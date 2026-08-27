Lightspeed Publishes its Fifth Annual Sustainability Report

Lightspeed's Fiscal 2026 Sustainability Report showcases the Company's ESG initiatives
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, today announced the release of its fifth annual Sustainability Report. This report continues Lightspeed's vision to empower businesses at the heart of communities worldwide, detailing its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") initiatives and highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 ("Fiscal 2026").
"At Lightspeed, sustainable growth means creating lasting value for our customers, employees, partners and communities. It's ingrained in how we work, what we create and how we build for the future. This year, we advanced that commitment by fostering an inclusive culture, deepening community engagement and strengthening our approach to responsible innovation," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed.
Some highlights of Lightspeed's sustainability initiatives include:
- Lightspeed continues its commitment to company-wide DEI initiatives. This year, Lightspeed's employee base includes 41% who identify as women, 37% BIPOC representation, 11% persons with disabilities, and 9% who identify as LGBTQ2S+1. In addition, 56% of Lightspeed's executive officers identify as women2, and 86% of the members of its Board of Directors identify as either women or visible minorities as of March 31, 2026.
- According to Lightspeed's annual diversity, equity and inclusion and engagement survey, 88% of its employees feel that they can be their authentic self at work and 90% feel their manager genuinely cares about their well-being1.
- Lightspeed continues to advance its environmental efforts through internal and customer-facing initiatives. The Company introduced composting at its headquarters and, through its partnership with GiftTrees, offers the Carbon Friendly Dining program, enabling diners to offset the carbon emissions associated with their meals by planting trees. As of June 30, 2026, more than 2.5 million trees have been planted.
- Through partnerships, sponsorships, charitable contributions and employee volunteerism, Lightspeed supported organizations making a difference in their communities, including Technovation Montréal, the TupuToa Foundation, Take2 in Auckland, Streets Kitchen in London, AspenOUT and the Young Enterprise Scheme in New Zealand.
- With approximately $360 million advanced across 10 countries in Fiscal 2026, Lightspeed Capital continues to open up more ways for independent merchants to access fast, flexible business funding.
- During Fiscal 2026, Lightspeed continued to integrate AI into its products and operations to help merchants save time and simplify their work. Alongside this expansion, the Company's approach to responsible AI and data governance is guided by principles of privacy, security, fairness and accountability, supported by oversight from its active cross-functional AI committee, executive leadership and Board of Directors.
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2 As of June 30, 2026, the end of Lightspeed's most recently completed fiscal quarter.
In addition to its partnerships and internal initiatives, the report highlights some of the businesses Lightspeed powers, including customers whose impact extends beyond commerce. Through technology, insight and a deep understanding of retail and hospitality, Lightspeed helps these businesses simplify, grow and thrive. When local businesses succeed, communities everywhere are stronger.
One example highlighted in the report is Thrifty Shopper, a New York-based Lightspeed customer with a 65-year history rooted in affordability, community and sustainability. One hundred percent of its revenue supports Rescue Mission Alliance, a nonprofit working to fight homelessness in the communities it serves. "I love what the organization stands for. It actually makes a difference and it actually impacts people's lives," said Brent Piech, Sales Manager at Thrifty Shopper.
"As we look ahead, we remain focused on building a company that grows responsibly for lasting impact," said Dasilva. "We will continue to support entrepreneurs, invest in our people, contribute to our communities and innovate with purpose, alongside our employees, customers, partners and the communities we serve."
Find out more about our sustainability mission on our website: https://www.lightspeedhq.com/sustainability/.
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.
With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, eCommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.
Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
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Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's ESG initiatives and impacts. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.