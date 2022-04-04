GamingInvesting News

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that its three-part 'NO OLED. NO GAME.' video series is under the global limelight, hitting more than 100 million views on the Internet. By introducing the outstanding gaming performance of its latest OLED TV displays in this intriguing video series, the company reminds gamers all over the world just how perfectly they can enjoy ...

LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that its three-part 'NO OLED. NO GAME.' video series is under the global limelight, hitting more than 100 million views on the Internet. By introducing the outstanding gaming performance of its latest OLED TV displays in this intriguing video series, the company reminds gamers all over the world just how perfectly they can enjoy gaming on OLED displays.

LG Display's Gaming OLED to provide movie-like experience for gamers

The video series expresses how a screen's slow response time and low input lag can make a difference between winning and losing, depicting a frustrated gamer falling on the battlefield after an order comes too late. Already recognized among the global gaming community as the optimal gaming display, LG Display's OLED is equipped with an array of features that deliver a powerful, top-notch gaming performance.

The OLED features a wide variable refresh rate that ranges from 40 to 120Hz, allowing a smooth gameplay without stuttering or ghosting frames. It also boasts an excellent response time of less than 0.1 milliseconds (ms) allowing the depiction of accurate and clear images even during fast image shifts. A rapid response time also reduces input lag, or the delay time for gaming signals to show up on the screen, so fast-paced games can be enjoyed on the OLED screens with more clarity and accuracy.

In addition to performance, the video series also emphasizes OLED's unmatched picture quality, a factor equally paramount to a stellar gaming experience. The series demonstrates how the display's powerful visual quality enables the clear depiction of even the tiniest motions such as a character's pupil movements, creating an extremely realistic gameplay that fully immerses the game player.

LG Display's self-emissive OLED technology allows each pixel to control itself, turning on and off as needed to create outstanding picture quality, accurate images, and exceptional color. The pixels also allow the display to achieve perfect black when required, producing vibrant and stunningly crisp visuals that parallel a cinematic experience at the theater.

Moreover, LG Display's OLED panel boasts the lowest level of blue light emission in the industry, allowing gamers to play comfortably for long hours without worrying about eye discomfort. Aside from eye safety, the OLED has also been recognized for its distinction by obtaining gaming performance certifications from both Intertek, a British testing and certification company, and TÜV Rheinland, a German certification agency, for the first time in the industry.

The company's eye-catching 'NO OLED. NO GAME.' series has received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers, with experienced players praising the cinematography and stories from the popular video series. To make these videos more accessible, each one is developed in English, German, and French and uploaded onto 'OLED Space' on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/c/OLEDSPACE ) so that avid gamers would be able to enjoy them in full.

LG Display plans to actively target the gaming market by releasing the 42-inch OLED panel optimized for gaming later this year.

"Our goal is to deliver the OLED's differentiated values to our customers so that they can play with the highest level of immersion and to the best of their ability based on the stunning images and superior performance of our OLED TV panels," said Jin Min -kyu, Head of Life Display Promotion Division at LG Display.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China , and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China , and Vietnam . The company has approximately 63,360 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

Jean Lee , Team Leader, Global Communications
Tel: +822-3777-1689
Email: jean.lee@lgdisplay.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-displays-gaming-oled-video-series-hits-100-million-views-301517337.html

SOURCE LG Display

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Everi Digital Expands High-Performing OnlineSlot and Gaming Content in Ontario

Multiple Operators Launch Everi Digital iGaming Content

- Everi Interactive LLC dba Everi Digital, the online gaming subsidiary of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) ("Everi" or "the Company"), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it holds a supplier license from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario . This license allows Everi Digital to expand the reach of its content to multiple operators serving the newly regulated Ontario iGaming market.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NICKELODEON'S NOGGIN DEBUTS BUBBLE GUPPIES: DIVE INTO THE MET TODAY AS PART OF PLATFORM'S EXPANDED LEARNING PROGRAMS

Share it: @ Noggin #nogginandthemet #noggin #nogginkids #nogginlearning

Click HERE for art.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TransPerfect Chosen by OliveX to Localize Zombies, Run! in Four Languages

