The iconic gaming, food & beverage brands are teaming up to take playing experiences and setups to the next level

- Little Caesars ® and MTN DEW ® are always looking to keep their fans fueled up and ready to go. That's why the brands are joining forces ahead of the release of the new Call of Duty ® : Modern Warfare ® II helping fans across the U.S. elevate their gaming experiences and excite their taste buds.

Beginning Monday, October 17 through Saturday, December 31 , gamers who order from Little Caesars can get their hands on unique codes that unlock Dual 2XP for Call of Duty ® : Modern Warfare ® II . They can also purchase the "Call of Duty ® Combo" which includes a Large Slices-N-Stix ® pizza featuring half a Classic pepperoni pizza and half Italian Cheese Bread, Crazy Sauce ® and a 20 oz. MTN DEW ® , all for $7.99* *. Order online at littlecaesars.com or purchase in-store and save your receipt for a code to unlock Dual 2XP as well as access to other bonus in-game items including a player card, emblem, and weapon charm, and the chance to win free prizes such as customized PlayStation 5s, wireless controllers and other swag to take your game to the next level.

"We know that DEW Nation and the gaming community are on the edge of their seats with anticipation for the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II," said Scott Finlow, CMO of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "Joining forces with our partners at Little Caesars gives us the opportunity to up the ante for fans by creating a meal combo that's designed to elevate their gaming experience."

To unlock Dual 2XP and in-game rewards for all consoles and PCs, gamers simply need to visit www.LittleCaesarsCallOfDuty.com to upload their in-store receipt or enter the unique code on their digital receipt. The Dual 2XP and in-game rewards will be linked directly to the gamer's Modern Warfare ® II account.

"Little Caesars pizza is a perfect enhancement to a night of gaming," said Greg Hamilton , Senior Vice President of Marketing at Little Caesars. "Our Slices-N-Stix and Crazy Sauce alongside a refreshing MTN DEW is a sure-fire way to fuel gamers while they unlock in-game features and swag with our exclusive offerings."

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY to enter the Sweepstakes. Program includes a gift with purchase offer and sweepstakes. Program begins at 12:00 PM ET on 10/17/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 12/31/22, however offer is only available while offer item supplies last. Sweepstakes includes 11 entry periods. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 17 years or older. Complete a purchase at a participating Little Caesars location to get an offer code/register receipt and submit at www.LittleCaesarsCallOfDuty.com to claim an offer item, subject to verification. Activision account required to claim offer items. Limit 2 offer claims/day. Max. 40 total hours Dual 2XP play/person and max. 80 codes per person. Offer items must be redeemed by 3/28/23 and applies to all Dual 2XP redemptions for Call of Duty ® : Modern Warfare ® II and Call of Duty ® : Warzone™ 2.0 (not limited to this Program). Program is subject to Official Rules at: mtndewgaming.com/rules . See Official Rules for how to participate, entry period dates, odds, offer item & prize details and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Msg&data rates may apply. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Sponsor: Pepsi-Cola Company, 700 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY 10577.

An entrant cannot participate solely by scanning the QR code.

** Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, and third-party online sites.

About Little Caesars
Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan , Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY ® pizza and famed Crazy Bread ® , Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. Little Caesars is known for product offerings and promotions such as the Pretzel Crust pizza, Detroit-Style Deep Dish pizza, and the Crazy Calzony ® . Additionally, the chain now offers 33 percent more pepperoni on its Classic pizza.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

About MTN DEW
MOUNTAIN DEW®, a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages, is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the U.S. With its one-of-a-kind citrus taste, MOUNTAIN DEW exhilarates and quenches with every sip. In addition to the original MOUNTAIN DEW and DIET MOUNTAIN DEW®, the permanent DEW® product line includes MTN DEW® KICKSTART™, MOUNTAIN DEW® CODE RED®, MOUNTAIN DEW VOLTAGE®, MTN DEW® Zero Sugar, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON®, MTN DEW MAJOR MELON Zero Sugar, MTN DEW SPARK™ and MTN DEW SPARK Zero Sugar. For more information, check out www.mountaindew.com , www.facebook.com/mountaindew or follow on Twitter @mountaindew.

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos , Cheetos , Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream . PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Activision
Headquartered in Santa Monica, California , Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ : ATVI ), an S& P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website at www . activision . com or by following @ Activision .

