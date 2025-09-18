Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum, held September 18 th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through September 23.
September 18 th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Amplia Therapeutics Limited (Pink: INNMF | ASX: ATX)
Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTCID: KLYG)
United Health Products, Inc. (OTCQB: UEEC)
PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV)
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA)
Hemostemix Inc. (OTCQB: HMTXF | TSXV: HEM,OTC:HMTXF)
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCID: LIPO)
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM)
Accustem Sciences Inc. (OTCQB: ACUT)
Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: SIGY)
Percheron Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCID: PERCF | ASX: PER)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Hemostemix Inc.

Hemostemix Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company's principal business activity is to develop, manufacture, and commercialize blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. Its technology platform for developing autologous cell therapies is for the treatment of vascular diseases. The group's clinical-stage candidate, ACP-01, is an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia.

Hemostemix Announces Strategic Manufacturing Partnership with CytoImmune Therapeutics and $1,800,000 in Financing Commitments

Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC Pink: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with CytoImmune Therapuetics ("CytoImmune") to re-establish production of ACP-01 ("ACP") in CytoImmune's state-of-the-art clinical cell manufacturing facility. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received commitments for $1,800,000 of Units in a non-brokered private placement as more fully described below.

CytoImmune

Hemostemix Announces Private Placement for Up to C$3 Million

Hemostemix (TSXV:HEM,OTC:HMTXF) announced a non-brokered private placement of up to 300,000,000 units at C$0.01 a piece for gross proceeds of up to C$3 million.

As quoted in the press release:

