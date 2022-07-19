Resource News Investing News

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) mineral processing test work on brines from the Company's Boardwalk Project, located 80 km east of Grande Prairie, AB. LithiumBank has engaged Hatch to assess leading DLE technologies in parallel from the shortlisted DLE technology companies to inform a Preliminary Economic Assessment and subsequent commercial plant design.

Highlights

  • Hatch retained to design, test and manage all DLE programs for LithiumBank;
  • Selected DLE technologies for testing using Boardwalk brine is underway; and
  • Results are expected to be used as inputs to the process design of a facility to treat raw brine and produce battery grade lithium chemical product in the NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Hatch is an engineering firm that has expertise in engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) of lithium processing plants. LithiumBank's management team is working with senior members of Hatch's lithium group, with recent DLE project experience, to assess DLE technology options for the Boardwalk project. The results of the technology assessment performed by Hatch are expected be used in preparing a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) in respect of the Boardwalk Project. This PEA is a key steppingstone towards the design of a commercial facility that the Company anticipates will produce battery grade lithium chemical product.

LithiumBank first engaged Hatch in August 2021 to conduct a comparative study of multiple North American based DLE technologies that could deliver a high purity Lithium Chloride (LiCl) concentrate to be used in commercial, battery grade lithium chemical production from the Boardwalk brine. After an iterative process by Hatch, LithiumBank has narrowed the potential technology providers. The shortlisted companies have received brine from Boardwalk and have commenced test work to determine the key design parameters (e.g. selectivity of the lithium extraction media, extraction kinetics, and media longevity). This level of detail in the test work will provide the necessary information to inform preliminary economics around a lithium processing facility on site at Boardwalk.

LithiumBank COO, Kevin Piepgrass states:

"We are very excited to have commenced testing our brine with two of the shortlisted DLE technology companies. Both shortlisted companies have developed DLE materials and extraction processes that the Company believes have an ideal set of ranges of conditions required for peak performance. The temperature, pH, and chemistry at Boardwalk make these technologies ideal candidates and we look forward to receiving the results."

Brine used in the DLE test work was collected in August 2021 from well 100/09-26-068-22W5/00 located in the South Sturgeon Lake oilfield (see figure 1) and has a reported average grade of 73.8 mg/L Lithium (as previously reported in LithiumBank news release dated June 28, 2022).

The Boardwalk Leduc formation Li-brine inferred resource is globally estimated at 1,122,000 tonnes of elemental Li at an average lithium concentration of 67.1 mg/L Li in 16.7 km 3 of formation brine volume (Table 1). The global (total) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for the inferred mineral resource is 5,973,000 tonnes LCE.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve.

Table 1 Boardwalk's Leduc Formation Li-brine NI 43-101 inferred resource estimate presented as a global (total) resource.

Reporting parameter Leduc Formation Reef Domain
Aquifer volume 321.99 (km 3 )
Brine volume 16.72 (km 3 )
Average lithium concentration 67.1 (mg/L)
Average porosity 5.3 (%)
Average brine in pore space 98.0 (%)
Total elemental lithium resource 1,122,000 (tonnes)
Total lithium carbonate equivalent 5,973,000 tonnes (LCE)

Note

  • Information derived from the Company's technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Inferred Resource Estimate on LithiumBank Resources Corp.'s Sturgeon Lake Lithium-Brine Property in West-Central Alberta, Canada" with an effective date of May 18, 2021
  • Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by geology, environment, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.
  • The weights are reported in metric tonnes (1,000 kg or 2,204.6 lbs).
  • Tonnage numbers are rounded to the nearest 1,000 unit.
  • In a ‘confined' aquifer (as reported herein), porosity is a proxy for specific yield.
  • The resource estimation was completed and reported using a cut-off of 50 mg/L Li.
  • In order to describe the resource in terms of industry standard, a conversion factor of 5.323 is used to convert elemental Li to Li2CO3, or Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE).

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Mr. Kevin Piepgrass (Chief Operations Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp.), who is a Member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the province of BC (APEGBC) and is a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43 101. Mr. Piepgrass consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About LithiumBank Resources Corp.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on lithium-enriched brine projects in Western Canada where low-carbon-impact, rapid DLE technology can be deployed. LithiumBank currently holds over 3.2 million acres of mineral titles, 2.82M acres in Alberta and 326K acres in Saskatchewan. LithiumBank's mineral titles are strategically positioned over known reservoirs that provide a unique combination of scale, grade and exceptional flow rates that are necessary for a large-scale direct brine lithium production. LithiumBank is advancing and de-risking several projects in parallel of the Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project.

