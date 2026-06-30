Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Announces Director Resignation and Receipt of Civil Claim

(TheNewswire)

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 30, 2026 Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V: LMG) announces that it has received the resignation of Mr. Paul Saxton as a director of the Company, effective immediately. Following Mr. Saxton's resignation, the Board of Directors now comprises three members. The Company will file the required notice of change of directors with the British Columbia Registrar of Companies and make any other necessary regulatory filings. The Company has been served with a notice of civil claim filed in the BC Supreme Court by Mr. Saxton. The Company intends to vigorously defend against the allegations comprising Mr. Saxton's claims, and will provide further disclosure if and when such matters become material in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds an interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property that is fully permitted and moving to production and a second larger project, the Pine Grove gold property, which is in the final stages of permitting. The two gold projects are within 61 air miles of each other, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its numerous gold and silver deposits.

For further information, please contact:
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Ian Rogers, Chairman and CEO
Phone: 604-688-7377
Email: info@lincolnmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.


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