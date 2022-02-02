Copper Investing News
Lion Copper and Gold Corp.    is pleased to announce that it has acquired and staked a district scale exploration and resource discovery opportunity comprising more than 7,430 acres in Powell County and Lewis & Clark County in Montana, USA.The Blue Copper Prospect, located approximately 25 miles WNW of Helena, Montana, is centered on the Late Cretaceous Blackfoot City Stock which was intruded into the Black ...

Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (TSXV: LEO) (OTCQB: LCGMF) ("Lion CG", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired and staked a district scale exploration and resource discovery opportunity (the "Blue Copper Prospect"), comprising more than 7,430 acres in Powell County and Lewis & Clark County in Montana, USA.

The Blue Copper Prospect, located approximately 25 miles WNW of Helena, Montana, is centered on the Late Cretaceous Blackfoot City Stock (the "BCS"), which was intruded into the Black Mountain syncline, composed primarily of a Paleozoic sequence of limestone, dolomite, shale and sandstone. The BCS crystallized at the same time as the nearby Boulder batholith, which is host to the world-famous Butte copper mines. The area is prospective for high grade copper-gold skarns and porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

Travis Naugle, Lion CG's CEO, states, "The Company has secured a truly exceptional copper-gold skarn mineralized system that we believe is similar to several other world-class copper-gold deposits. I look forward to bringing my own Montana background to bear in leading the Company's exploration efforts in a sustainable manner to the benefit of the people of Montana. As an integral part of this, we wish to express our appreciation for the grassroots support received thus far by the local community, including the area ranchers and prospectors."

The claim block encompasses a group of more than 14 historic small mines that produced high grade gold, copper and tungsten. Importantly, the streams draining the BCS have a recorded production of almost 200,000 ounces of placer gold through 1959, although the actual production was most likely much higher. Despite the extensive placer production, only one lode gold mine operated historically and produced less than 10,000 ounces. Several major companies conducted exploration programs in the area during the late 1980s and early 1990s. The Company is currently acquiring, compiling and interpreting historic data to develop a 2022 work plan which will be provided when available.

As a part of the Blue Copper Prospect, the Company has entered into a purchase agreement with Four O Six Mining & Exploration LLC ("406 Mining") to acquire certain existing and additional unpatented mining claims. In exchange for the unpatented mining claims, the Company will on closing issue 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company and provide a net smelter return royalty ("NSR") of 2.0% with a buy-down of 1% NSR for US$1,500,000. The closing of the 406 Mining acquisition is subject to stock exchange approval.

The Company has agreed to settle outstanding debt of US$109,520 with an arm's-length creditor by issuing 1,398,790 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of C$0.10 per share. The amount of indebtedness represents an outstanding account for services provided to the Company. The issuance of common shares in connection with the debt settlement is subject to stock exchange approval.

Lion CG is listed on the TSXV: LEO and OTCBB: LCGMF and is primarily focused on advancing its MacArthur Copper Project in Mason Valley, Nevada. The Company is also continuing its tradition of securing and advancing potential district scale resources through discovery, development, and partnerships with the intent of eventually providing metals essential in the development of alternative energy solutions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Stephen Goodman
President

For more information please contact:
Karen Robertson
Corporate Communications
778-898-0057

Email: info@lioncg.com
Website: www.lioncg.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112558

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Lion Copper and Gold


Lion Copper and Gold Projects

As governments around the world commit to investments in clean energy, the need for precious and base metals has resulted in unprecedented growth worldwide. Precious and base metals, such as copper, are needed now more than ever before for EV batteries, power grids, wind and solar technologies and EV charging.

Copper is an essential component for the transition towards clean energy and is an innovative solution fusing together energy efficiency, renewables, transportation, and smart grids.

The clean energy movement also goes beyond the resource –– it extends to every aspect of a company’s operations. Naturally, companies that supply these metals should be sustainable in the long term, support local communities, care for the environment, build the global economy and accelerate the transition to a low-carbon world to truly support the green economy productively. Not only is investing into ESG-focused companies socially-responsible but it has been shown to reduce portfolio risks and increase returns with greater long-term success. As a result, mineral companies with ESG models will likely attract investors seeking these benefits.

Lion Copper and Gold (TSXV:LEO,OTCQB:LCGMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the MacArthur Project in Mason Valley, Nevada. The company holds the largest land position in the Mason Valley district, which is home to a large metal endowment with numerous other known copper deposits. Nevada was the top mining jurisdiction in the world in 2020 based on investment attractiveness, according to the Fraser Institute.
The MacArthur project is located 50 miles southeast of Reno, and hosts sulfide resources that are open in most directions with upside potential and high-grade mineralization. The project has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent. The resource is estimated at cut-off grades of 0.12 TCu percent. MacArthur is a large-scale, low-cost heap leach project with the potential for near term production of pure copper cathode.

