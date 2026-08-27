LithiumBank Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK,OTC:LBNKF) (OTCQX: LBNKF) ("LithiumBank" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 9,000,000 units of the Company (the "Offered Units") at a price of $0.60 per Offered Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,400,000 (the "Offering").
Each Offered Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issue at an exercise price of $0.90. The Company anticipates closing the offering on Friday August 28th.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering [towards completion of afeasibility study at its Boardwalk Lithium Brine Project in northwest Alberta and for general working capital purposes].
The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Offered Units will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date of the Offering under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.
The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.
The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons or persons in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
About LithiumBank Resources Corp.
LithiumBank Resources Corp. (TSXV: LBNK,OTC:LBNKF) (OTCQX: LBNKF) is a publicly traded lithium company that is focused on developing its two flagship projects, Boardwalk and Park Place, in Western Canada. These projects host some of the largest lithium brine resources in North America. The Company holds 1,240,140 acres of brown-field brine hosted mineral licenses across three districts in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The Company has pilot tested multiple mature Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") technologies and has signed a Development Agreement with SLB to bring the Boardwalk project into production. This agreement includes binding DLE licensing terms with SLB to provide an energy efficient, cost-effective and commercially viable end-to-end lithium brine solution. The Company is now working toward establishing commercial lithium production by leveraging existing brownfield infrastructure and a modular scale-up approach.
Contact:
Rob Shewchuk
CEO & Director
rob@lithiumbank.ca
(778) 987-9767
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates," or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would" or "occur." This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the expected closing date of the Offering; the anticipated proceeds to be raised under the Offering; the intended use of any proceeds raised under the Offering; and the payment of any finder's fees in connection with the Offering.
These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals for the Offering, including TSXV approval; market uncertainty; the inability of the Company to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering; the inability of the Company to utilize the anticipated proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; the potential for delays in exploration, development, permitting, and assembly activities at the Company's projects and lithium brine pilot plant; the possibility that any future development results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations; the cyclical nature of the industry in which the Company operates; risks related to global financial markets, including the trading price of the Company's shares and the Company's ability to raise capital may also result in additional and unknown risks or liabilities to the Company.
In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for the Offering, including TSXV approval; the Company will be able to raise the anticipated proceeds under the Offering and on the timetable anticipated; and the Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as currently anticipated.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
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