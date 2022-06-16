GamingInvesting News

Unites Studios and Games to Support Next Phase of Growth and Development

- Leading global game developer LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS (formerly LIGHTSPEED & QUANTUM STUDIOS) announced the LIGHTSPEED Universe, its vision to create an ecosystem that connects players and developers around the world based on great stories, great gameplay and next-generation technology.

One of the world's leading game studios, and co-developer of global blockbusters PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with Krafton, Inc.) and Apex Legends Mobile (co-developed with Electronic Arts), LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has delivered more than 50 PC and mobile games for over 4 billion registered users across over 200 countries and regions.

The LIGHTSPEED Universe aims to create a world of unparalleled experiences that players can enjoy anywhere, anytime and on any platform or device, and where developers can develop games faster and easier. This vision supports the next decade of global growth and development, driven by continued investments in exceptional talent, advanced research and development, and global platforms.

"The LIGHTSPEED Universe is a holistic concept with research and development at its core." said Jerry Chen , president of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS. "Driven by the integration of digital and real-world experiences and fueled by LIGHTSPEED's development capabilities, we aspire to set a new standard for original cross-platform, cross-cultural interactive experiences. Our goal is to captivate and inspire players and developers and leave a lasting and positive impression on future generations."

The LIGHTSPEED Universe will feature ambitious open worlds based on original IP and next generation experiences. To explore how its IP translates to animation, TV, and movies, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS today announced LIGHTSPEED PICTURES, a new subsidiary brand to create experiences beyond games.

Today, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS updated its name and brand identity to advance its vision and make it easy for players and developers to immerse themselves in the LIGHTSPEED Universe. LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS unites existing studios, games, and talent to focus on the future, which include the development of new games for the console and PC markets.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is also upgrading its development infrastructure to develop better games faster with advanced design and high-quality production values. LIGHTSPEED revealed its dedicated and experienced technology and art centers, part of a global development platform, which serves LIGHTSPEED and its partners. LIGHTSPEED's Singapore office now serves as an R&D innovation and integration center, helping to coordinate its R&D pipeline and global operations as well as serving as a base to explore cutting-edge technologies such as AR, VR, and cloud gaming.

Making great games requires great talent, and LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is expanding to ten countries this year, growing its teams around the world, hiring outstanding developers who want to break new ground and make a global impact. Two examples include its US studios – LIGHTSPEED LA and UNCAPPED GAMES, led by world-class developers previously responsible for some of the world's more popular, innovative, and best-loved games. LIGHTSPEED LA is building an ambitious open-world game with sophisticated player-driven gameplay, enlightened storytelling. UNCAPPED GAMES is creating an action-packed PC RTS.

"The road ahead is uncertain, but our dream remains the same - to become one of the world's best game developers. The LIGHTSPEED Universe, the ecosystem that connects players and developers around the world, is our vision and blueprint for the next decade." added Jerry Chen .

About LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is one of the world's most innovative and successful game developers, with teams across China , United States , Singapore , Canada , United Kingdom , France , Japan , South Korea , New Zealand , and United Arab Emirates .

Founded in 2008, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users. It is the co-developer of worldwide hits PUBG MOBILE (co-developed with Krafton, Inc.) and Apex Legends Mobile (co-developed with Electronic Arts).

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is made up of passionate players who advance the art & science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices.

More information about LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS please visit www.lightspeed-studios.com , and follow us on Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

Altech Chemicals

Altech Chemicals


East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Americas Cardroom's Special $1 Million GTD Tourney Starts Day 1 Flights this Sunday

- Father's Day is going to be more even more exciting for poker players at US-facing Americas Cardroom. That's because the site's special $1 Million GTD tournament starts its Day 1 Flights this Sunday, June 19th .

The $1 Million tourney, part of their 21st Anniversary Celebration, comes with their cheapest buy-in ever at $109 . That's about half the cost of their normal Million Dollar Sunday. The Day 1 flights run daily from this Sunday through July 10th . Day 2 for qualifying players will also be on that last day, Sunday, July 10th .

Urbanista Seoul Now Shipping: True Wireless Earphones That Will Elevate Your Game

Step into a world of immersive mobile gaming with the new and advanced Urbanista Seoul

Urbanista the Swedish lifestyle audio brand, announces that Urbanista Seoul, mobile gaming ready, true wireless earphones, are now shipping. Designed for gamers on the go, the sleek and compact Seoul earphones offer low latency and superb audio quality, making them the perfect partner for mobile gaming with flawless style.

Metaverse Games Section Officially Released, Color World Brings Fresh New Entertainment Technology

- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence ("AI") in the entertainment industry, has recently announced new features and in-game locations are in the works following their recent successful app update, capturing the attention of the public and industry insiders alike. Today, Color Star once again announced that the metaverse platform's games section is officially online. Members can log in to experience the novel entertainment made possible through state-of-the-art technology.

