Lincoln Gold Announces Results of the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - July 16, 2026 Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: LMG) ("Lincoln Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the voting results from the 2026 annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"), held on July 16, 2026. A total of 16,773,870 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 60.32% of the issued and outstanding common shares.
Shareholders approved all matters put forward at the Meeting with overwhelming support. Detailed results of the voting are as follows:
Number of Directors
Shareholders voted 99.67% in favour of the approval to fix the number of the Directors at three (3), with 0.33% against.
Election of Directors
Shareholders approved the election of the persons listed below as the Directors, as follows:
|
Nominee
|
% Votes For
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Ian Rogers
|
99.92
|
0.08
|
Matthew Mikulic
|
99.92
|
0.08
|
Curtis Stewart
|
99.92
|
0.08
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders voted 100.00% in favour of the approval of the appointment of the Company's auditors, Davidson Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, with remuneration to be fixed by the Directors.
Stock Option Plan
Shareholders voted 99.94% in favour of the re-approval of the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan dated August 31, 2022, with 0.06% against.
New Control Person
Disinterested shareholders voted 99.02% in favour of the approval of Ian Rogers as a new Control Person of the Company, with 0.98% against. For the purposes of the disinterested approval, 4,942,000 common shares held by Ian Rogers were excluded from the vote.
Advance Notice Policy
Shareholders voted 99.92% in favour of the approval and ratification of the Company's advance notice policy, with 0.08% against.
Lincoln's board of directors would like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their participation and support. For further information about the Meeting, and the matters voted thereat, please see the Company's management information circular dated June 16, 2026, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:
Lincoln Gold is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property that is fully permitted and moving to production and a second larger project, the Pine Grove gold property which is in the final stages of permitting. The two gold projects are within 61 air miles of each other, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its numerous gold and silver deposits. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Ian Rogers, Chairman and CEO
Phone: 604-688-7377
Email: info@lincolnmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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