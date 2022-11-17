Lithium Investing News

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that Gilberto Antoniazzi chief financial officer, will speak at Deutsche Bank's 7th Annual Lithium and Battery Supply Chain Conference, being conducted on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 8:50 a.m. ET .  Live access will be available on the Livent Investor Relations website and via the following link: https:dbevent.zoom.usj95210129060?pwd=aEJIZmpTbCtVdkIxWkQ4WklUMm5Rdz09 .  A replay of the event will also be available on the Livent Investor Relations website for a period of 30 days.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States , England , India , China and Argentina . For more information, visit Livent.com .

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
juan.carlos.cruz@livent.com

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
daniel.rosen@livent.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livents-gilberto-antoniazzi-to-speak-at-deutsche-banks-7th-annual-lithium-and-battery-supply-chain-conference-301682200.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JOSE GUSTAVO DE CASTRO ALEM TO THE ADVISORY BOARD

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of José Gustavo de Castro Alem to the Company's advisory board. José is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. José specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work.

José has held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: LTHM)) facilities in the 1990s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In 2009, José was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX:AKE), where he was responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the Lithium Triangle, Argentina.

E3 Metals Announces New Addition to Technical Team and Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

 E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it has strengthened its technical team with the addition of Dr. Munish Sharma as Senior Engineer, Lithium Process.

Dr. Sharma is a chemical engineer with significant R&D and product commercialization experience. He obtained his MS and PhD in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo in 2013. He brings solid experience in material development at bench and pilot scale, including mixed metal oxides for use in adsorbent and catalyst development for oil and gas refining and lithium battery development as well as operating pilot and field demonstrations. He has driven projects from concept to commercialization at UOP Honeywell where he worked as a Senior R&D Engineer.

E3 Metals Achieves Improved Speed and Efficiency of Lithium Recovery

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (The “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction Process (“DLE Process”) that is being advanced in collaboration with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) (“Livent”).

E3 Metals Provides Technology Update, Company to Host Live Webinar

E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FSE:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) (the “Company” or “E3 Metals”) is pleased to provide an update on its 2020 plans and ongoing activities to advance E3 Metals’ proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process.

Figure 1: E3’s Large volume brine samples. Testing will use natural brine from the Leduc Formation in Alberta, Canada, collected in November 2019.

Following the announcement of the Joint Development Agreement between E3 Metals Corp and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) — see news release dated September 18, 2019 — the combined technical team is actively working on the Ion Exchange (IX) Project (the “Project”). The Project aims to test the commercial readiness of the DLE ion exchange sorbent to produce a high purity lithium concentrate from the Company’s Alberta brine. The Project test work involves a comprehensive program focused on optimizing the performance of E3’s DLE process through the refinement of all process steps, operating conditions and materials. Once the objectives and milestones of the planned testing are met, our focus will shift towards the Pilot Plant Project to test the IX Process and evaluate the production of concentrate at a larger scale. All brine tested for this program is sourced directly from the Leduc Reservoir (Figure 1).

In 2020, E3 Metals is also planning to conduct well testing, which will include brine sampling reservoir pressure testing. Our testing activities will focus on improving the reservoir model, collecting information about lithium concentrations outside of oil and gas accumulations and updating the brine delivery plan in E3’s resource area.

“I’m very pleased with the progression of E3’s work to finalize the material development portion of the project in collaboration with Livent this year,” commented E3’s CEO, Chris Doornbos. “The development work on E3’s proprietary DLE process is being advanced on multiple fronts, by both Livent and our team, including GreenCentre Canada. We are very encouraged by the pace with which the project is moving.”

To provide more details on the Company’s plans for 2020, the Company is pleased to announce a live Corporate Overview Webinar with Chris Doornbos, President & CEO on Tuesday, January 21 at 2 p.m. ET. Chris  Doornbos will be going through the Company’s updated investor presentation, providing an in-depth overview of the Company’s current activities and upcoming milestones. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation on the webinar platform via live Q&A.

