Liberty Gold Strengthens Treasury with US$2.2 Million to Advance Black Pine

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD,OTC:LGDTF; OTCQX: LGDTF) ("Liberty Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce receipt of the first staged payment of US$2.2 million related to the previously announced sale of its interest in the TV Tower copper-gold project ("TV Tower" or the "Project"), located in Biga Province, northwest Türkiye (see press releases dated April 17, 2024 and October 7, 2024 ).

This non-core asset sale payment, which is non-dilutive for shareholders, forms part of the total consideration of US$8.5 million payable to Liberty Gold for the sale of its 72.1% interest in TV Tower. The Company has now received US$5.9 million to date, with the final staged payment of US$2.6 million due on October 4, 2026. These payments underpin corporate costs for Liberty Gold over the period, allowing the Company to channel new funding directly into project advancement.

Jon Gilligan, President and CEO of Liberty Gold , commented, " This non-dilutive staged payment further bolsters our treasury and underscores our strategy of channeling capital into our core oxide gold project. With Black Pine in Idaho moving through advanced studies and mine permitting, we remain focused on unlocking the value of Black Pine, the largest undeveloped oxide gold project in the Great Basin. In the medium-term we are looking to build a strong portfolio of substantial oxide assets positioned for future development ."

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. The Company is advancing the Black Pine project in southeastern Idaho, a past-producing, Carlin-style gold system with a large, growing resource with strong economic potential that can be mined profitably as an open-pit/heap leach operation in an environmentally responsible manner.

Susie Bell, Manager, Investor Relations
All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Liberty Gold within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as, "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the achievement of future short-term, medium-term and long-term operational strategies and the receipt of future staged payments.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, timely receipt of governmental or regulatory approvals, including any stock exchange approvals, receipt of financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, the timing and success of future plans and objectives in the areas of sustainable development, health, safety, environment and community development, availability of equipment, results of any mineral resources, mineral reserves, or pre-feasibility study, the availability of drill rigs, the timing of receipt of future staged payments from previous dispositions by Liberty Gold, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks that the future staged payments are not received, risks that Liberty Gold will not use the net proceeds of any staged payments as anticipated, risks related to obtaining all necessary TSX approvals, and risks related to the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to Liberty Gold's mineral property interests, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions, future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally, the timing or results of the publication of any mineral resources, mineral reserves or pre-feasibility studies, delays in permitting, possible claims against Liberty Gold, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, timing of receipt of staged payments from previous dispositions by Liberty Gold, or in the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of Liberty Gold dated March 25, 2025, in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein or incorporated by reference herein constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to us is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.


Liberty Gold Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates in the business segment of exploration for gold, copper and other precious and base metals. The company has operations in the geographic locations of Canada, the USA and Turkey. Its projects include the Black Pine project, Goldstrike, TV Tower and others.

