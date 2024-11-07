Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe Ltd Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Lithium Universe Ltd Settlement of Tranche 1 Share Placement

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcement dated 31 October 2024 (LU7 Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer) (Announcement), it has now settled the first tranche of its share placement to sophisticated and professional investors (Tranche 1).

Highlights

- Successful settlement of Tranche 1 of the share placement to sophisticated and professional investors, raising $1.94 million

- Entitlement Offer to open to shareholders on 11 November 2024

- Tranche 2 of the Placement (subject to shareholder approval) is anticipated to be completed on or around 9 December 2024, raising $0.20 million

- Funds will be predominately used to further progress the Definitive Feasibility Study and the payment of the Becancour land option costs

Tranche 1 under the Company's Placement comprised of 161,791,667 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares), which have been issued today under the Company's existing capacities under Listing Rules 7.1 (15% capacity) and 7.1A (10% capacity). The Shares were issued at a price of A$0.012 per share, raising A$1,941,500. In addition, subject to shareholder approval, the Tranche 1 investors will be entitled to one new option for every share subscribed to, with an expiry date of 12 January 2026 and an exercise price of $0.03 (Options).

As detailed within the Announcement, the Company advised that it would be conducting an additional placement to sophisticated and professional investors, which will be subject to shareholder approval (Tranche 2), as well as a pro-rata 1 for 10 non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer). Investors under the Tranche 2 placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive options on the same term as the Tranche 1 investors.

Tranche 2 Placement

The Tranche 2 placement comprises of 16,666,667 shares, with the issue of such shares being subject to shareholder approval. The Company will seek shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting, which is scheduled to be held on or around Monday, 9 December 2024.

Entitlement Offer

The Entitlement Offer will open on Monday, 11 November 2024 and has been made under a transaction-specific prospectus that was lodged with ASIC and ASX on 1 November 2024.



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd



Contact:
Alex Hanly
Chief Executive Officer
Lithium Universe Limited
Tel: +61 448 418 725
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com

Iggy Tan
Chairman
Lithium Universe Limited
Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

LU7:AU
Lithium Universe
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Universe Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) recently announced the results of its Preliminary Feasibility Study( PFS) for the Becancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Quebec, Canada. The PFS confirms the viability of a strong lithium conversion project, even within a below-average pricing environment.

The Company plans to build a reliable, low-risk lithium conversion refinery with an annual capacity of up to 18,270 tonnes, utilizing proven expertise from the Jiangsu processing model.

The facility will produce environmentally friendly, battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company aims to establish a Canadian-based lithium chemicals business, purchasing spodumene feedstock from both domestic suppliers and international markets, including Brazil and Africa and producing a battery grade lithium carbonate product.

This aligns with the Company's broader vision of contributing to the North Atlantic lithium supply chain and closing the Lithium Conversion Gap. The project's economics are highly favourable, even with conservative price assumptions. The refinery is economically viable with a pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of approximately US$779 million, using an 8% discount rate, and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of around 23.5%.

The payback period is estimated at 3.5 years. The financial model is built on cautious price forecasts of US$1,170 per tonne for spodumene concentrate (SC6) and US$20,970 per tonne for battery-grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).

LU7's directors believe they have a reasonable basis for using the assumed price in the study of US$20,970 per tonne for battery grade lithium carbonate. Key operational assumptions include 86% plant availability and 88% lithium recovery.

At full production capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately US$383 million in annual revenue, with costs totalling around US$236 million, leading to an annual EBITDAof approximately US$147 million and a gross margin of in the region of 38%. Post-tax, the NPV at an 8% discount rate is estimated at approximately US$501 million.

The capital cost for the project is estimated at US$494 million, which includes a contingency of US$68 million. The capital cost estimate is based on advanced design specifications from the Jiangsu Lithium Refinery model, ensuring robust financial planning and projection.

These factors highlight the project's strong financial viability, even under conservative pricing conditions.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/CFSD11IG



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the following Placement.

Highlights

- Binding commitments received to raise $2.14 million

- Launch of pro-rata Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise $1.02 million

- Issue price of the Placement and Entitlement Offer is $0.0125 per share

- A total of $3.16 million in capital raising

- Participants in Placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options

- On the basis of 1 option for every 1 share issued with exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026

- Tranche 2 Shares and all Options to be issued under the Placement are subject to shareholder approval

- Funds will mainly be used to complete the Becancour Lithium Refinery DFS

- Maintains momentum, closer to establishing a lithium refinery in Becancour

Placement

The Company has received binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to a placement to raise $2.14 million by the issue of 171,320,000 fully paid shares ("Shares") at an issue price of $0.0125 per Share ("Placement"). The Placement is to be undertaken in two tranches:

- Tranche 1: issuing 155,320,000 Shares raising $1,941,500; and

- Tranche 2: issuing 16,000,000 Shares and raising $200,000, to be approved at a shareholders meeting, expected to be 9 December 2024 ("Shareholders Meeting").