Lion Copper and Gold has committed to an ESG model. The company’s “Conservation by Design” approach focuses on environmental sustainability through best practices, sound science and state-of-the-art technology. This approach progresses the company’s mission of water conservation and minimal emissions in the renewable economy. Specifically, Lion Copper and Gold plan to electrify its equipment, generate on-site solar power, recycle water in its processing facilities and invest in other eco-friendly technologies.

The company is currently focused on continuing to advance its MacArthur project through ongoing study and permitting efforts on its copper deposit and exploration on the sulfide resource. Lion Copper and Gold plans to update and expand its resource estimate in the first quarter of 2022 and complete a pre-feasibility study on the MacArthur project by the third quarter of 2022. Going forward, Lion Copper Gold also plans to enhance metallurgical approaches, optimize the production schedule and begin a permitting and execution plan.

The company is led by a highly experienced management team with a track record of success in the mineral exploration industry. Lion Copper and Gold's management team have local mining experience in Nevada as well as the ability to build and finance its flagship asset. The company’s MacArthur project also has support from the local, tribal, state and federal governments.

  • Lion Copper and Gold Corporation (TSXV:LEO,OTCQB:LCGMF) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing a portfolio of prospective copper and gold assets in North America.
  • The company has the largest land position in the Mason Valley district in the mineral-rich and mining-friendly state of Nevada
  • The company has a strong ESG focus with its “Conservation by Design” approach that focuses on environmental sustainability through water conversation and minimal emissions.
  • The company’s flagship MacArthur project features a large copper deposit that was previously active in the 1990s.
    • The MacArthur project has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent.
    • MacArthur is a large-scale, low-cost heap leach project with the potential for near term production of pure copper cathode.

MacArthur Copper Project

The company’s flagship MacArthur project is located in Mason Valley, Nevada. The property has access to extensive infrastructure and is situated in the center of the district which is ideal for mine development and district consolidation.

The project features a sulfide resource with upside potential and a large oxide copper deposit with the potential for near-term production of pure cathode copper. The deposit has a measured and indicated resource of 676 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.21 percent, and an inferred resource of 980 million pounds of contained copper at average grades of 0.20 percent. The resource is estimated at cut-off grades of 0.12 TCu percent.

C. Travis Naugle, P.E -
CEO and Director

Travis Naugle is a seasoned executive and officer in the gold, copper and strategic mining sector. He participated in the design, construction and operation of mining projects in the U.S., Eurasia, Russia and Asia. Naugle’s industrial track record includes the Kupol mine project for Bema Gold which was sold to Kinross for $3 billion and the Kensington mine project for Coeur Mining. Naugle’s experience also includes the financing, development and liquidity exits of multiple strategic mining operations in Russia and Eurasia. Naugle also negotiated a bilateral mining treaty between the governments of Russia and China. His experience also includes environmental and sustainability initiatives in collaboration with local and indigenous peoples. Naugle is a licensed Professional Engineer. Naugle received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a degree in mining engineering from Montana Tech.

Stephen Goodman -
President, CFO and Director

Stephen Goodman is an experienced senior executive, director and investment banker in several hundred million dollars of acquisition, exploration and production financings for mining companies listed on the CSE and TSX-V. After several years at Canaccord Capital, he moved to New York to work as an investment banker working at multiple firms, including Casimir Capital, Knight Capital Group, KGS Alpha Capital Markets (now BMO) and StormHarbour Securities LP. Goodman is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario. He obtained a Master of Business Administration from the Institut des Hautes Etudes Economiques et Commerciales in France and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Asia Management from Capilano University.

Tom Patton - Chairman of the Board

Tom Patton held numerous past positions, including president and COO at Western Silver, senior vice president of exploration and business development at Kennecott, executive vice president of exploration at Kennecott and managing director South America at Rio Tinto Mining and Exploration. Patton has worked as a resource exploration geologist for over 40 years. He notably headed the Western Silver team that discovered and delineated the world’s largest silver reserve, Peñasquito, and subsequently sold it to Glamis Gold (now Goldcorp) for $1.2 billion in 2006.

Tony Alford - Director

Tony Alford is the founder and president of PBA Consultants Inc. PBA Consultants Inc. is a firm specializing in tax savings and cost reduction services for many Fortune 500 companies across the USA. Alford also founded Alford Investments in 1993. Alford Investments focuses on real estate investment properties, pharmacy distribution, food-related and natural resource companies. Alford was also a director of Revett Minerals Inc. in 2009 and 2010.

Thomas Pressello - Director

Thomas Pressello has been involved in corporate and commercial finance for more than 25 years. He previously worked at one of the largest Canadian banks where he restructured several $100 million plus real estate portfolios, and a Western Canadian real estate merchant bank where he acted as a general partner for several real estate limited partnerships. He is the founder of Active Hedge Capital Inc., a finance advisory firm. He has served as the chief financial officer and president of Pacific Harbour Capital Ltd., and was responsible for the restructuring of the company. Through Active Hedge Capital Inc. Mr. Pressello also assisted with the receivership and sale of a publicly listed alternative fuels business for a TSX listed Toronto merchant bank.

