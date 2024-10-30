Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lithium Universe Ltd Proposed issue of securities - LU7

Lithium Universe Ltd Proposed issue of securities - LU7

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) -



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7)

Lithium Universe


Lithium Universe Ltd Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes Share Placement and Launches Entitlement Offer

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the following Placement.

Highlights

- Binding commitments received to raise $2.14 million

- Launch of pro-rata Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to raise $1.02 million

- Issue price of the Placement and Entitlement Offer is $0.0125 per share

- A total of $3.16 million in capital raising

- Participants in Placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options

- On the basis of 1 option for every 1 share issued with exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026

- Tranche 2 Shares and all Options to be issued under the Placement are subject to shareholder approval

- Funds will mainly be used to complete the Becancour Lithium Refinery DFS

- Maintains momentum, closer to establishing a lithium refinery in Becancour

Placement

The Company has received binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors pursuant to a placement to raise $2.14 million by the issue of 171,320,000 fully paid shares ("Shares") at an issue price of $0.0125 per Share ("Placement"). The Placement is to be undertaken in two tranches:

- Tranche 1: issuing 155,320,000 Shares raising $1,941,500; and

- Tranche 2: issuing 16,000,000 Shares and raising $200,000, to be approved at a shareholders meeting, expected to be 9 December 2024 ("Shareholders Meeting").

The issue date of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares is to take place on 8 November 2024.

Participants in the Placement will also receive, subject to shareholder approval (to be undertaken at the Shareholders Meeting), free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every one (1) share issued, with each option having an exercise price of $0.03 and expiry date of 12 January 2026 ("Options"). The Company intends to list the Options as soon as possible. The issue of the Tranche 1 Placement Shares will be made out of the Company's existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.

Included in the Tranche 2 Placement is an amount of $90,000 from Iggy Tan, Patrick Scallan and Gernot Abl.

The share issues will also be subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming shareholders meeting.

The Placement was jointly managed by SP Corporate Advisory (Joint Lead Manager), Ignite Equity (Joint Lead Manager), and GBA Capital (Co-Manager). The costs associated with the Placement was a 6% fee on all funds raised.

Executive Chairman, Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased with the outcome of the Placement in a challenging market, which reaffirms support for the Company's strategy to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Becancour Lithium Refinery. On September 30, 2024, the Company reached a significant milestone, having released the positive and robust Preliminary Feasibility Study, displaying strong fundamentals despite the current low lithium pricing environment.

The Company is highly committed to our shareholders, and I am pleased we can offer them the same investment terms extended to sophisticated and professional investors. The Board and Management Team remains dedicated to engaging with our existing shareholders and delivering against our strategy. If fully subscribed, proceeds from the Placement and Entitlement Offer will strengthen our balance sheet, bringing us closer to establishing an operational lithium conversion plant in Becancour, Quebec."

*To view full details of the Entitlement Offer, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/L4NB5291



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery DFS Set for Release Next Quarter

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery DFS Set for Release Next Quarter

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that the Becancour Lithium Refinery Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) is at full steam and tracking as expected.

Highlights

- DFS is progressing and on track as expected

- Finalizing capital cost estimate for DFS

- 80% of supplier pricing program completed

- Procurement strategy and material take-offs being finalized

- Engineering design tailored to new site conditions

- Project led by John Loxton, Head of Refinery

- Overseen by Lithium expert, Dr Jingyuan Liu (NED)

The Company completed and announced its Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) on September 30, 2024, less than 12 months since engaging Hatch Ltd (Hatch) to commence the engineering study. Since releasing the PFS, the Hatch/LU7 project team has been working at full speed to finalize the capital cost estimates for the upcoming DFS. While the process designs and equipment outlined in the PFS remain unchanged, the next crucial step involves obtaining the remaining fixed-price quotations from vendors.

The Definitive Feasibility engineering is advancing well, focusing on closing interactions with equipment suppliers. Suppliers have been requested to provide a firm offer or a budget price depending on the significance of a package considering cost, lead time, and technical specifications. Design criteria documents for all engineering disciplines have been finalized, and with 80% of supplier interactions now complete, the engineering team is moving toward finalizing material take-offs and related deliverables based on the reference plant. These outputs will serve as the foundation for the final capital cost estimate, ensuring long-lead items can be ordered promptly. This effort will also underpin the project's execution schedule.

In parallel, the procurement strategy is complete, and efforts are now focused on refining the capital cost estimate to achieve an accuracy of +/-20%, with minimal reliance on factored estimates. This accuracy will be achieved by utilising material take-offs and unit rates and confirmed by a Quantitative Risk Assessment (QRA).

Additionally, trade-off optimization studies and the environmental assessment have been completed. Meanwhile, the feasibility engineering design for aspects unique to the Becancour plant, such as the process plant building, site earthworks, and drainage, is well advanced.

