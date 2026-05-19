Lithium Chile Shareholders Vote 96% in Favor of Proposed Sale of Company's Arizaro Project In Salta, Argentina

(TheNewswire)
CALGARY, ALBERTA TheNewswire - May 19, 2026 - Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all matters presented to the Shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 15, 2026, were approved.
Shareholders voted in favour of:
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The proposed sale of its Arizaro project through the disposition of its Argentinian subsidiary, Argentum Lithium S.A. for US $175,000,000, ("the Transaction").
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The election of all nominated directors;
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The appointment of MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year;
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Approval of the Company's stock option plan; and
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All other matters properly brought before the meeting.
Steven Cochrane President and CEO of Lithium Chile comments, "The Shareholders overwhelming support of the proposed sale of our Arizaro project brings us one step closer to completing the Transaction. We continue to finalize all outstanding closing requirements and look forward to a successful conclusion to the pending Transaction".
Lithium Chile would also like to extend its sincere gratitude to outgoing Director Ken Booth, who did not stand for re-election. Mr. Booth's nine years of dedicated service, support and guidance have been invaluable to the Company and will be greatly missed. Lithium Chile is pleased, however, that he will continue to contribute his experience and insight to the Company in a consulting capacity going forward.
Lithium Chile would like to thank its Shareholders for their continued support and confidence in the Company. Updates, including the next steps related to the Transaction will be provided in the upcoming weeks as they become available.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Lithium Chile Inc.
Steven Cochrane
President & Chief Executive Officer
ABOUT Lithium Chile
Lithium Chile Inc. is an exploration company with a portfolio of 11 properties spanning 106,136 hectares in Chile and 29,245 hectares on the Salar de Arizaro in Argentina. The Company has successfully advanced its Arizaro project with the completion of NI 43-101 compliant Resource Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment and Prefeasibility Study which are all accessible on SedarPlus.ca under Lithium Chile's profile.
Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "LTMCF".
To find out more about Lithium Chile, please contact:
Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca
Or
Michelle DeCecco, COO via email: michelle@lithiumchile.ca or phone: 587-393-1990.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "plans", "will", "may" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the completion and timing of the proposed sale of the Company's Arizaro project through the disposition of Argentum Lithium S.A. (the "Transaction"); the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions; the receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange; and the Company's intention to provide further updates and advance the Transaction toward closing.
These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and factors that management believes are reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the ability of the parties to satisfy closing conditions, obtain necessary approvals, and complete the Transaction on the anticipated timeline.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the possibility that the Transaction may not be completed on the terms currently contemplated or at all; the risk that required approvals may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; changes in market, economic, regulatory or political conditions; and other risks generally associated with the mineral exploration and development industry.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Lithium Chile undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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