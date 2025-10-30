Lexston Mining Corporation Announces Marketing Consulting Services Agreement with Spark Newswire Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia, October 30, 2025 TheNewswire - Lexston Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Lexston" ) (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) announces the Marketing Consulting Services Agreement with Spark Newswire Inc. ( "Spark Newswire" or "Spark" ) (registered address: 800- 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6C3H1, contact person: Steve Hnatko, CMO, email: steve@sparknewswire.com phone: 604-999-7361).  The budget for the services is $100,000 CAD. No compensation in securities of the Company will be paid to Spark Newswire. Spark Newswire is an arm's length party to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, Spark Newswire does not own securities of the Company .

About Spark Newswire

Spark Newswire is very selective in the clients it works with, only partnering with organizations that have a well-deserved reputation for quality and credibility and only working with one organization within a particular market sector at a time. Spark's goal is to integrate with its clients' values and core brand narratives, becoming an extension of the overall corporate and capital markets team, assisting in building shareholder equity, brand equity and overall market awareness.

Spark Newswire , which operates out of Vancouver, B.C., provides consulting and capital market advisory services to public companies. Through Spark's engagement, the Company hopes to increase investor engagement and create more awareness about the Company.

"Lexston has demonstrated a clear commitment to responsible exploration and strategic growth, which aligns perfectly with Spark's mandate to support high-integrity issuers with strong fundamentals. With Lexston entering a pivotal phase, we're excited to help share their story across the capital markets and unlock broader investor engagement," said Steve Hnatko, chief marketing officer at Spark Newswire.

The Company decided not to proceed with the previously announced Digital Marketing Agreement with Danayi Capital Corp.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders.  The Company has a mineral exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: jbal@lexston.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to anticipated benefits of the agreement with Spark Newswire.  Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would," and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and are based on information available to management at the time such statements are made.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, general economic and market conditions, competition, regulatory developments, the availability of capital and financing, risks associated with exploration of mineral properties, and other factors disclosed in Lexston's public filings with Canadian securities regulators.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Lexston undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

