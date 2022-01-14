



Overview

As governments around the world commit to investments in clean energy, the need for precious and base metals has resulted in unprecedented growth worldwide. Precious and base metals, such as copper, are needed now more than ever before for EV batteries, power grids, wind and solar technologies and EV charging. Copper is an essential component for the transition towards clean energy and is an innovative solution fusing together energy efficiency, renewables, transportation, and smart grids. The clean energy movement also goes beyond the resource –– it extends to every aspect of a company's operations. Naturally, companies that supply these metals should be sustainable in the long term, support local communities, care for the environment, build the global economy and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world to truly support the green economy productively. Not only is investing into ESG-focused companies socially-responsible but it has been shown to reduce portfolio risks and increase returns with greater long-term success. As a result, mineral companies with ESG models will likely attract investors seeking these benefits. Lion Copper and Gold (TSXV:LEO,OTCQB:LCGMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the MacArthur Project in Mason Valley, Nevada. The company holds the largest land position in the Mason Valley district, which is home to a large metal endowment with numerous other known copper deposits. Nevada was the top mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020 based on investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute.

The MacArthur project is located 50 miles southeast of Reno, and hosts sulfide resources that are open in most directions with upside potential and high-grade mineralization. The project has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent. The resource is estimated at cut-off grades of 0.12 TCu percent. MacArthur is a large-scale, low-cost heap leach project with the potential for near term production of pure copper cathode.

Lion Copper and Gold has committed to an ESG model. The company’s “Conservation by Design” approach focuses on environmental sustainability through best practices, sound science and state-of-the-art technology. This approach progresses the company’s mission of water conservation and minimal emissions in the renewable economy. Specifically, Lion Copper and Gold plan to electrify its equipment, generate on-site solar power, recycle water in its processing facilities and invest in other eco-friendly technologies. The company is currently focused on continuing to advance its MacArthur project through ongoing study and permitting efforts on its copper deposit and exploration on the sulfide resource. Lion Copper and Gold plans to update and expand its resource estimate in the first quarter of 2022 and complete a pre-feasibility study on the MacArthur project by the third quarter of 2022. Going forward, Lion Copper Gold also plans to enhance metallurgical approaches, optimize the production schedule and begin a permitting and execution plan. The company is led by a highly experienced management team with a track record of success in the mineral exploration industry. Lion Copper and Gold's management team have local mining experience in Nevada as well as the ability to build and finance its flagship asset. The company’s MacArthur project also has support from the local, tribal, state and federal governments.

Key Projects MacArthur Copper Project

The company’s flagship MacArthur project is located in Mason Valley, Nevada. The property has access to extensive infrastructure and is situated in the center of the district which is ideal for mine development and district consolidation. The project features a sulfide resource with upside potential and a large oxide copper deposit with the potential for near-term production of pure cathode copper. The deposit has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent, and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent. The resource is estimated at cut-off grades of 0.12 TCu percent.

Management Team

C. Travis Naugle, P.E - CEO and Director Travis Naugle is a seasoned executive and officer in the gold, copper and strategic mining sector. He participated in the design, construction and operation of mining projects in the U.S., Eurasia, Russia and Asia. Naugle’s industrial track record includes the Kupol mine project for Bema Gold which was sold to Kinross for $3 billion and the Kensington mine project for Coeur Mining. Naugle’s experience also includes the financing, development and liquidity exits of multiple strategic mining operations in Russia and Eurasia. Naugle also negotiated a bilateral mining treaty between the governments of Russia and China. His experience also includes environmental and sustainability initiatives in collaboration with local and indigenous peoples. Naugle is a licensed Professional Engineer. Naugle received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a degree in mining engineering from Montana Tech.

Stephen Goodman - President, CFO and Director Stephen Goodman is an experienced senior executive, director and investment banker in several hundred million dollars of acquisition, exploration and production financings for mining companies listed on the CSE and TSX-V. After several years at Canaccord Capital, he moved to New York to work as an investment banker working at multiple firms, including Casimir Capital, Knight Capital Group, KGS Alpha Capital Markets (now BMO) and StormHarbour Securities LP. Goodman is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario. He obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Institut des Hautes Etudes Economiques et Commerciales in France and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Asia Management from Capilano University.

Tom Patton - Chairman of the Board Tom Patton held numerous past positions, including president and COO at Western Silver, senior vice president of exploration and business development at Kennecott, executive vice president of exploration at Kennecott and managing director South America at Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration. Patton has worked as a resource exploration geologist for over 40 years. He notably headed the Western Silver team that discovered and delineated the world’s largest silver reserve, Peñasquito, and subsequently sold it to Glamis Gold (now Goldcorp) for $1.2 billion in 2006.

Tony Alford - Director Tony Alford is the founder and president of PBA Consultants Inc. PBA Consultants Inc. is a firm specializing in tax savings and cost reduction services for many Fortune 500 companies across the USA. Alford also founded Alford Investments in 1993. Alford Investments focuses on real estate investment properties, pharmacy distribution, food-related and natural resource companies. Alford was also a director of Revett Minerals Inc. in 2009 and 2010.