Lilly to participate in Bernstein's 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Lilly to participate in Bernstein's 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will participate in Bernstein's 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 28, 2026. Daniel M. Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific and product officer, and president of Lilly Research Laboratories, will take part in a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 90 days.

About Lilly
Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. F-LLY

Trademarks and Trade Names
All trademarks or trade names referred to in this press release are the property of the company, or, to the extent trademarks or trade names belonging to other companies are references in this press release, the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this press release are referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that the company or, to the extent applicable, their respective owners will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, the company's or their rights thereto. We do not intend the use or display of other companies' trademarks and trade names to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies.

Refer to:

Ashley Hennessey; gentry_ashley_jo@lilly.com; 317-416-4363 (Media)

Michael Czapar; czapar_michael_c@lilly.com; 317-617-0983 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company)

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