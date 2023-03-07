RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

LifeForce Games Democratizes Game Development with User-friendly, Custom Game Generator

LifeForce Games the Web3 game development studio, announces the next level of gaming with its soon-to-launch Game Generator. In anticipation of their upcoming attendance at GDC (Game Developers Conference), Co-CEOs Cathy Carroll and Ryan Inman are excited to announce that their relatively small team at LifeForce Games has cracked the code of the next level of gaming and content creation.

LifeForce Games democratizes game development with user-friendly, custom game generator

"As gamers, we've all had dreams of building our own games, especially ones we could play with our friends. With our no-code drag-and-drop Game Generator, any gamer, no matter their skill level or age, will be able to realize their dream of creating their own game. This is groundbreaking tech and we can't wait to see what gamers create!" said Co-CEO Ryan Inman , aka Boomer.

Alongside the Game Generator are their already Steam-listed games, Forge Horizon, a third-person shooter, and Spark Defense, the first-of-its-kind MOBA Defense, which will both be available this year. Forge Horizon and Spark Defense were built to represent what can be created using the Game Generator.

"When we first launched, our ambition was to create a seamless and accessible environment for users to create games and share experiences," said Co-CEO Cathy Caroll , "Our Game Generator is the realization of that ambition."

Starting in March, the studio will begin the launch of LFG Game Nights where gamers can jump in and test out Spark Defense and Forge Horizon. Gamers will battle for leaderboard bragging rights and in-game collectibles, all in preparation for the alpha launch of the Game Generator where they will then be able to try their hand at creating their own games.

Ultimately the studio's goal is to have a variety of games, game modes, and play styles available for gamers to try their hand at building. Serious builders will also have the opportunity to create battle passes and utilize in-game customizations to make their own brand-specific community games, making this an ideal fit for gamers, content creators, and streamers wanting a place to engage their community.

To explore how not only gaming communities, but also brands can potentially get involved with this one-of-a-kind project, interested parties can reach out to Satsuma and Boomer to arrange a meeting at GDC at contactus@lf.games.

Spark Defense can be wishlisted here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2218100/Spark_Defense/

Forge Horizon can be wishlisted here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2243590/Forge_Horizon/

About LifeForce Games
LifeForce Games is a game development studio founded by Ryan Inman aka Boomer andCatherine Carroll aka Satsuma, the founders of the largest metaverse developer worldwide, LandVault. The LFG team consists of gaming, media, and technology veterans, including senior team members from Daybreak, Amazon, Disney, HarperCollins, Sony Playstation and Sony Online Entertainment.

For more information, visit https://lifeforce.games

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016378/LFG.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeforce-games-democratizes-game-development-with-user-friendly-custom-game-generator-301764436.html

SOURCE LifeForce Games

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Solid Clouds soft launches new sci-fi RPG STARBORNE: FRONTIERS

"Starborne: Frontiers" is a one-of-a-kind mobile experience for sci-fi fans, now available on iOS and Android devices, with a PC release to follow later this year. The game draws inspiration from popular gacha and tactics-based games but features unique strategy elements and a realistic sci-fi art style.

Key Art Starborne Frontiers

Set 400 years in the future, players will find themselves on the lawless fringes of the Starborne Universe, where mega-corporations fight for wealth and control. From the ruthless Zealot Pirates of XAOC, to the immortal scientists of Everliving, each group has their own agenda to push. Players must rely on their fleet to protect themselves and fight their way to the top of the galaxy.

Here is a taste of what players can expect:

  • Over 90 captains to recruit.
  • 10 factions each with their own ethos and agendas.
  • Take on outlaws in challenging Bounties.
  • Over 100 rendered unique spaceships.
  • Strategic ship placement.

"The soft launch of the game is a huge milestone for Solid Clouds and the development team who have worked hard to achieve the goals we have set ourselves,' says Stefan Gunnarson , CEO of Solid Clouds . 'We are looking forward to receiving feedback from players as we're getting closer to the final version of the game with constant improvements as we fine-tune and develop it further."

Google Play Apple Store

About the game

One aspect of the gameplay is collecting and upgrading ships. With dozens of pieces of equipment, multiple sets, and a multitude of combinations, players can customize their fleet in unique ways. However, strategic choices both on and off the battlefield will determine the fate of the player's fleet. On the battlefield, players can arrange their ships into near-limitless formations. Choosing the units that work best with each other is crucial.

"Starborne: Frontiers" also offers exciting PvP and cooperative gameplay. Players can enter the Arena, or team up with an alliance to tackle challenges together. For players seeking a challenge and a less linear progression path, they can participate in Bounties.

About Solid Clouds

Solid Clouds is a game development studio based in Reykjavik, Iceland , founded in 2013 by Stefán Gunnarsson, Stefán Björnsson and Sigurður Arnljótsson, the founder and former CEO of CCP Games. It became Iceland's first game studio to be publicly traded on Nasdaq.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016651/Key_Art_Starborne_Frontiers.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016652/Starborne_Frontiers_Logo.jpg

Starborne Frontiers Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solid-clouds-soft-launches-new-sci-fi-rpg-starborne-frontiers-301763639.html

SOURCE Solid Clouds

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

WiMi Hologram Cloud to Build A BCI-VR Gaming and Entertainment System

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced proactive advancement in the R&D of BCI-VR system based on its technological reserve in VR (Virtual Reality) and BCI (Brain-Computer Interface), and the further exploration of BCI-VR system applications in gaming and entertainment.