Contact:

Robert Shewchuk
CEO & Director
rob@lithiumbank.ca
(778) 987-9767

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement that the Company intends to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment study, the expectation that the results of DLE processing testwork may be used as inputs in the process design of a facility to treat raw brine and the anticipated timing for completion of the study and preparation of a Preliminary Economic Assessment are forward-looking statements and contains forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the DLE technologies companies will be able to complete the required testwork and that the Company will be able to complete Preliminary Economic Assessment study and that each can be completed on the anticipated timelines. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the DLE study will not be completed on the timelines expected by management or at all, that the results of the DLE study will not be useful in preparation of the Preliminary Economic Assessment study, that Preliminary Economic Assessment study will not be completed on the timelines expected by management or at all. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Figure 1. Map of Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project, West-central Alberta with wells sampled by LithiumBank is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be04b66d-c063-4d02-95c9-1524aef69b1a


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LithiumBank ResourcesTSXV:LBNKBattery Metals Investing
LBNK:CA
LithiumBank Resources

LithiumBank Resources


Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Commences Trading on the OTCQX Under the Symbol LBNKF

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank or the "Company") (TSXV:LBNK) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQX® Best Market, an over-the-counter public market in the United States, under the ticker symbol LBNKF. LithiumBank will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada, as its primary listing under the symbol "LBNK".

"We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX Market, which we believe will increase our visibility and accessibility for current and potential investors in the United States as we continue to advance our exploration and development of our Lithium projects in Western Canada. We also look forward to seeing the results of our Preliminary Economic Assessment currently underway with Hatch Ltd. on our flagship Boardwalk Project at Sturgeon Lake, Alberta in the coming quarter," stated Rob Shewchuk, Director & CEO. "We believe that trading on OTCQX will also improve our market information, transparency, liquidity and ease of trading in the Company's securities, and will be a benefit to all of our shareholders as we present our corporate developments at Boardwalk and other projects in our portfolio of over 3.2 Million acres over the balance of 2022 and into 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

LithiumBank Resources Corp. Virtually Closes the Market

Rob Shewchuk Chief Executive Officer, LithiumBank Resources Corp. ("LithiumBank") (TSXV: LBNK) and his team joined Monica Hamm Manager, Client Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

LithiumBank Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on direct brine lithium resources in Western Canada . The company plans to take advantage of Alberta's long history of fossil fuel production to create a local source of "green" lithium in North America .

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/29/c6922.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Advances Towards 40,000 Tonne per Year Lithium Carbonate Plant in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Advances Towards 40,000 Tonne per Year Lithium Carbonate Plant in Argentina

Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSX.V: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company ") is very pleased to announce that it has engaged an experienced, specialist firm to undertake detailed engineering for a lithium pilot plant to be located in one of the Company's primary asset locations, the Tolillar Salar in Argentina's Lithium Triangle. Additionally, the Company has undertaken a bidding process to produce a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on a scalable, commercial production facility capable of producing up to 40,000 tonnes per year of high-purity lithium carbonate.

The Company currently has $44 million in cash; and accordingly, is well-funded to continue working towards its lithium carbonate production ambitions in Argentina.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Releases Initial NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate on the Nisk Project

Power Nickel Releases Initial NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate on the Nisk Project

More than 2.5 Million Indicated Tonnes at 1.20 %NiEq and 1.4 Million Inferred Tonnes at 1.29 %NiEq

Power Nickel Inc . (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) and Critical Elements Lithium Corporation ("Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FRA:F12) are pleased to release the initial NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on their "Nisk" Nickel Sulphide project near James Bay, Québec

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000m, the Company will report back on an estimated start date once all necessary permits are received

A list of drill holes is tabled below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey at Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake Projects in South Eastern Manitoba

ACME Lithium Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey at Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake Projects in South Eastern Manitoba

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that it has commenced an airborne geophysical survey at ACME's 11,803 acre Shatford and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in south eastern Manitoba.

The survey for ACME Lithium will be carried out by Dias Airborne with their state of the art QMAGT system. A total of 1,989 line kilometres will be flown at a 65 m line spacing and at a sensor height of 35 m or at the safest height above the tree canopy. High grade IMU and DGPS systems onboard are used to de-rotate the 6 tensor components and compensate for any motion noise. The data will be processed to generate 6 directional tensor magnetic parameters, and various derived products from these parameters, which can be used in combination or individually to interpret the geology in great detail and with high confidence.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Due-diligence for the brownfield facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland essentially complete

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-month extension to the option period to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta where it plans to construct the NICO hydrometallurgical refinery. Fortune can acquire the JFSL site and facilities for C$5.5 million before the end of September 2022 by paying C$15,000 per month to extend the option. The JFSL site is comprised of 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton, a consortium of five municipalities with the planning approvals already in place to attract heavy industry. The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant with 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. It is also situated close to sources of reagents and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes LithiumBank Resource Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes LithiumBank Resource Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced LithiumBank Resource Corp (TSX-V: LBNK; OTCQX: LBNKF), an exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. LithiumBank Resource Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

LithiumBank Resource Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LBNKF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×