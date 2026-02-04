Liberty Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11, 2026

Liberty Gold to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11, 2026

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD,OTC:LGDTF; OTCQX:LGDTF) is a U.S. focused gold development company advancing the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southern Idaho through feasibility and permitting. The Company announced today that Jon Gilligan, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

DATE: February 11th
TIME: 11AM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S. focused gold development company building and advancing a pipeline of gold assets in the Great Basin, one of the world's most productive and mining friendly gold regions. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southern Idaho, a large scale, past-producing run-of-mine heap leach system being advanced through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. Liberty Gold also controls the Goldstrike Project in Utah, which remains an important part of the Company's U.S. gold asset portfolio. The Company's strategy is to responsibly develop high quality, long-life gold projects in supportive jurisdictions, led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development and delivering long term value.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


CONTACTS: Susie Bell, Manager Investor Relations Liberty Gold Corp. Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677 info@libertygold.ca For more information, visit libertygold.ca Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

