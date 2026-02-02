Lexston Mining Corporation Announces Phase 1 of the Garfield Hills Work Program

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 2, 2026. Lexston Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Lexston") (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Deutsche Börse Frankfurt: L75) announces the engagement of Geophasic Exploration LLC, in preparation for phase 1 of the Company's exploration program on its 128 mineral claims located in Mineral County, Nevada, United States, known as the Garfield Hills property. Crews are anticipated to mobilize on February 3rd, 2026.
The proposed work on the Garfield Hills property will be focused on identifying the potential for porphyry-related mineralization styles present in the Pamlico district. Most historic exploration and production in the Pamlico district have focused on skarn and carbonate replacement deposits found in country rocks around a Cretaceous intrusion beneath much of the Garfield Hills property. Additionally, mineralized quartz veins can be present within the intrusion that can host gold, silver and copper.
The planned exploration will consist of soil sampling, rock sampling, and geologic mapping of the rocks present on the property known to host mineralization elsewhere in the district. Identifying uranium mineralization outboard of the areas focused on by prior operators will be an additional goal of the planned exploration.
Jag Bal, President of Lexston states, "We are excited to begin our Phase 1 Work Program on our Garfield Project which borders Guardian Metal Resources, and where Guardian has recently completed extensive work. Guardian has stated on their website, three-dimensional ("3D") inversion modelling of magnetic data highlights two large deep seated intrusive/magnetic bodies at the High-Grade and Power Line Zones, these have a vertical extent of over 800 m and appear to continue below the depth of investigation of the ground magnetic survey. We are focusing work in these areas."
About Lexston Mining Corporation
The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders. The Company has a mineral exploration project in British Columbia and Nevada.
The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION
Jagdip Bal
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 928-8913
Email: info@lexston.ca
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.
Forward-looking statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and/or assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labour issues, objections by aboriginal people, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, obtaining consents of aboriginal people and other risks in the mining industry.
These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the proposed exploration program, potential deposits, timing of the exploration program, goals of the exploration program, obtaining financing, obtaining exploration permits and exploration of properties for minerals. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the acquisition of new properties, liquidity of the common shares of the Company, financings, the market valuing the Company in a manner not anticipated by management of the Company. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
The Company is presently an exploration stage company. Exploration is highly speculative in nature, involves many risks, requires substantial expenditures, and may not result in the discovery of mineral deposits that can be mined profitably. Furthermore, the Company currently has no reserves on its properties. Investment in the securities of the Company is highly speculative. As a result, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.