The major engineering activities have been completed, including the finalization of the plant layout and the preparation of documentation for key equipment packages, such as datasheets, scopes of work, and specifications. Key tasks such as creating the main power distribution single-line diagram and providing clarifications during the pricing processes have also been accomplished. Additionally, the effective management of process effluent and site runoff has been fully addressed. The development of the package register, material take-offs (MTOs), and comprehensive equipment lists are being finalized in readiness for the commencement of detailed engineering.

On the Lithium Universe side, the project is led by John Loxton, Head of Refinery. John's experience in lithium began in 2010 with Hatch, where he worked on the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate Plant EPCM for Galaxy Resources in China, overseeing its construction and commissioning. In 2019, he joined Tianqi Lithium as Head of Projects, managing the execution of their investment in a lithium hydroxide processing plant in Kwinana, Western Australia. John successfully led the commissioning of the first train, achieving first product in 2021, and subsequently developed the execution plan and project team for the second, identical train in 2022.

The Becancour project is overseen by Lithium Universe Non-Executive Director, Dr. Jingyuan Liu, a widely respected technical expert in the lithium industry. Dr. Liu has served as a consultant on over 20 lithium conversion projects worldwide, from due diligence to commissioning. He previously held the role of General Manager of Development and Technologies at Galaxy Resources Limited, where he oversaw the construction and commissioning of the world-renowned Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate plant. Since then, he has acted as a special advisor to various global lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide projects, including Tianqi's Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Kwinana, Western Australia.

Lithium Universe Head of Lithium Refinery, John Loxton said, "The project is on track to complete the DFS next quarter. Leveraging extensive data from our reference plant has significantly streamlined the process, making it both faster and more cost-effective. We're primarily updating prices for the same plant and equipment we've used before, often working with the same suppliers, which ensures more accurate quotations and reduces the risk of cost overruns. While some new work includes civil and design specific to the new site conditions, the majority of the engineering has been based on the reference plant."

To watch a Video of John Loxton explaining the refinery construction, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1918Z8C3



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited CEO Alex Hanly Discusses the Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Limited CEO Alex Hanly Discusses the Becancour Lithium Refinery PFS

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) strategy emphasizes developing a robust lithium refinery project in Becancour, designed to be viable even in low-price environments and ready to capitalize on price recovery. LU7 aims to close the lithium conversion gap by focusing on both resource development and end-market projects. The financial model demonstrates strong economic viability with a pre-tax NPV8% of US$779M, an IRR of 23.5%, and a payback period of 3.5 years, based on a lithium carbonate price of US$20,970/t and spodumene at US$1,170/t. The project has an expected annual revenue of US$383M and an EBITDA of US$147M, with a break-even lithium carbonate price of US$14,000/t.

LU7 plans to address global lithium conversion challenges by using proven Jiangsu Refinery technology, with a plant designed to produce 18,270 tonnes/year of battery-grade lithium carbonate. The design focuses on smaller, easier-to-operate facilities. The plant is strategically located in Quebec, which offers cost benefits like green energy and proximity to major lithium markets in North America. Powered by Hydro Quebec, the project aims for a 95% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

To Watch the Video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/575S0398



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery - Preliminary Feasibility Study

Lithium Universe Ltd Becancour Lithium Refinery - Preliminary Feasibility Study

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the results of its Preliminary Feasibility Study( PFS) for the Becancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Quebec, Canada. The PFS confirms the viability of a strong lithium conversion project, even within a below-average pricing environment.

Highlights

The Lithium Universe Strategy

- Positive, robust Becancour Refinery PFS even in low pricing environment

- LU7 has a counter cyclical strategy - develop project, ready for price recovery

- Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap - growth in resource and end market projects

The Financial Modelling

- Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8% of approximately US$779M

- IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5% and payback of 3.5 years based on;

- Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3

- Current spot price is approx. US$775/t SC6 and US$10,680/t for battery grade LC

- Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million

- Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million

- Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne LC

The Design

- LU7 offers a solution to worldwide lithium conversion failures and startup problems

- Using proven Jiangsu Refinery operating technology and lithium industry experience

- Producing up to 18,270 tonnes/year of green battery-grade lithium carbonate

- Smaller off-the-shelf style plant rather than large difficult-to-operate facilities

- Initial focus on lithium carbonate production - feed for LFP batteries

- Assumptions based on real operating data and experience - not new aspirant

The Location

- Quebec ideal trans-Atlantic lithium conversion centre, comparable to China

- Feedstock from Canada, Brazil and Africa - end market North America

- Critical cost benefits - cheap green power, transport mine/end market savings, US/Canada tariffs

- 95% GHG emission reduction with Hydro Quebec's green energy

Next Steps

- Offtake discussions with interested OEMs underway

- LU7 continues to progress full Definitive Feasibility Study

The Company plans to build a reliable, low-risk lithium conversion refinery with an annual capacity of up to 18,270 tonnes, utilizing proven expertise from the Jiangsu processing model. The facility will produce environmentally friendly, battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company aims to establish a Canadianbased lithium chemicals business, purchasing spodumene feedstock from both domestic suppliers and international markets, including Brazil and Africa and producing a battery grade lithium carbonate product. This aligns with the Company's broader vision of contributing to the North Atlantic lithium supply chain and closing the Lithium Conversion Gap.