The issue date of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares is to take place on 8 November 2024.

Participants in the Placement will also receive, subject to shareholder approval (to be undertaken at the Shareholders Meeting), free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every one (1) share issued, with each option having an exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026 ("Options"). The Company intends to list the Options as soon as possible. The issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be made out of the Company's existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.

Included in the Tranche 2 Placement is an amount of $90,000 from Iggy Tan, Patrick Scallan and Gernot Abl.

The share issues will also be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming shareholders meeting.

The Placement was jointly managed by SP Corporate Advisory (Joint Lead Manager), Ignite Equity (Joint Lead Manager), and GBA Capital (Co-Manager). The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised.

Executive Chairman, Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased with the outcome of the Placement in a challenging market, which reaffirms support for the Company's strategy to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Becancour Lithium Refinery. On September 30, 2024, the Company reached a significant milestone, having released the positive and robust Preliminary Feasibility Study, displaying strong fundamentals despite the current low lithium pricing environment.

The Company is highly committed to our shareholders, and I am pleased we can offer them the same investment terms extended to sophisticated and professional investors. The Board and Management Team remains dedicated to engaging with our existing shareholders and delivering against our strategy. If fully subscribed, proceeds from the Placement and Entitlement Offer will strengthen our balance sheet, bringing us closer to establishing an operational lithium conversion plant in Becancour, Quebec."

*To view full details of the Entitlement Offer, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L4NB5291



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Proposed issue of securities - LU7

Lithium Universe Ltd Proposed issue of securities - LU7

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) -



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery DFS Set for Release Next Quarter

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery DFS Set for Release Next Quarter

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that the Becancour Lithium Refinery Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is at full steam and tracking as expected.

Highlights

- DFS is progressing and on track as expected

- Finalizing capital cost estimate for DFS

- 80% of supplier pricing program completed

- Procurement strategy and material take-offs being finalized

- Engineering design tailored to new site conditions

- Project led by John Loxton, Head of Refinery

- Overseen by Lithium expert, Dr Jingyuan Liu (NED)

The Company completed and announced its Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) on September 30, 2024, less than 12 months since engaging Hatch Ltd (Hatch) to commence the engineering study. Since releasing the PFS, the Hatch/LU7 project team has been working at full speed to finalize the capital cost estimates for the upcoming DFS. While the process designs and equipment outlined in the PFS remain unchanged, the next crucial step involves obtaining the remaining fixed-price quotations from vendors.

The Definitive Feasibility engineering is advancing well, focusing on closing interactions with equipment suppliers. Suppliers have been requested to provide a firm offer or a budget price depending on the significance of a package considering cost, lead time, and technical specifications. Design criteria documents for all engineering disciplines have been finalized, and with 80% of supplier interactions now complete, the engineering team is moving toward finalizing material take-offs and related deliverables based on the reference plant. These outputs will serve as the foundation for the final capital cost estimate, ensuring long-lead items can be ordered promptly. This effort will also underpin the project's execution schedule.

In parallel, the procurement strategy is complete, and efforts are now focused on refining the capital cost estimate to achieve an accuracy of +/-20%, with minimal reliance on factored estimates. This accuracy will be achieved by utilising material take-offs and unit rates and confirmed by a Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA).

Additionally, trade-off optimization studies and the environmental assessment have been completed. Meanwhile, the feasibility engineering design for aspects unique to the Becancour plant, such as the process plant building, site earthworks, and drainage, is well advanced.

The major engineering activities have been completed, including the finalization of the plant layout and the preparation of documentation for key equipment packages, such as datasheets, scopes of work, and specifications. Key tasks such as creating the main power distribution single-line diagram and providing clarifications during the pricing processes have also been accomplished. Additionally, the effective management of process effluent and site runoff has been fully addressed. The development of the package register, material take-offs (MTOs), and comprehensive equipment lists are being finalized in readiness for the commencement of detailed engineering.

On the Lithium Universe side, the project is led by John Loxton, Head of Refinery. John's experience in lithium began in 2010 with Hatch, where he worked on the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant EPCM for Galaxy Resources in China, overseeing its construction and commissioning. In 2019, he joined Tianqi Lithium as Head of Projects, managing the execution of their investment in a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Kwinana, Western Australia. John successfully led the commissioning of the first train, achieving first product in 2021, and subsequently developed the execution plan and project team for the second, identical train in 2022.

The Becancour project is overseen by Lithium Universe Non-Executive Director, Dr. Jingyuan Liu, a widely respected technical expert in the lithium industry. Dr. Liu has served as a consultant on over 20 lithium conversion projects worldwide, from due diligence to commissioning. He previously held the role of General Manager of Development and Technologies at Galaxy Resources Limited, where he oversaw the construction and commissioning of the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant. Since then, he has acted as a special advisor to various global lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide projects, including Tianqi's Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Kwinana, Western Australia.