Webinar Details
Date: Tuesday, January 21st
Time: 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)
Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8008133915045001483

Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. To ask a question, please login to the GoToWebinar platform or email your question(s) beforehand to investor@e3metalscorp.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta.  E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary Ion Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation under a Joint Development Agreement.  Livent is the world’s largest pure-play lithium producer, well-known for being one of the lowest cost producers of lithium carbonate.  With facilities across the globe, Livent holds technical expertise in the extraction and production of various lithium products. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products.  With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.  The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through an extensive existing oil and gas infrastructure and development.  For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company’s projects and technology, as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Click here to connect with E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV:ETMC, FWB:OU7A, OTC:EEMMF) for an Investor Presentation.

Source

Piedmont Lithium: Low-Cost Lithium Hydroxide Project in North Carolina’s Lithium Hub

Piedmont Lithium Limited (ASX:PLL,NASDAQ:PLL) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Piedmont Lithium is a resource exploration and development company focused on developing domestic sources of lithium for the emerging US electric vehicle market. The company’s flagship lithium project is located in North Carolina, proving easy access to America’s “auto alley”. The Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt (TSB) is home to the Kings Mountain district which is regarded as one of the three largest lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits in the world, attracting major mining companies including Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

SQM REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Highlights

  • SQM reported net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of US$2,755.3 million compared to US$263.9 million for the same period the year before. Earnings per share totaled US$9.65 for the first nine months of 2022, higher than the US$0.92 reported for the first nine months of 2021.
  • Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , were US$7,577.0 million .
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 , contributions to public coffers surpassed US$3.6 billion .

SQM will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 17 , at 10:00am ET ( 12:00pm Chile time).

Lithium Power International

LPI Produces Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate With 99.92% Purity From Maricunga Project

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the results from the latest optimisations introduced to the Maricunga lithium production process in January 2022 in the project’s updated Definitive Feasibility Study.
graphic showing electric vehicle

Is Europe Moving Fast Enough to Build a Resilient Lithium Supply Chain?

Europe’s green energy transition plans give a central role to the electrification of transportation.

The European Union (EU) has ambitious goals to become climate neutral by 2050, meaning it would be an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Recently proposed legislation is looking to effectively ban all internal combustion engine cars by 2035.

In 2021, electric car registrations for the year were close to 1,729,000, up from 1,061,000 in 2020, with prospects for the region remaining positive. Last year, the market share of battery electric cars almost doubled to around 10 percent, but challenges faced by carmakers continue to weigh on demand as inflation and fears of a recession put pressure on targets.

Lithium Power International

Investor Conference Call

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”) is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend a conference call to be hosted by LPI’s CEO, Mr Cristóbal Garcia- Huidobro tomorrow, Thursday 17 November 2022, at 11.00am AEDT.
Results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

Allkem Limited (ASXTSX: AKE, " Allkem " or the " Company ") wishes to announce that all resolutions were passed following a poll at the Annual General Meeting held this morning, 15 November 2022.

Details of the votes cast are provided on the following page.

Lithium Stocks Fall on Bearish Calls from Banks — Is it a Buying Opportunity?

Shares of lithium companies around the world have been on a downward spiral this week, tumbling after bearish calls from major banks fueled worries about supply for the key battery metal.

Last week, investment bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) reiterated its outlook for the lithium market, saying that "overcapacity and slowing (electric vehicle) sales" should put downward pressure on lithium prices next year.

The call follows the bank's June prediction for oversupply in the lithium market, which most lithium analysts disagreed with. Although it still expects lower prices, Goldman Sachs has now revised its forecast for supply, predicting an 84,000 tonne deficit this year compared to its previous forecast of an 8,000 tonne surplus. The bank also changed its outlook for next year, and is now expecting a small surplus compared to the 76,000 tonne surplus it previously called for.