MediaNEXT and Applanga Solutions Simplify Localization Workflows

TransPerfect the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has been selected by OliveX to support the international launch of its award-winning Zombies, Run! game. Services provided include casting and voice talents and app UI string localization into Spanish, Korean, French, and Japanese.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Dexioprotocol Announces Several New Games Along with Major Utilities Updates

Dexioprotocol, a blockchain innovation company focused on developing an ecosystem of GameFi applications on its own blockchain network, announced today a significant update to their wallet, DexiWallet 2.0, as well as a schedule of product launches over the next six weeks. With this application update, the wallet now includes a swap feature, dashboard to manage all your digital assets, and up-to-date market information. According to the Dexioprotocol team, DexiWallet is the "backbone of our ecosystem and provides users with a friendly, and aesthetically beautiful interface to manage their digital assets." The integrated swap feature, which allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency through a decentralized exchange, is one of the most sought-after components of digital wallets by users.

Pioneers of the blockchain revolution

DexiWallet 2.0 is available as a web-based application or browser extension. A mobile version will be available on Apple App Store and Google Play no later than 4/18, pending application store approval. You can find more information on Dexioprotocol.com or by joining their Telegram community: https://t.me/dexiochat

In addition to DexiWallet 2.0 COO Greg Gould announced today via the company's Telegram channel and a YouTube interview the redeployment of DXG GameEmporium, the company's gaming assets marketplace. The relaunch will feature a special presale of NFTs for both DexiDragons (a yet to-be-released mobile game) and DexiKnights (nearing beta testing exit.) The NFTs will be collectible items that can be used in-game and will go on sale on 4/16/2022 – exact time to be announced.

DexiKnights has been in beta since its release in early 2022. Meanwhile, the team has made numerous updates to reduce in-game bugs, enhance graphics, and improve gamer experience based on user feedback. It's expected that Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Player-vs-Player (PVP) mechanics will be introduced to the game in the next major update. The next update for DexiKnights will be released on Itch.io on Thursday, April 21 . DexiDragons will be the second game released by Dexioprotocol and will allow players to raise, train, customize and battle pet dragons with P2E and PVP mechanics. The introductory beta version of this mobile game is set to be released for download on Friday, May 13 . DexiCarnival, a boardwalk-style carnival mobile game app, is also expected to be released for on- and off-blockchain amusement on Wednesday, May 25 .

The Dexioprotocol team has been busy as of late. According to COO Greg Gould , "April and May are going to be very big months for Dexioprotocol and our community," alluding to several releases the company has planned over the next eight weeks. Although no formal dates have been announced the team has shared previews of their flagship mobile gaming app DexiHunter, which will allow users to collect bounties throughout their city and earn real cryptocurrency rewards.

Dexioprotocol team members will be attending both Bitcoin 2022 in Miami, FL , as well as the CoinDesk Consensus 2022 conference in Austin, TX. The team aims to showcase their latest releases to the crypto world and network with some of the top crypto and gaming companies in attendance.

Media Contact:
Brian Layte
(508) 797-2810
brian.layte@dexioprotocol.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dexioprotocol-announces-several-new-games-along-with-major-utilities-updates-301516802.html

SOURCE Dexioprotocol

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BETMGM LAUNCHES ONLINE SPORTS BETTING AND IGAMING IN ONTARIO

Launch marks first international expansion for leading gaming operator

- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, announced today the launch of its online sports betting and iGaming platforms in Ontario, Canada . Ontario is BetMGM's first international market and the 23rd overall in which a BetMGM product is available.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esports Entertainment Group Completes 'Soft Play' Phase Ahead of Full Launch of Betting Operations in New Jersey

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company") announced today that it has successfully completed the 'soft play' phase of New Jersey's Division of Gaming Enforcement regulatory process for betting in the state. The Company's VIE.gg esports betting platform will debut its full launch today, allowing registered bettors across the state of New Jersey to place wagers on approved professional esports events.

Esports Entertainment Group is the first operator to be granted the right to launch full esports betting operations in the state of New Jersey. The Company's VIE.gg platform allows bettors across the state of New Jersey, the 11th most populous U.S. state, to wager on their favorite esports teams in real-time as part of a seamless and immersive experience. Players are able to leverage their esports prowess across games such as Call of Duty™, Overwatch™, CS:GO™, League of Legends™ and DOTA 2™.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×