Compared to traditional games, the interaction of game scenes designed using BCI-VR systems will be more direct and intuitive and overcome some limitations of moving around in a purely virtual reality environment. In particular, the BCI-VR system, which relies heavily on visual stimuli, will significantly enhance the gaming user's experience by allowing the user to implement controls in the VR environment by simply gazing at or focusing directly on the object to be manipulated.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Redbrick Inc. signs an MOU with the Korea Indie Game Society to promote the indie game industry

- Cooperation for the development of the Indie Game industry and training of developers was agreed

- An Indie Game Developer support program 'Indie Challengers' is being co-hosted

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Strengthening the collaboration model with IPs

Expanding RED°ｘIP Collaboration NFTs

First step: NFT give-away exclusive to the RED TOKEN community

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Saffronic Studio Launches Global Operations

The animation industry is growing exponentially. In 2022 its estimated global worth was around USD 400 billion and it is forecasted to grow rapidly. This year-on-year growth means that demand for animation services is increasing and opening up opportunities for new players in the market.

Saffronic, a US agency specialized in advanced animation and gaming capabilities has set up a production facility in India in the city of Chennai .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gaimin Gladiators' DOTA2 Wins first ever DPC Major to be held in South America!

Gaimin Gladiators' DOTA2 ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ) team have won the DPC Lima Major, with a resounding 3-0 win over Team Liquid,  winning the first DPC Major to be held in South America .

Gaimin Gladiators DOTA2 Lima Major Champions. (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Progressing through the Upper Bracket of the tournament without losing a single game, Gaimin Gladiators' was still the under-dog, having never played in a final before and playing one of the highest ranked teams in competition. The Gaimin Gladiators team achieved this win in one of the quickest ever times for a final resoundingly beating Team Liquid to lift the first Major trophy of the season.

This success is even more significant for Gaimin Gladiators. The DOTA2 team was only formed at the start of 2022, and quickly achieved success qualifying for TI 11 in Singapore last October. Following a change to the roster in 2023, Quinn joined as a player and CY was appointed coach. This change in coaching style, combined with the roster change rejuvenated the team and saw them progress through to the Lima Major, the first Major of the 2023 DOTA Pro Circuit season and the first to be held in South America .

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN ( www.Gaimin. gg ) parent company of Gaimin Gladiators stated,"Our involvement in esports and Gaimin Gladiators is fully justified by this win. The players have achieved considerable success in a short space of time, and far quicker than we anticipated. I am delighted they are part of the GAIMIN business representing GAIMIN in the esports arena and to their followers. We look forward to their qualification for the upcoming Berlin and Bali Majors later this year, and their qualification for TI later."

Joseph Turner , General Manager for Gaimin Gladiators stated, "I am delighted for this team and their success. They worked hard last year to reach TI and following the roster and coaching changes, we fully expected them to do well in the Lima Major. Winning the competition was the icing on the cake! I am delighted for the team, the support staff with them in Lima , the support back home and the unwavering support of our sponsors!"

Martin added, "Prior to the Lima Major, GAIMIN launched a range of limited collectable digital assets to commemorate participation by the team at the Lima Major. With this win, these will become very much more collectable and sought after. There are still some available and they can be claimed by downloading the GAIMIN app from www.gaimin.gg "

GAIMIN's PC-based platform passively rewards gamers for monetizing through gaimin.cloud ( www.gaimin.cloud ) by allowing their devices to participate in the GAIMIN's monetizing network. As part of GAIMIN's philosophy of "No gamer left behind" GAIMIN's app provides rewards for those users who do not fully benefit from higher-performance based monetization. With GAIMIN's achievements program, a DOTA2 follower can claim these limited edition NFTs just by downloading and running the app.

About Gaimin Gladiators

Gaimin Gladiators ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ) were formed from the OCG Esports Club; a Canadian Esports organisation established in 2019 by brothers Nick and Alex Cuccovillo and Shawn Porter . Their aim was to conquer their chosen esports and since 2019 they have achieved significant success winning major events such as Dreamhack Canada for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and successfully competing in the highest pro-amateur league in North America .

The OCG philosophy fully aligned with the GAIMIN principle of "No Gamer Left Behind" and made OCG the perfect fit for GAIMIN. Based on their gaming successes and principles, OCG is now part of GAIMIN and rebranded as Gaimin Gladiators.

Gaimin Gladiators will represent GAIMIN in the global esports arena and build on their past successes and growth by participating in current and new esports verticals. Gaimin Gladiators' roster currently comprises teams competing in DOTA 2, APEX Legends, Rocket League, PUBG Mobile and The Harvest.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD . Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

For further information, please contact:
The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani , Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada ): andrew@gaimin.io

UK and Europe - Marc Bray , Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK ): marc@gaimin.io

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaimin-gladiators-dota2-wins-first-ever-dpc-major-to-be-held-in-south-america-301763504.html

SOURCE Gaimin

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c2158.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

