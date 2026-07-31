Lincoln Gold Announces Control Person Approval

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC, July 31, 2026 TheNewswire - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (TSX.V: LMG) ("Lincoln Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has satisfied the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange")'s conditions for Ian Rogers being a "Control Person" (as such term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) of the Company.
In addition to receiving the previously announced approval of the disinterested shareholders of the Company for Mr. Rogers being a Control Person of the Company, Mr. Rogers is now entitled to convert and/or exercise all convertible securities held by Mr. Rogers into common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares").
Ian Rogers currently has beneficial ownership, and control and direction of, a total of 4,942,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 17.17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Accordingly, Mr. Rogers may now convert any convertible notes and/or exercise any warrants or options which would result in him holding greater than 19.99% of the Common Shares at the time of conversion or exercise.
Early Warning Disclosure
As of the date of this news release Mr. Rogers has beneficial ownership and control and direction of 4,942,000 Common Shares, representing 17.17% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, based on there being 28,783,010 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof. Mr. Rogers also beneficially owns, or exercises control or direction over 11,100,000 convertible securities, including convertible notes, warrants and options (the "Convertible Securities"), representing approximately 40.22% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares based on there being 39,883,010 issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis after giving effect to the conversion and exercise of all of the Convertible Securities, assuming no further Common Shares have been issued.
As disinterested shareholder approval has been obtained and the conditions imposed by the Exchange have been satisfied, Mr. Rogers will be able to convert and/or exercise any portion of the Convertible Securities that would result in him holding (directly or indirectly) over 19.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (after giving effect to such conversion and/or exercise).
An early warning report in respect of the Company will be filed by Ian Rogers with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. To obtain copies of the early warning report once filed by Ian Rogers, please contact Mr. Rogers using the email address or phone number provided below.
Depending on market conditions and other factors, Mr. Rogers may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, Common Share purchase warrants or other securities of the Company or dispose of some or all of the securities in the Company that it owns at such time. In addition, as a director, Mr. Rogers is eligible to receive, and may receive, stock options of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.
About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.:
Lincoln Gold is a Canadian precious metals development and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC. The Company holds interest in the Bell Mountain gold-silver property that is fully permitted and moving to production and a second larger project, the Pine Grove gold property which is in the final stages of permitting. The two gold projects are within 61 air miles of each other, located in the highly prospective Walker Lane mineral belt, known for its numerous gold and silver deposits. Lincoln is committed to maintaining steady and robust progress towards its goal of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.
Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.
Ian Rogers, Chair of the Board
Phone: 604-688-7377
info@lincolnmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including expectations regarding the exercise or conversion of the Convertible Securities by Ian Rogers, the acquisition of additional Common Shares by Ian Rogers, and Ian Rogers holding greater than 19.99% of issued and outstanding Common Shares.
Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof. Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, the expectation that Ian Rogers will hold greater than 19.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.
Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include Ian Rogers not exercising and converting any of the Convertible Securities.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements regarding Lincoln Gold and its proposed business activities are subject to a number of risks, including those risks disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure materials accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
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