The project's economics are highly favourable, even with conservative price assumptions. The refinery is economically viable with a pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of approximately US$779 million, using an 8% discount rate, and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of around 23.5%. The payback period is estimated at 3.5 years. The financial model is built on cautious price forecasts of US$1,170 per tonne for spodumene concentrate (SC6) and US$20,970 per tonne for battery-grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). LU7's directors believe they have a reasonable basis for using the assumed price in the study of US$20,970 per tonne for battery grade lithium carbonate. Key operational assumptions include 86% plant availability and 88% lithium recovery. At full production capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately US$383 million in annual revenue, with costs totalling around US$236 million, leading to an annual EBITDA of approximately US$147 million and a gross margin of in the region of 38%. Post-tax, the NPV at an 8% discount rate is estimated at approximately US$501 million. The capital cost for the project is estimated at US$494 million, which includes a contingency of US$68 million. The capital cost estimate is based on advanced design specifications from the Jiangsu Lithium Refinery model, ensuring robust financial planning and projection. These factors highlight the project's strong financial viability, even under conservative pricing conditions.

MANAGEMENT COMMENT

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said "The successful completion of our Preliminary Feasibility Study is a significant milestone for the company, especially given that we only launched in August of last year. Early on, we recognized that bridging the lithium conversion gap in North America, leveraging our accumulated lithium expertise and the proven technology from Jiangsu, was a clear and strategic path forward."

"Our counter-cyclical strategy is centered on advancing projects during market downturns, allowing us to strategically position ourselves for growth as the market rebounds. We are dedicated to funding and constructing a proven, low-risk lithium conversion refinery in Quebec, marking the first step toward establishing Quebec as the lithium conversion hub for the Transatlantic region."

"The strong NPV and returns for the project indicate an economically viable project. We will be looking to secure strategic partners at the project level to help fund the project. There is significant interest from OEMs with spodumene offtake supply seeking conversion outside of China, and discussions are already underway. We are confident that the Becancour lithium refinery, with an annual capacity of 18,270 tonnes, will emerge as a leader in producing green, battery-grade lithium carbonate."

"The Company will advance quickly to complete a Definitive Feasibility Study and finalise offtake partnerships".

COUNTER CYCLICAL STRATEGY

Leveraging experience with cyclical movements in the lithium market, Lithium Universe utilizes a counter-cyclical strategy focused on developing projects during market downturns to strategically position itself as the market recovers. Although the recent oversupply of lithium has resulted in price declines, the Company remains confident in the strong long-term demand for lithium, driven by the growing electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage sectors. This ongoing demand underscores the need for continued investment in lithium mining and refining projects. LU7 believes that the current market conditions provide an optimal window for project development. With falling and depressed prices, less viable projects and weaker players have been cleared out of the market, leaving space for more robust and well-prepared companies. By advancing its Becancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery during this downturn, LU7 aims to be ready for a price recovery and capitalize on future growth, ensuring its plac in the evolving lithium market.

Over the past four years, lithium prices have experienced significant fluctuations due to the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market and increased demand for energy storage. From 2020 to early 2022, prices surged as supply struggled to keep pace with demand driven by the global shift towards cleaner energy. By 2022, lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices had risen over 400%, influenced by COVID-19-related supply disruptions. As of late 2023, prices have begun to stabilize due to new mining and refining projects. Although recent oversupply has led to price declines, long-term demand for lithium remains strong, necessitating continued investment in mining and refining.

The lithium market is currently undergoing a rebalancing phase due to oversupply and strategic production shutdowns by major producers. Companies and operations such as Core Lithium, Greenbushes JV, Mineral Resources, Albemarle's Kemerton and more recently, CATL's Yichun mine and Arcadium's Mt Cattlin have either slowed production or halted operations in response to recent price drops. Despite these supply adjustments, demand for lithium remains robust, particularly from growing EV sales in China. LU7 believes that prices are expected to recover to more sustainable levels over the next 12-18 months, although not reaching the unsustainable peaks of 2021-2022. This market rebalancing is essential for the sustainability of future lithium projects and the overall market. LU7's counter-cyclical strategy means developing a project during market downturns to benefit when the market recovers.

