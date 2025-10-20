Lexston Mining Corporation Announces Fieldwork on Dory Property and two Marketing Agreements

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - Lexston Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Lexston" ) (CSE: LEXT) (OTCQB: LEXTF) (Frankfurt: W5G) is pleased to announce its intention to initiate fieldwork on the Dory Property.  The Dory Property consists of four non-surveyed contiguous mineral claims totalling 1,3481 hectares.  The claims are located within the Alberni Mining Division of British Columbia. The Property is easily accessed by a series of paved and gravel roads branching from the Pacific Rim Highway.

The fieldwork will be designed to evaluate the potential of the Dory Property, consisting of a two phase program.   Phase one consists of the creation of a GIS database from the historical data, geological mapping, and rock and soil sampling of areas of interest that have been identified historically.  As a result of recent logging activity, there are new areas of exposure that should be investigated. Phase Two is contingent on positive results of Phase One with line-cutting, 3D Induced Polarization geophysical survey ("IP") and detailed mapping on areas identified in Phase one.

On October 20, 2025, 2,137,500 common share purchase warrants were exercised at $0.10 each for gross proceeds of $213,750 resulting in the issuance of 2,137,500 common shares of the Company.  The number of issued outstanding common shares of the Company following this exercise is 16,930,804.

Jag Bal, CEO of Lexston Mining, commented "we are pleased to announce the exercise of these warrants, which will provide the Company with additional capital to support our ongoing development efforts as well as demonstrating investor confidence in our ability to add shareholder value".

Online Marketing Agreement

The Company is pleased to announce the Online Marketing Agreement dated October 20, 2025 with i2i Marketing Group LLC ("i2i") (email: contact@i2illc.com; address 1107 Key Plaza #222, Key West FL 33040; phone: 312-725-3843) for the provision of corporate marketing and investor awareness services for a period of 12 months.  Joe Grubb is the principal of i2i.  The budget for the services is up to $300,000 USD. No compensation in securities of the Company will be paid to i2i.  i2i is an arm's length party to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, i2i does not own any securities of the Company .

Digital Marketing Agreement

The Company is pleased to announce the Digital Marketing Agreement dated October 20, 2025 with Danayi Capital Corp. ("Danayi") (email:  mehran@danayi.co; address: Suite 550 - 800 West Pender Street , Vancouver, BC, V6 C 2V6; phone: (604) 767-2983 for Danayi to provide certain investor relations and digital marketing services to the Company.  Danayi agreed to provide the services for a period of 12 months.  Mehran Bagherzadeh is the principal of Danayi.  The budget for the services is up to $100,000 USD. No compensation in securities of the Company will be paid to Danayi.  Danayi is an arm's length party to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, Danayi does not own any securities of the Company.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Richard Walker, P.Geo., Lexston Mining Corporation, Director, and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the Dory Property content of this news release.

Please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on The Dory Property Port Alberni British Columbia Canada" dated March 13, 2023 authored by Derrick Strickland, P. Geo (the "Report").  The Report is available on www.sedarplus.ca under the profile of the Company.

About Lexston Mining Corporation

The Company is a Canadian mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects, with the objective to enhance value to all its stakeholders.  The Company has a mineral exploration project in British Columbia, Canada.

The Company (OTCQB: LEXTF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

LEXSTON MINING CORPORATION

Jagdip Bal

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 928-8913

Email: jbal@lexston.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