Lithium Universe Head of Lithium Refinery, John Loxton said, "The project is on track to complete the DFS next quarter. Leveraging extensive data from our reference plant has significantly streamlined the process, making it both faster and more cost-effective. We're primarily updating prices for the same plant and equipment we've used before, often working with the same suppliers, which ensures more accurate quotations and reduces the risk of cost overruns. While some new work includes civil and design specific to the new site conditions, the majority of the engineering has been based on the reference plant."

To watch a Video of John Loxton explaining the refinery construction, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1918Z8C3



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited CEO Alex Hanly Discusses the Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited CEO Alex Hanly Discusses the Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) strategy emphasizes developing a robust lithium refinery project in Becancour, designed to be viable even in low-price environments and ready to capitalize on price recovery. LU7 aims to close the lithium conversion gap by focusing on both resource development and end-market projects. The financial model demonstrates strong economic viability with a pre-tax NPV8% of US$779M, an IRR of 23.5%, and a payback period of 3.5 years, based on a lithium carbonate price of US$20,970/t and spodumene at US$1,170/t. The project has an expected annual revenue of US$383M and an EBITDA of US$147M, with a break-even lithium carbonate price of US$14,000/t.

LU7 plans to address global lithium conversion challenges by using proven Jiangsu Refinery technology, with a plant designed to produce 18,270 tonnes/year of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The design focuses on smaller, easier-to-operate facilities. The plant is strategically located in Quebec, which offers cost benefits like green energy and proximity to major lithium markets in North America. Powered by Hydro Quebec, the project aims for a 95% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

To Watch the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/575S0398



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Argentina Lithium Announces Amendment to the Terms of the Non-Brokered Private Placement Using The Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT  
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Filing and Mailing of the Management Information Circular in Connection with Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve the Acquisition of the Company by Greenridge Exploration Inc.

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Filing and Mailing of the Management Information Circular in Connection with Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve the Acquisition of the Company by Greenridge Exploration Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its management information circular (the "ALX Circular") and related materials (collectively, the "Materials") in connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders (the "ALX Shareholders") is now available on ALX's website (click here to access the Materials) as well as under ALX's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). The Company commenced the mailing of the Materials for the Meeting to ALX Shareholders on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Significantly Expands its Holdings in Greenland Following Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Significantly Expands its Holdings in Greenland Following Lithium Discovery

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; " BRW " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that, following the recent discovery of spodumene near Nuuk, Greenland, it has applied for additional licenses in the Nuuk area. The Company has also increased its holdings in new regions of Western Greenland subsequent to further compilation work including the Disko Bay and Uummannaq areas.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "With the lithium potential of Greenland newly confirmed, we have rapidly consolidated all high priority targets in western Greenland. BRW now controls one of the most significant grassroot exploration portfolios in Greenland and is the only company actively exploring for lithium in the country. Our new holdings all benefit from proximity to communities and tidal water to ensure that logistical and infrastructure needs are in place for potential future development. Between our new Ivisaartoq discovery and our expanded portfolio, we look forward to launching a major lithium exploration initiative in 2025 across Greenland as soon as possible. We are very keen to work with the Greenlandic communities, government and European Commission as we launch this exciting endeavor."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Applies to Extend Warrants

Argentina Lithium Applies to Extend Warrants

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has made an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the term of the outstanding warrants as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

SAGA Metals Corp. Opens the Market

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Saga Metals Corp. and Michael Garagan, Chief Geological Officer and Director, Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA), joined Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.

SAGA is a diversified critical mineral exploration company focused on exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, features uranium radiometrics highlighting an 18 km trend, with a confirmed 14 km section producing samples as high as 4,281ppm U3O8 and spectrometer readings of 22,000cps. In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The Legacy project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area. SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Mike Stier
Chief Executive Officer and Director
mike@sagametals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228925

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

SAGA Metals Corp. Completes Second & Final Tranche of IPO Prospectus Offering

Saga Metals Corp. ( TSXV: " SAGA ") ( FSE: " 20H ") (" SAGA " or the " Company "), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery in Canada, announces that it has completed the second and final tranche of its initial public offering (the " Offering "), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $1,116,460.68.

The Offering, which included exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to Research Capital Corporation (the " Agent "), consisted of an aggregate of 554,250 hard dollar units (each, a " HD   Unit ") at a price of $0.40 per HD Unit, 1,030,751 standard flow-through units (each, a " Standard FT Unit ") at a price of $0.48 per Standard FT Unit and 666,667 charity flow-through units (each, a " Charity FT Unit ") at a price of $0.60 per Charity FT Unit, all pursuant to the Company's final prospectus in Manitoba and amended and restated final prospectus for British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario dated August 30, 2024 (collectively, the " Prospectus ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe
Sign up to get your FREE

Lithium Universe Investor Kit

