LithiumBank Resources Announces Trading on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Under Symbol HT9

LithiumBank Resources Announces Trading on Tradegate Exchange in Germany Under Symbol HT9

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK,OTC:LBNKF) (OTCQX: LBNKF) (FSE: HT9) ("LithiumBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are currently trading on the Tradegate Exchange in Germany under the symbol HT9.

The availability of LithiumBank shares on Tradegate provides the Company with increased visibility and accessibility among European investors and further expands its international shareholder base. Tradegate is a leading electronic exchange serving retail and institutional investors throughout Europe.

LithiumBank believes that trading on Tradegate will provide an additional avenue for European investors to participate in the Company's growth and development as it advances its portfolio of lithium brine projects in Alberta.

Rob Shewchuk, CEO of LithiumBank Resources, commented that:

"We are pleased to see LithiumBank shares available for trading on Tradegate under the symbol HT9. This provides greater accessibility for European investors and represents another step in broadening awareness of LithiumBank within the international investment community. As we continue to advance our lithium brine projects and execute our strategy, we look forward to expanding our shareholder base and increasing engagement with investors globally."

LithiumBank remains focused on advancing its Alberta-based lithium brine assets and building long-term shareholder value through the development of its portfolio of strategically located lithium projects.

Update on recent financing

Further to the Company's news release dated August 28, 2026, the Company announces that the finder's fee payable to Ventum Financial Corp. has been reduced by $3,312, and 5,520 related finder's warrants have been cancelled.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK,OTC:LBNKF) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on developing its two flagship projects, Boardwalk and Park Place, in Western Canada. These projects host some of the largest lithium brine resources in North America. The Company holds 1,240,140 acres of brown-field brine hosted mineral licenses across three districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Company has pilot tested multiple mature Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies and has signed a Development Agreement with SLB to bring the Boardwalk project into production. This agreement includes binding DLE licensing terms with SLB to provide an energy efficient, cost-effective and commercially viable end-to-end lithium brine solution. The Company is now working toward establishing commercial lithium production by leveraging existing brownfield infrastructure and a modular scale-up approach.

Contact:
Rob Shewchuk CEO & Director
rob@lithiumbank.ca
(778) 987-9767

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312763

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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