Lightspeed Introduces "On Deck" to Help Golf Courses Recapture Canceled Tee-Time Demand

New waitlist technology notifies golfers the moment their preferred tee time opens up, helping courses maximize bookings without manual work
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, today announced On Deck, a new Lightspeed Golf capability that helps courses recapture demand when a tee time becomes available.
Through the Lightspeed Golf booking experience, golfers can set up an On Deck request for a preferred tee time or time window. When a matching opening is found due to a cancellation or rescheduling by the original booker, they receive an automated email with an opportunity to book it.
Golfers want to play at their preferred time, but when that time is already booked, they are often left checking back manually or settling for a less convenient slot. On Deck gives them an easier way to express interest in the tee times they want, while helping courses connect newly available inventory with golfers who are ready to play.
For golf courses, a filled tee time can create revenue opportunities beyond the booking itself, including cart rentals, pro shop purchases and food and beverage sales. By connecting newly available tee times with interested golfers, On Deck can help courses improve occupancy, recover revenue from cancellations and reduce the manual follow-up associated with managing demand.
On Deck works with the Lightspeed Golf booking experience and tee sheet, helping courses manage demand without adding another system or process. The capability is designed to reduce empty slots while minimizing additional work for course staff and golfers.
On Deck rolls out alongside Tee Time Reminders, which sends golfers an automated email 48 hours before a booking to confirm or edit their reservation. Lightspeed plans to continue expanding On Deck to help courses deliver better golfer experiences and capture more booking opportunities.
Customers can learn more about Lightspeed Golf or book a demo.
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.
With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.
Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
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SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.