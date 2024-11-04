Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Livium Ltd

Livium Awarded ~A$850k Grant by WA Government to Develop a Battery Recycling Facility

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd ("Envirostream") - which is leading Australia's battery recycling industry - has been awarded a -AS850k grant from the Western Australia ("WA") government. This funding will be used to support the development of Envirostream's battery recycling facility in WA, marking a significant milestone in Envirostream's efforts to build a nationwide solution for electronic waste ("e-waste") management.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Livium has been awarded a -A$850k grant from the Western Australian government
  • The grant will be used to partially fund the development of a battery recycling facility in WA
  • This grant is being awarded under the WA government's electronic waste infrastructure grant funding program
  • The development of a WA recycling facility is aligned with the Company's strategic objective of developing nationwide collection, sorting and storage capabilities

The grant will be used to establish a cutting-edge battery sorting and dismantling recycling facility ("WA Facility"). The WA Facility, will focus on the collection, sorting, discharge and storage of batteries. Batteries will then be transported to Envirostream's Campbellfield facility for final processing to Mixed Metal Dust ("MMD") and other metals. The WA Facility is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming Envirostream's collection capabilities and service footprint across the country.

The award of the grant follows a rigorous evaluation process by the WA government, who noted the quality, innovation, and potential impact of the WA Facility. The WA government recognises the value it will bring to the community and acknowledged Envirostream's dedication and commitment to making a positive difference. The grant is subject to entering into a funding agreement with the WA government and customary due diligence checks, which is materially complete.

This grant forms part of the WA government's broader commitment to e-waste recycling and is part of recently announced A$5.4m in additional grants allocated to support e-waste recycling initiatives across the state. To date, the WA government has allocated -A$10m in grants to boost the local e-waste recycling industry. This commitment underpins the importance of sustainable recycling infrastructure in WA and aligns with the Company's objectives to drive environmental progress across Australia.

The development of this recycling facility is a core component of Livium's strategic recycling roadmap. This roadmap envisions a comprehensive national network for battery collection, sorting, and recycling that establishes integrated end-of-life battery processing domestically.

Comment from Livium CEO and Managing Director, Simon Linge

"This grant from the WA government represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to establish a sustainable national battery recycling ecosystem.

WA's grants seek to increase e-waste reuse, storage, collection, processing and recycling capabilities, creating jobs and supporting WA's circular economy. We are grateful for the support and are committed to building a facility that will contribute to a greener future by efficiently managing e-waste and recovering valuable materials. The Company's long-term recycling strategy also involves the development of battery processing capabilities in WA and other states once minimum collection volumes are met.

By fostering local recycling capabilities, we aim to strengthen Australia's position in the global battery recycling industry and contribute to a circular economy."


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Livium Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

