Lexston Mining Corporation Announces Private Placement

Lexston Mining Corporation Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Lexston Mining Corporation
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 24, 2025 Lexston Mining Corporation ("Lexston" or "the Company") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Deutsche Börse Frankfurt: L75) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through the issuance of up to 6,250,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit (the "Private Placement").  Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.  Each common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.10 for five years from the date of issuance.  

The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes and exploration expenditures.  Certain directors and officers of the Company may participate in the Private Placement.

The securities to be issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to the filing requirements with and acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period after closing.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

Lexston Mining Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and developing mineral projects with the aim of enhancing value for all stakeholders. The Company currently has mineral exploration projects located in British Columbia and Nevada.

Lexston (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market, which serves early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies on this market are current in their reporting and undergo annual verification and management certification processes. Investors can access real-time quotes and market information for Lexston at www.otcmarkets.com.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: info@lexston.ca

 

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

 

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, objections by aboriginal people, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, obtaining consents of aboriginal people and other risks in the mining industry.

These statements include but are not limited to the Private Placement, use of proceeds from the Private Placement, exploration permits, exploration of properties for minerals, liquidity of the common shares of the Company and future financings of the Company. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the acquisition of new properties, liquidity of the common shares of the Company, financings, the market valuing the Company in a manner not anticipated by management of the Company.  Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on its properties. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

 

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Lexston Life Sciences Corp.LEXT:CCCNSX:LEXTLife Science Investing
LEXT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lexston Life Sciences Corp.

Lexston Life Sciences Corp.

Keep Reading...
Quantum Biopharma

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Reward to be Paid if Information Contributes Significant Evidence Leading to a Trial Victory or Settlement in Landmark USD $700 Million+ Lawsuit

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol... Keep Reading...
Imagion Biosystems

Phase 2 HER2 Clinical Trial Manufacturing Commenced, WSU Imaging Optimisation Program Underway

Imagion Biosystems (ASX: IBX) (Company or Imagion), a company dedicated to improving healthcare outcomes through the early detection of cancer utilising its proprietary MagSense® imaging technology, is pleased to provide shareholders with a progress update regarding the Company’s business and... Keep Reading...
Stethoscope on stacked gold coins, symbolizing healthcare costs or medical finance.

Trump Tariffs to Raise US Medical Device Costs, Hospitals Hold Off on Stockpiling

President Donald Trump’s new round of tariffs —this time targeting copper— has intensified concerns about rising costs across key sectors, including healthcare. But despite significant price pressures on steel, aluminum, and now copper, all vital to medical device production, there is no... Keep Reading...
Actinogen

Actinogen confirms 100th participant in XanaMIA phase 2b/3 Alzheimer’s disease trial and interim analysis timeline

Actinogen Medical ASX: ACW (“ACW” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the 100th participant in its pivotal XanaMIA phase 2b/3 randomized trial of Xanamem® for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) has now passed all screening tests and is scheduled for randomization and treatment in July. This... Keep Reading...
Emyria Limited

Medibank to Fund Emyria’s PTSD Program at Perth Clinic

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) a leader in developing and delivering innovative mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that Medibank Private Limited (“Medibank”), Australia’s largest private health insurer, has commenced funding for eligible customers to access... Keep Reading...
ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Announces Exclusive Global Agreement with Shock Doctor for PROTEQT Instrumented Mouthguard

Common Shareholder Questions – Entitlement Offer

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company), a pioneer in concussion management, proudly announces an exclusive global agreement with Shock Doctor, the world’s leading mouthguard innovator. This landmark agreement marks Shock Doctor’s two-year effort to design a mouthguard that will... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CORRECTION: Nextech3D.ai Provides Shareholder Update on Krafty Labs Acquisition and Announces $321,917 CEO Investment

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Steadright Grants Stock Options

Silverco Confirms No Material Change

Related News

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Precious Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SICO

Base Metals Investing

Steadright Grants Stock Options

Precious Metals Investing

Silverco Confirms No Material Change

Precious Metals Investing

Goldgroup Secures Ownership of the San Francisco Gold Mine Acquiring 100% of Molimentales del Noroeste, S.A. De C.V.

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Issues Year-End Shareholder Letter as Silver Hits Record Highs and Company Advances a Clear Path Toward Production