CLOSING THE LITHIUM CONVERSION GAP

Currently, over 90% of global LFP battery manufacturing is concentrated in China, but North America is rapidly expanding its capacity. Ford plans to build a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan with an annual capacity of 35 gigawatt-hours (GWh) by 2026, while Tesla is developing a facility in Nevada with a 10 GWh capacity focused on improving charging speed and energy density. LG Energy Solutions is investing $5.6 billion in Arizona to produce LFPs for energy storage systems and EVs.

By 2028, North America is expected to add nearly 1,000 GWh of battery manufacturing capacity, supporting the production of 10 to 13 million electric vehicles annually. Key states like Georgia, Kentucky, and Michigan will lead this growth. Canada is also investing in the sector, with partnerships from Volkswagen, Stellantis, and others, helping to secure its position in the global automotive market and meet the rising demand for EVs.

The Company estimates that 850,000t of LCE per annum will be required to satisfy demand in North America by 2028.

*To view the full details of the announcement, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WY641GJW



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lithium Universe Limited Forms Committee with W8BANAKI

Lithium Universe Limited Forms Committee with W8BANAKI

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce the forming of a joint committee and collaboration with the Tribal Council representing the Abenaki Council of Odanak and the Abenaki Council of Wolinak (W8banaki). This initiative aims to foster ongoing information exchange and mutual understanding, maintaining a strong relationship based on dialogue, collaboration, transparency, and respect.

- Formation of committee with W8banaki to progress Becancour Lithium Refinery

- Collaboration with W8banaki to assist with site impact assessment

- W8banaki Nation traditional land custodians of Becancour Industrial Park

- W8banaki representatives hold significant understanding of battery supply chain

- W8banaki hold years of experience collaborating with chemicals industry

- LU7 committed to a collaborative and respectful relationship

Proud of their cultural and linguistic heritage, the W8banakiak occupied vast forested areas in what is now southern Quebec, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, as well as parts of Massachusetts and New Brunswick, before the arrival of Europeans. The name W8banaki is a combination of the words "W8ban" (light, or dawn) and "Aki" (land), meaning "People of the Dawn". Still present and active on its ancestral territory, the population of the W8banaki Nation currently numbers more than 3,000 individuals, who are distributed mainly in Quebec and Canada, as well as in the United States. The W8banaki are the traditional land owners of the Becancour Waterfront Industrial Park (BWIP) and therefore also the Company's intended site for the proposed Becancour Lithium Refinery.

The Company's Site is strategically situated in Becancour, just south of Trois-Rivieres, and is optimally positioned between Montreal and Quebec City. Specifically, the site is located on Lot 22 within the BWIP with an area estimated to be 276,423 square metres. Positioned near a major highway, the site seamlessly connects to the extensive North American highway network. Additionally, the facility benefits from daily service by the Canadian National Railway (CN), enabling cross-continental transportation from east to west and north to south, linking key ports on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts. The Port of Becancour, operational all year-round, boasts a water depth of 10.67 meters, accommodating vessels of varying sizes and 50,000 tonne shipment capacity.

Establishment of Joint Committee

The Company and the W8banaki Nation will form a Joint Committee which will provide a structured framework for discussions about the Company's project at Becancour. This framework is designed to support mutually beneficial relations and ensure that both parties are fully informed and engaged in the process. The Committee, comprising 2 representatives from each party, will serve as the primary forum for communication, manage project schedules, ensure culturally safe collaboration, and oversee compliance. The committee will seek to identify opportunities for further involvement of the community within the Company's project and coordinate impact analyses, and adopt joint emergency and safety plans.

Collaboration on Impact Analysis

As part of the environmental assessment process, the Company recognizes that its project will impact the Ndakina and may affect the Rights and Interests of the W8banakiak. To address these impacts, both parties will work together to identify and implement measures to accommodate them, ensuring their effectiveness through continuous monitoring. W8banakiak will actively participate in the environmental assessment process, contributing to the development of an Impact Analysis. This analysis will support the comprehensive impact study that the Company is required to prepare, taking into account the historical and current occupation of the land by W8banakiak.

Lithium Universe Limited is committed to encouraging a collaborative and respectful relationship with W8banakiak, ensuring that all concerns are addressed and that the project proceeds with the highest consideration for environmental and cultural impacts.

Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said, "it has been a pleasure to get to know the W8banaki representatives over the past few months. The W8banaki representatives are a very practical group who have a deep understanding of the battery supply chain having extensive experience managing similar committees and impact assessment studies for our battery-focussed neighbours in the Becancour Industrial Park. The W8banakiak are a key stakeholder for our Becancour Lithium Refinery and we look forward to learning more about the Nation in the coming years while building this critical project alongside the community."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UPEJ081Z



About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Universe team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.



Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

