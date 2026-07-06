Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Present at B. Riley Securities 2026 Mind, Muscle & Vision Healthcare Summit

Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Present at B. Riley Securities 2026 Mind, Muscle & Vision Healthcare Summit

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing "off the shelf" allogeneic cell therapies for serious medical conditions, today announced that Brian M. Culley, Lineage's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the B. Riley Securities 2026 Mind, Muscle & Vision Healthcare Summit , in a fireside chat hosted by Mayank Mamtani, Senior Managing Director, Group Head of Healthcare Research and Senior Biotechnology Analyst. The B. Riley Securities 2026 Mind, Muscle & Vision Healthcare Summit will take place on July 16, 2026, at the InterContinental Boston hotel in Boston, MA.

Participation in the summit is by invitation only. Investors interested in scheduling an in-person meeting with the Lineage management team should contact their B. Riley Securities representative or email healthcareevents@brileysecurities.com .

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel allogeneic, or "off the shelf", cell therapies for serious medical conditions. Lineage's programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform, AlloSCOPE™ (Allogeneic, Scalable, Consistent, Off-the-shelf, Pluripotent Cell Engineering), and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this proprietary AlloSCOPE platform, Lineage develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or substantially identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages, and in some instances may be designed to have additional beneficial properties. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient's functional activity. Lineage's pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen ® cell therapy, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ReSonance™ (ANP1), an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy in preclinical development under a collaboration with William Demant Invest A/S for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy research initiative being evaluated for development for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being evaluated for development under a gene editing partnership; (vi) ILT1, a cell therapy manufacturing initiative focused on the issue of large-scale production of undifferentiated pluripotent cells, which if successful could be evaluated for the production of islet cells to support a potential treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; and (vii) COR1, a corneal endothelial disease cell therapy in preclinical development for the potential treatment of corneal endothelial disease. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell .

Forward-Looking Statements

Lineage cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believe," "aim," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "can," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "goal," "suggest," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our ability to develop new cell lines into potential differentiated cell transplant product candidates and the potential indications thereof. Forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Lineage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks that: investigational allogeneic cell therapies represent a novel approach to the treatment of serious medical conditions, which gives rise to significant challenges; clinical development of product candidates is a lengthy and expensive process with a high level of uncertainty as to timing and ultimate outcome; we may not be successful in developing new product candidates and neither we nor our collaborators may be successful in obtaining regulatory approval to market and sell any product candidates; that the ongoing Israeli regional conflict may materially and adversely impact our manufacturing processes, including cell banking and product manufacturing for our cell therapy product candidates, all of which are conducted by our subsidiary in Jerusalem, Israel; that Lineage may not be able to manufacture sufficient clinical quantities of its product candidates in accordance with current good manufacturing practice; and those risks and uncertainties inherent in Lineage's business and other risks discussed in Lineage's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading "Risk Factors" in Lineage's periodic reports with the SEC, including Lineage's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and its other subsequent reports, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Lineage undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made except as required by law.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. IR
Ioana C. Hone
( ir@lineagecell.com )
(442) 287-8963

Russo Partners – Media Relations
Nic Johnson or David Schull
( Nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com )
( David.schull@russopartnersllc.com )
(212) 845-4242

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Lineage Cell TherapeuticsInc.LCTXnyse:lctx:usbase metals investing
LCTX
The Conversation (0)
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Keep Reading...
Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company's CEO, Brian M. Culley, will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention , on Tuesday June 4... Keep Reading...
Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

Lineage Announces Updates to 2nd Annual Spinal Cord Injury Investor Symposium

Persons with Lived Experience Session Expanded to Include Michaela & Kyle Devins Clinical Session Expanded to Include Neuralink Preclinical Session Expanded to Include Axonis, Novoron, Sania & Rewire Medical Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage... Keep Reading...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Established New Services Agreement with Genentech to Support Ongoing Development of the OpRegen ® Program Long-Term Visual Benefits from a Single Administration with OpRegen Reported at 2024 Retinal Cell & Gene Therapy Innovation Summit OpRegen Preclinical Results Presented at 2024 Association... Keep Reading...
OpRegen® Phase 1/2a Clinical Study 24-Month Visual Acuity Results Featured at 2024 Retinal Cell & Gene Therapy Innovation Summit

OpRegen® Phase 1/2a Clinical Study 24-Month Visual Acuity Results Featured at 2024 Retinal Cell & Gene Therapy Innovation Summit

BCVA gains of +5.5 letters at 24 months in Cohort 4 patients (n=10) BCVA gains of +7.4 letters among Cohort 4 patients with extensive OpRegen bleb coverage of the GA lesion (n=5) Maintenance or increases in external limiting membrane (ELM) and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) layers observed by... Keep Reading...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 9, 2024

Lineage Cell Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 9, 2024

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, following the... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces that it has received notices of exercise of warrants over 1,349,255 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in the share capital of the Company at a price of 1.30 pence per share... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Geological Staff Mobilize to Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC, to Prepare for Maiden Drill Program

Oreterra Geological Staff Mobilize to Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC, to Prepare for Maiden Drill Program

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that its geological team has mobilized to Bronson Camp, in the vicinity of the Company's new, large scale Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect. The Trek... Keep Reading...
High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill

High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red Hill

Azzuro Resources (AZ9:AU) has announced High-Grade Copper Mineralisation Continues at Red HillDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Expands Silver Hill District Through Strategic Land Acquisition as Exploration Footprint Continues to Grow

Metalsource Mining Expands Silver Hill District Through Strategic Land Acquisition as Exploration Footprint Continues to Grow

Metalsource Land package increases to approximately 1,300 acres, securing new prospective ground along strike and down dip of known mineralization while the Company advances plans to accelerate exploration through increased drilling capacity.Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF) (OTCQB:... Keep Reading...
Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite ExtensionsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Star Copper Expands Copper-Gold Portfolio with Two Advanced District-Scale Exploration Assets in British Columbia

Star Copper Expands Copper-Gold Portfolio with Two Advanced District-Scale Exploration Assets in British Columbia

- Acquisition of Zymo and Indata Copper-Gold Projects from Eastfield Resources would materially increase drill-ready targets, exploration upside, and long-term development opportunities VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lexaria Updates Business Development

Lexaria Updates Business Development

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Name Change to Freegold Limited

VanadiumCorp Engages Explo-Logik to Advance Québec Exploration Programs

Related News

precious metals investing

Freegold Ventures Limited Announces Name Change to Freegold Limited

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Engages Explo-Logik to Advance Québec Exploration Programs

precious metals investing

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Name Change to "55 North Gold Inc." and Election of Two New Directors

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Provides Queensway and Pine Cove Update

precious metals investing

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Goldgroup Announces 4:1 Consolidation Ratio and Grant of Stock Options

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Announces 4:1 Consolidation Ratio and Grant of Stock Options

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: ATERRA Metals Gains 57 Percent