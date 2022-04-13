Fintech Investing News

AdaptHealth Corp. Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against AdaptHealth alleging Defendants made false andor misleading statements andor failed to disclose that: AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; accordingly, the Company had materially ...

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQCM: AHCO)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against AdaptHealth alleging Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AdaptHealth had misrepresented its organic growth trajectory by retroactively inflating past organic growth numbers without disclosing the changes, in violation of SEC regulations; (ii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated its financial prospects; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an AdaptHealth investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGM: KPLT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Katapult alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) that despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Katapult investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PYPL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against PayPal alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PayPal had deficient disclosure controls and procedures; (ii) as a result, PayPal's business practices with respect to PayPal Credit remained non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iii) PayPal's practices regarding payment of interchange rates related to its debit cards were likewise non-compliant with applicable laws and/or regulations; (iv) accordingly, PayPal's revenues derived from its PayPal Credit and debit card practices were in part the subject of improper conduct and thus unsustainable; (v) all the foregoing subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory investigation and enforcement; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a PayPal investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQGM: SESN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Sesen Bio alleging that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Sesen Bio's clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major"; (2) that three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data"; (3) that Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the BLA for Vicineum; (4) that Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Sesen Bio investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law PLLC
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: jml@jlclasslaw.com


PayPal Acquires TIO Networks

Core Innovation Capital and the Center for Financial Services Innovation has announced that their portfolio company has been acquired by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).
As quoted in the press release:

CFSI, the nation’s authority on financial health, made an early investment in TIO Networks in 2005. Core, a venture capital firm investing in leading financial technology companies, invested in TIO in 2013 as part of their mandate to create value for everyday and underserved Americans.
TIO is a cloud-based multi-channel bill payment processor that has processed over $7 billion in payments in 2016 for its 14 million customers. The company delivers convenient access to secure bill pay via kiosk, walk-in, mobile and web solutions.
“Our exceptional financial return is further enhanced by the fact that TIO is one of the most impactful fintechs in the industry, now becoming part of PayPal,” said Arjan Schütte, founder and managing partner of Core.
“PayPal’s acquisition of TIO represents one of CFSI’s greatest impacts to date,” said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of CFSI. “In TIO, we made an early investment that helped a strong innovator become a financial health champion, and the company has built an incredible business around a real consumer pain point, shaped it, and demonstrated that it can be done profitably. Under the larger umbrella of PayPal, TIO should scale even further to benefit more Americans.”
Seventy-nine percent of TIO’s customers are low-to-moderate income, of which a majority pays their bills by giving cash to a teller at a convenience or other retail location. One of the reasons both CFSI and Core invested is that these bills, when expedited, can be extremely expensive. When Core invested in 2013, TIO saved its customers $192 per year on walk-in bill pay charges, relative to the most common alternatives in the market. This translates to an aggregate savings of $290 million in that year alone. TIO is one of the most impactful companies in Core’s portfolio in terms of number of customers served and ratio of underserved customers.

CEO of Bitcoin Wall Provider Xapo Joins PayPal's Board of Directors

CEO of bitcoin waller provider Xapo has joined PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a new board member.
Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member.
 
According to an article on Fortune:

Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, is the payments giant’s newest board member. Payments giant PayPal announced a new board member this morning, potentially signaling the company’s openness to cryptocurrencies. Wences Casares, CEO of bitcoin wallet provider Xapo, joined PayPal’s board and is part of the company’s compensation committee.
Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal PYPL 2.49% , said of the entrepreneur: “Wences’s unique line of sight into the future of commerce is ideally aligned with PayPal’s vision of transforming the management and movement of money for people around the globe.”

FIS Teams with Fireblocks to Accelerate Crypto Adoption within Capital Markets Industry Globally

Key facts:

  • FIS and Fireblocks are teaming to provide enterprise-grade digital asset investing and wallet technology, lending and decentralized finance (DeFi) to FIS capital market clients.
  • Capital markets buy-side, sell-side and corporate firms can now efficiently gain access to the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and DeFi applications.

Today, financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announced it has teamed with Fireblocks to accelerate crypto adoption within the capital markets industry by enabling firms of all types to access the largest crypto trading venues, liquidity providers, lending desks and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

PayPal Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer John Rainey

Gabrielle Rabinovitch will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer upon Rainey's departure

FIS Unveils Banking-as-a-Service Hub, Delivering Creative and Innovative Fintech Solutions to Financial Institutions of All Sizes

Key facts:

  • FIS' introduction of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) comes as embedded finance sees broader adoption while the financial services industry explores new ways to expand reach to consumers.
  • New API-enabled BaaS Hub enables an all-in-one finance experience with intuitive banking and payments capabilities.
  • This Hub will enable financial institutions of all sizes to take advantage of new capabilities quickly and efficiently to bring new features to market.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) today announced its Banking-as-a-Service Hub, enabling banks, credit unions, and fintechs to build the digital banking and payments ecosystems they need to deliver innovation to merchants and consumers. The FIS Banking-as-a-Service Hub provides a full suite of banking and payments capabilities for institutions of all sizes, allowing for more opportunities to deliver embedded finance solutions for superior customer experiences.

New Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Research: Inflation Concerns Persist, but Optimism Increases

Inflation is now the biggest threat facing U.S. small businesses, creating widespread cash flow problems, according to the QuickBooks Small Business Insights Report released by INTUit today (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks , TurboTax , Mint , Credit Karma , and Mailchimp . Still, despite challenges, small businesses continue to be optimistic about opportunities on the horizon.

Almost all small businesses (99%) are now concerned about inflation, with one in two saying inflation is a threat to their business today. As a result, 68% of small businesses indicate they have experienced a cash flow problem. Of those, two in five have already dipped into their cash reserves, 39% have been forced to use personal funds, and 38% have used a credit card to plug the gap.

Worldpay from FIS Becomes First Global Merchant Acquirer to Offer Direct USDC Settlement, Driving Digital Currency Adoption to Businesses

Key facts:

  • Worldpay from FIS will allow merchants to receive settlement in USD Coin (USDC).
  • USDC is one of the fastest growing dollar digital currencies redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars.
  • Crypto.com to be pilot merchant for Worldpay's USDC settlement offering.
  • A leader in Card-to-Crypto processing, Worldpay provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges.

Financial technology leader FIS ® (NYSE: FIS) announces that its Worldpay from FIS business will be the first global merchant acquirer to offer merchants the ability to receive settlement directly in USD Coin (USDC), a fully reserved dollar digital currency.

Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a ‘stable' reserve asset (such as the U.S. dollar) and can be redeemed one-to-one. USDC is one of the fastest growing, regulated dollar digital currencies with more than $51 billion in circulation as of April 2022. 1

By teaming up with Circle , a global financial technology firm that provides payments and financial infrastructure to businesses of all sizes, and the sole issuer of USDC, Worldpay will enable both crypto-native and traditional businesses to build a fit-for-purpose settlement and treasury strategy that caters to their preferred currency for conducting business. Companies will no longer be constrained by payment service providers offering a fiat-only ecosystem and can instead leverage an innovative adoption of crypto payment rails to directly receive, hold, and transfer stablecoins in a fast and efficient manner. Crypto.com, the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, will act as a pilot customer for the USDC settlement proposition offered by Worldpay.

For traditional merchants and other corporates, the ability to receive settlement in stablecoins can help drive adoption of digital assets by enabling them to enter and experiment with cryptocurrency in a less volatile and lower-touch environment.

"Cryptocurrencies, for the most part, tend to be quite volatile and lack the ability to redeem at a predictable exchange rate in large quantities. That is why USDC is so popular among consumers who use crypto exchanges, and why it is so appealing to traditional merchants and other corporates," said Nabil Manji, SVP, Head of Crypto and Web3 at Worldpay from FIS. "By making it easier and more efficient for crypto-native companies and other corporates to receive and manage stablecoins, this will further drive corporate innovation in payments and benefit the consumer ecosystem."

"Integrating with Worldpay is a major step for Circle, USDC and the fintech sector as a whole," said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle. "It is a glimpse into a future where value is exchanged frictionlessly, all possible because we're building the next generation of financial solutions."

Worldpay from FIS is an experienced Card-to-Crypto™ processor which provides services for 4 of the top 5 cryptocurrency exchanges 2 and was recently honored as the Crypto Payment Service Provider of the Year by City AM. Overall, FIS processes over $2 trillion in transactions annually across more than 100 countries in numerous payments types and currencies.

For more information about FIS and Worldpay, visit www.fisglobal.com . For information about Circle and USDC, visit https://www.circle.com/ . Worldpay and Circle recently entered a Memorandum of Understanding covering technology integrations needed to support USDC settlement.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com . Follow FIS on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter ( @FISGlobal ).

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is the sole issuer of USD Coin (USDC), one of the fastest growing dollar digital currencies powering always-on internet-native commerce and payments. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through the frictionless exchange of financial value. Additionally, Circle operates SeedInvest, a leading startup fundraising platform in the U.S. Learn more at https://circle.com .

FIS to Report First Quarter Earnings on May 3, 2022

FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, will announce first quarter 2022 financial results on Tues., May 3, 2022, prior to market open.

The company will sponsor a live webcast of its earnings conference call with the investment community beginning at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) the same day. To access the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section of FIS' homepage, www.fisglobal.com . A replay will be available after the conclusion of the live webcast.

