said Tim Cahill, president, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "We will deliver JATM at the speed our nation and allies demand while providing value for taxpayers and our shareholders."

ADDITIONAL CONTEXT

  • Internal Investment: JATM is produced by Lockheed Martin in partnership with the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy. Lockheed Martin will support necessary investments to drive the production increase under this agreement. 
  • Multiyear Procurement: This agreement forms the foundational agreement for a multiyear procurement contract, pending Congressional approval, that provides long-term demand to strengthen and expand the defense industrial base for the program. 
  • Global Deterrence:  Australia recently announced a nearly $736 million investment to equip the Royal Australian Air Force with JATM. This agreement strengthens Australia's air dominance, enhances interoperability, and provides a credible deterrent that supports the security of the United States and its allies.
  • Acquisition Transformation: This agreement is another direct outcome of the Department of War's Acquisition Transformation Strategy, one of the most significant reforms to U.S. warfighting acquisition in decades. It reflects years of collaboration to modernize acquisition and deliver critical capability at the speed and scale required by today's security environment.

About Lockheed Martin  

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

 

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SOURCE Lockheed Martin

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