Since the launch of the Color World metaverse app, the technical team has worked nonstop on the development and innovation, combining large amounts of AR and AI technologies, virtual images with real locations, creating virtual meeting rooms, digital airports, business headquarters, celebrity entertainment, and other related content. Color Star is creating an interdependence of entertainment and business, all the while constantly providing users with refreshing new content. The launch of the currency "Rainbow Beans" will allow users access to life-like immersive interactions. This games section has been the focus of the technical team's development. It is understood that the genre of the newly released game named 'Super Kart Racing' already has a large worldwide competitive scene compared to similar more traditional games. "Super Kart Racing" adheres to the concept of the metaverse in terms of having very high standards for its graphics and competitive scene. During pre-testing, users gave very positive feedback in regard to the game's graphics and gameplay. Color Star metaverse will follow up "Super Kart Racing" with more games in the future.

Aristocrat Gaming and Seminole Gaming Launch $1 Million Dollar Storm Progressive Jackpot

Exclusive high-limit progressive debuts at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Aristocrat Gaming and Seminole Gaming have leveled up once again with the launch of an all-new Dollar Storm featuring a progressive jackpot starting at $1 million . Building on the phenomenal success of the Dragon Link™ high-denomination slot and the launch of the $1 million Dragon Link progressive jackpot, the $1 million Dollar Storm slot game rounds out the star-studded lineup of high-limit player options.

West Midlands partners with Global Esports Federation to enhance UK's position as a global esports hub

  • 10-year agreement builds on the UK's position as a leading global hub for esports.
  • Partnership follows announcement that Birmingham will stage inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships and Commonwealth Esports Forum.
  • Agreement places esports and adjacent sectors at the heart of UK's digital economic development, with the sector set to grow exponentially in the years ahead.

- The West Midlands has agreed on a 10-year Strategic Framework Agreement (SFA) with the Global Esports Federation (GEF), accelerating the region's commitment to driving international growth in the rapidly developing industry, and further burnishing the UK's credentials as an international esports centre. The partnership will see the West Midlands join a network of global hubs, including GEF's headquarters Singapore and continued developments in Brazil China Türkiye Japan the Middle East Africa and the Americas, among others.

L-R: Andy Street, West Midlands Mayor. Rachel Davis, Director of Warwick Enterprise. Alice Dearing – Olympian and avid gamer. Matt Hammond, PwC regional chairman and West Midlands Growth Company chairman. Paul J Foster, CEO of Global Esports Federation. Cllr Ian Ward, Birmingham City Council Leader.

The agreement spanning 10 years – led by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC)* – will cement the region's position as a hotbed for the esports and gaming industry, with the West Midlands already responsible for one quarter of the UK's output in the sector.

The announcement precedes the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships and the Commonwealth Esports Forum in partnership with the Commonwealth Games Federation which will take place in Birmingham this August. Together, this partnership and the Championships will turbocharge growth and prosperity in the UK esports industry, which is already the fastest growing tech sector in the country. The Championships will be the foremost esports event since the Global Esports Games in Singapore in December 2021 , which attracted over 500 million viewers from across the globe.

The Strategic Framework Agreement commits to progressing a number of key areas, including:

  • The commissioning of an independent report into the esports sector in the region, assessing the potential for the sector's growth and its economic impact.
  • A bid to host the GEF's flagship Global Esports Games in 2027/2028.
  • The region playing host to the Global Esports Tour from 2023 through to 2026.
  • The development of a range of initiatives focused on education, health, and the future of work – harnessing GEF and the region's shared principles of integrity, inclusion, diversity, and innovation.
  • The establishment of a GEF Innovation and Research Centre (IRC) to catalyse further collaboration between the private sector and the universities in the West Midlands, spurring innovation in gaming and immersive technologies.
  • Collaboration with the region's leading games developers to showcase West Midlands talent.
  • The hosting of an annual GEF World Forum in the West Midlands, focused on areas including health, wellness, education, youth leadership, careers and the future of work, and tangible impact for local communities.

Read more about the Global Esports Federation and West Midlands Strategic Framework Agreement .

(PRNewsfoto/Global Esports Federation)

Pixelworks Technology Empowers One Piece Fighting Path to Advance Visual Experience of Mobile Gaming

Expanded Ecosystem Partnership with Industry-leading Gaming Studio Enables Comprehensive Visual Optimization Solution for 120 FPS Gaming

Pixelworks, Inc.  (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced that the latest release of One Piece Fighting Path published in mainland China by ByteDance's game studio Nuverse and CMGE Group has integrated Pixelworks' Rendering Accelerator SDK to significantly enhance the visual quality for mobile gaming. Coupled with Pixelworks X7 visual processor, the Rendering Accelerator works as a bridge to deliver high frame rate game content precisely and efficiently onto mobile devices. One Piece Fighting Path is the first mobile game to leverage a collaborative effort between content providers and mobile devices to jointly improve the visual experience, marking an important milestone in the development of the gaming ecosystem comprised of content providers, game engine platforms and smartphone manufacturers. Underpinned by Pixelworks' SDK and advanced visual processing technology, the frame rate of mobile games can be increased by up to 4x from the original content, while simultaneously achieving lower power consumption.

Latest Press Releases

Related News

