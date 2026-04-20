Liberty Gold Corp. Closes the Market

Liberty Gold Corp. Closes the Market

Jon Gilligan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Liberty Gold Corp. ("Liberty Gold"" or the "Company") (TSX: LGD,OTC:LGDTF), and their executive team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's 15th anniversary of being listed on TSX.

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold development company advancing the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in southeastern Idaho, one of the largest undeveloped oxide gold systems in the Great Basin. The Company is focused on disciplined execution as it advances Black Pine through feasibility and permitting under the FAST-41 federal framework, with a coordinated federal and state permitting schedule in place. With a strong technical team and a track record of discovery and development success, Liberty Gold is positioned to unlock long-term value from a scalable, low-cost oxide gold project in a stable U.S. jurisdiction.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Susie Bell
VP IR & Corporate Communications
sbell@libertygold.ca
604-697-4953

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293458

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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