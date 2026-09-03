Lightspeed and ShipStation Partner to Unify In-Store and Online Fulfillment

New integration brings leading shipping technology into the Lightspeed platform, streamlining operations and enabling more flexible customer experiences
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) ("Lightspeed" or the "Company"), the unified omnichannel platform powering ambitious retail, golf and hospitality businesses in over 100 countries, today announces the launch of a new integration with X8P8kulUsUUZ%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwtIfPBhAzEiwAv9RTJib7J1L8yEwOodEWwg4wRW4Burzh4rfRO0t5f50SgO1Eb9GpXJ3P9hoCqQoQAvD_BwE&a=ShipStation" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ShipStation, a leading intelligent shipping and logistics platform. The partnership enhances the integration of X8P8kulUsUUZ%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwtIfPBhAzEiwAv9RTJib7J1L8yEwOodEWwg4wRW4Burzh4rfRO0t5f50SgO1Eb9GpXJ3P9hoCqQoQAvD_BwE&a=ShipStation" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">ShipStation's industry-leading shipping capabilities directly into the Lightspeed ecosystem, enabling retailers to manage, automate, and scale fulfillment from a single platform.
With ShipStation connected directly into the Lightspeed POS and ecommerce platforms, retailers gain access to shipping infrastructure without the need for additional systems or disconnected workflows. Orders flow smoothly between platforms, enabling merchants to manage fulfillment with greater speed, accuracy, and control.
With Lightspeed and ShipStation, merchants can:
- Unify fulfilment across all channels to save time and reduce manual work with automated shipping decisions
- Compete with ecommerce leaders by offering flexible, convenient fulfillment options
- Increase conversion by automatically selecting the fastest or most cost-effective shipping option for every order
"At Lightspeed, we're focused on helping retailers capture every possible sale," said Dax Dasilva, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Lightspeed. "By partnering with ShipStation, we're bringing best-in-class fulfillment technology directly into our platform so merchants can simplify shipping, automate decisions, and deliver the kind of seamless post-purchase experience that turns one-time buyers into loyal ones."
"Shipping has the power to make or break the customer experience," said Matt Norman, VP of Partnerships Management at ShipStation Global. "With Lightspeed, we're going beyond faster delivery, giving merchants the ability to ship from store and fulfill online orders from in-store inventory, so every location becomes a fulfillment asset and customers get what they need, wherever they shop."
These capabilities are powered by ShipStation's global carrier network, intelligent automation rules, and a centralized view of all orders across in-store and online channels.
By unifying order and fulfillment data, Lightspeed and ShipStation create a single source of truth for retail operations. For multi-location retailers, this means greater visibility and more consistent execution across every store.
With fulfillment built directly into the point of sale, and automated tax calculations, retailers can deliver a streamlined sell anywhere, fulfill anywhere experience without added complexity, avoiding lost sales.
The ShipStation integration is now available to eligible Lightspeed Retail merchants. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedhq.com/integrations/shipstation.
About Lightspeed
Lightspeed is the POS and payments platform powering businesses at the heart of communities in over 100 countries. As the partner of choice for ambitious retail, golf and hospitality entrepreneurs, Lightspeed helps businesses accelerate growth, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and run smarter across all channels and locations.
With fast, flexible omnichannel technology, Lightspeed brings together point of sale, ecommerce, embedded payments, inventory, reporting, staff and supplier management, financial services, and an exclusive wholesale retail network. Backed by insights, and expert support, Lightspeed helps businesses run more efficiently and focus on what they do best.
Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), with teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
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About ShipStation
Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation's online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences—wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, GlobalPost, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is part of ShipStation Global, the #1 intelligent logistics platform powering millions of businesses and billions of shipments annually. Learn more at www.shipstation.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed's partnerships and product offerings. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.